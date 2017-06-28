WebGL Heatmap Leaflet Plugin

A Leaflet plugin for @pyalot's webgl heatmap library.

As @pyalot explains in his post, High Performance JS heatmaps, sometimes there is a need to be able to draw hundreds of thousands of data points to a map (and not have your browser crash due to lag).

We used his library to create a WebGL alternative to Leaflet's existing heatmap plugins.

See the example

Installation

via npm:

npm install leaflet-webgl-heatmap

Usage

Set up your map

var base = L.tileLayer( tileURL ); var map = L.map( 'mapid' , { layers : [base], center : [ 44.65 , -63.57 ], zoom : 12 });

Initialize Heatmap

var heatmap = new L.webGLHeatmap({ size : diameter- in -meters });

OR in pixels (doesn't scale with zoom levels):

var heatmap = new L.webGLHeatmap({ size : diameter- in -pixels, units : 'px' });

Add Data

You should have an array of arrays in format: [[lat, lng]...] or be explicit with the point intensities: [[lat, lng, intensity]...]

var dataPoints = [[ 44.6674 , -63.5703 , 37 ], [ 44.6826 , -63.7552 , 34 ], [ 44.6325 , -63.5852 , 41 ], [ 44.6467 , -63.4696 , 67 ], [ 44.6804 , -63.487 , 64 ], [ 44.6622 , -63.5364 , 40 ], [ 44.603 , - 63.743 , 52 ]];

With this you can add the whole dataset with heatmap.setData(dataPoints) .

Add heatmap to map

map.addLayer( heatmap );

Options

size (in meters or pixels)

units (m or px)

opacity (for the canvas element)

gradientTexture (image url or image)

alphaRange (adjust transparency by changing to value between 0 and 1)

Methods

multiply (alter the intensity values of all points by a given number)

License