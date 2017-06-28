A Leaflet plugin for @pyalot's webgl heatmap library.
As @pyalot explains in his post, High Performance JS heatmaps, sometimes there is a need to be able to draw hundreds of thousands of data points to a map (and not have your browser crash due to lag).
We used his library to create a WebGL alternative to Leaflet's existing heatmap plugins.
See the example
via npm:
npm install leaflet-webgl-heatmap
var base = L.tileLayer( tileURL );
var map = L.map('mapid', {
layers : [base],
center : [44.65, -63.57],
zoom: 12
});
var heatmap = new L.webGLHeatmap({
size: diameter-in-meters
});
OR in pixels (doesn't scale with zoom levels):
var heatmap = new L.webGLHeatmap({
size: diameter-in-pixels,
units: 'px'
});
You should have an array of arrays in format:
[[lat, lng]...] or be explicit with the point intensities:
[[lat, lng, intensity]...]
var dataPoints = [[44.6674, -63.5703, 37], [44.6826, -63.7552, 34], [44.6325, -63.5852, 41], [44.6467, -63.4696, 67], [44.6804, -63.487, 64], [44.6622, -63.5364, 40], [44.603, - 63.743, 52]];
With this you can add the whole dataset with
heatmap.setData(dataPoints).
map.addLayer( heatmap );