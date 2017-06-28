openbase logo
leaflet-webgl-heatmap

by ursudio
0.2.7 (see all)

Leaflet plugin for @pyalot's webgl heatmap library.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WebGL Heatmap Leaflet Plugin

MIT License   Leaflet   Build Status

A Leaflet plugin for @pyalot's webgl heatmap library.

As @pyalot explains in his post, High Performance JS heatmaps, sometimes there is a need to be able to draw hundreds of thousands of data points to a map (and not have your browser crash due to lag).

We used his library to create a WebGL alternative to Leaflet's existing heatmap plugins.

See the example

Screenshot

Installation

via npm:

npm install leaflet-webgl-heatmap

Usage

Set up your map

var base = L.tileLayer( tileURL );
var map = L.map('mapid', {
    layers : [base],
    center : [44.65, -63.57],
    zoom: 12 
});

Initialize Heatmap

var heatmap = new L.webGLHeatmap({
    size: diameter-in-meters
});

OR in pixels (doesn't scale with zoom levels):

var heatmap = new L.webGLHeatmap({
    size: diameter-in-pixels,
    units: 'px'
});

Add Data

You should have an array of arrays in format: [[lat, lng]...] or be explicit with the point intensities: [[lat, lng, intensity]...]

var dataPoints = [[44.6674, -63.5703, 37], [44.6826, -63.7552, 34], [44.6325, -63.5852, 41], [44.6467, -63.4696, 67], [44.6804, -63.487, 64], [44.6622, -63.5364, 40], [44.603, - 63.743, 52]];

With this you can add the whole dataset with heatmap.setData(dataPoints).

Add heatmap to map

map.addLayer( heatmap );

Options

  • size (in meters or pixels)
  • units (m or px)
  • opacity (for the canvas element)
  • gradientTexture (image url or image)
  • alphaRange (adjust transparency by changing to value between 0 and 1)

Methods

  • multiply (alter the intensity values of all points by a given number)

License

  • MIT: see mit-license

