Leaflet Virtual Grid

You can use new VirtualGrid to generate simple, cacheable, grids of L.LatLngBounds objects you can use to query APIs. This lets you query APIs for smaller units and space and never make a call data in the same area twice.

Usage with Events

var vg = new VirtualGrid(); vg.on( "cellcreate" , function ( e ) { console .log(e.type, e); }); vg.on( "cellenter" , function ( e ) { console .log(e.type, e); }); vg.on( "cellleave" , function ( e ) { console .log(e.type, e); }); vg.addTo(map);

Usage as a Class

var MyGrid = new VirtualGrid.extend({ createCell : function ( bounds, coords ) { console .log( 'create cell' , bounds, coords); }, cellEnter : function ( bounds, coords ) { console .log( 'cell enter' , bounds, coords); }, cellLeave : function ( bounds, coords ) { console .log( 'cell leave' , bounds, coords); } }) var thingWithGrid = new MyGrid().addTo(map);

Options

var vg = new VirtualGrid({ cellSize : 512 , updateInterval : 150 });

How often to update the grid. Defaults to 150

cellSize

How big each cell is in pixels. Defaults to 512

Example

Here is what the grid looks like under the hood...

Each rectangle would represent a call to an API or query to a data source. You would only make one request per cell so you not make repeat calls to areas like requesting all the data in a map view when a user performs a small pan.

Credit