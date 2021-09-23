Version 2 Notice

As of version 2, leaflet-velocity is now under CSIRO's Open Source Software Licence Agreement, which is variation of the BSD / MIT License.

There are no other plans for changes to licensing, and the project will remain open source.

A plugin for Leaflet (v1.0.3, and v0.7.7) to create a canvas visualisation layer for direction and intensity of arbitrary velocities (e.g. wind, ocean current).

Live Demo: https://onaci.github.io/leaflet-velocity/

Uses a modified version of WindJS for core functionality.

Similar to wind-js-leaflet, however much more versatile (provides a generic leaflet layer, and not restricted to wind).

Data input format is the same as output by wind-js-server, using grib2json.

Example use:

var velocityLayer = L.velocityLayer({ displayValues : true , displayOptions : { velocityType : "Global Wind" , position : "bottomleft" , emptyString : "No velocity data" , angleConvention : "bearingCW" , showCardinal : false , speedUnit : "ms" , directionString : "Direction" , speedString : "Speed" , }, data : data, minVelocity : 0 , maxVelocity : 10 , velocityScale : 0.005 , colorScale : [], onAdd : null , onRemove : null , opacity : 0.97 , paneName : "overlayPane" , });

The angle convention option refers to the convention used to express the wind direction as an angle from north direction in the control. It can be any combination of bearing (angle toward which the flow goes) or meteo (angle from which the flow comes), and CW (angle value increases clock-wise) or CCW (angle value increases counter clock-wise). If not given defaults to bearingCCW .

The speed unit option refers to the unit used to express the wind speed in the control. It can be m/s for meter per second, k/h for kilometer per hour or kt for knots. If not given defaults to m/s .

Public methods

method params description setData {Object} update the layer with new data setOptions {Object} update the layer with new options

Build / watch

npm run watch

Reference

leaflet-velocity is possible because of things like:

Example data

Data shown for the Great Barrier Reef has been derived from CSIRO's eReefs products

License

CSIRO Open Source Software Licence Agreement (variation of the BSD / MIT License)