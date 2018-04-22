Leaflet layer based on Vega visualization grammar

This Leaflet plugin adds a Vega layer on top of the map, and provides two way signaling between Leaflet and Vega. This way a complex Vega-based visualization can be added to a map without any additional JavaScript.

Getting started

Clone the repo

open demo/demo.html file directly in your browser. No server is needed.

Usage (code)

const map = L.map( 'map' ); L.tileLayer( 'https://maps.wikimedia.org/osm-intl/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { attribution : '© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' }).addTo(map); L.vegaLayer(vegaGrapSpec).addTo(map);

Optionally, provide additional parameters to vegaLayer():

vega - custom instance of Vega library

- custom instance of Vega library parseConfig - Options to be passed to the Vega parse method

- Options to be passed to the Vega parse method viewConfig - Options to be passed ot the Vega View constructor

Usage (Vega spec)

Your Vega spec may read latitude , longitude , and zoom signals, as well as set new values to them, e.g. if you need to change zoom level dynamically. Additionally, you may use setMapView() expression function to modify all of them at once. For example, if you have a set of regions on a map, and clicking the region should center the map, you can use this code (see demo file):

"on": [{ "events": "@region:click" , "update": "setMapView(geoCentroid(null, datum))" }]

The setMapView() can be used in any of these forms:

setMapView(latitude, longitude); // center setMapView(latitude, longitude, zoom); // center and zoom setMapView([longitude, latitude]); // center with single array arg setMapView([longitude, latitude], zoom); // center and zoom setMapView([[lng1, lat1],[lng2, lat2]]); // bounding box center and zoom

All Vega specs are pre-populated with the following template. Your Vega graph may use any of the signals and the projection directly without declaring them, just like you use width or height signals.