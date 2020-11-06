==================

Leaflet UserMarker

UserMarker is a leaflet plugin for plotting a marker representing a user, or multiple users, on a map.

Features

Leaflet UserMarker is an iOS style marker for representing users on a map. It extends Leaflet's Marker <https://leafletjs.com/reference.html#marker> _ class, so everything you can do with a normal marker - like setting lat/lng and binding popups - can be done with UserMarker's as well. In addition to this, UserMarker has the following features:

Ability to set accuracy which will be displayed as a blue, transparent circle around the marker.

Turn on/off a "pulsing" effect that can be used to represent high accuracy, or if a user is online.

See it in action

Leaflet UserMarker can be seen in action on Longitude.me <https://longitude.me> and What is my address? <https://whatismyaddress.net>

You can also see the bundled examples <https://heyman.github.com/leaflet-usermarker/example/> _.

Example Code

Create a user marker and add it to a map:

.. code-block:: javascript

var marker = L.userMarker([ 5.45 , 70.56 ]); marker.addTo( map );

Set accuracy on an existing marker:

.. code-block:: javascript

marker .setAccuracy ( 400 );

Create a "pulsing" marker with small icon and accuracy 100:

.. code-block:: javascript

var marker = L.userMarker(latlng, {pulsing: true , accuracy: 100 , smallIcon: true }); marker.addTo( map );

Locate the map viewers position and display a UserMarker:

.. code-block:: javascript

map.on("locationfound", function(location) { if (!marker) marker = L.userMarker(location.latlng).addTo(map); marker.setLatLng(location.latlng); marker.setAccuracy(location.accuracy); }); map.locate({ watch: false , locate: true , setView: true , enableHighAccuracy: true });

Author

Usermarker is developed by Jonatan Heyman <http://heyman.info> _.

License

MIT License