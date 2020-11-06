openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lu

leaflet-usermarker

by Jonatan Heyman
1.0.0 (see all)

Leaflet plugin for plotting a marker representing a user, or multiple users, on a Leaflet map

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

==================

Leaflet UserMarker

UserMarker is a leaflet plugin for plotting a marker representing a user, or multiple users, on a map.

.. image:: https://images.weserv.nl/?url=static.longitude.me/img/opengraph-image.jpg :alt: longitude.me

Features

Leaflet UserMarker is an iOS style marker for representing users on a map. It extends Leaflet's Marker <https://leafletjs.com/reference.html#marker>_ class, so everything you can do with a normal marker - like setting lat/lng and binding popups - can be done with UserMarker's as well. In addition to this, UserMarker has the following features:

  • Ability to set accuracy which will be displayed as a blue, transparent circle around the marker.
  • Turn on/off a "pulsing" effect that can be used to represent high accuracy, or if a user is online.

See it in action

Leaflet UserMarker can be seen in action on Longitude.me <https://longitude.me> and What is my address? <https://whatismyaddress.net>

You can also see the bundled examples <https://heyman.github.com/leaflet-usermarker/example/>_.

Example Code

Create a user marker and add it to a map:

.. code-block:: javascript

var marker = L.userMarker([5.45, 70.56]);
marker.addTo(map);

Set accuracy on an existing marker:

.. code-block:: javascript

marker.setAccuracy(400); // 400 meters accuracy

Create a "pulsing" marker with small icon and accuracy 100:

.. code-block:: javascript

var marker = L.userMarker(latlng, {pulsing:true, accuracy:100, smallIcon:true});
marker.addTo(map);

Locate the map viewers position and display a UserMarker:

.. code-block:: javascript

map.on("locationfound", function(location) {
    if (!marker)
        marker = L.userMarker(location.latlng).addTo(map);
    
    marker.setLatLng(location.latlng);
    marker.setAccuracy(location.accuracy);
});
map.locate({
    watch: false,
    locate: true,
    setView: true,
    enableHighAccuracy: true
});

Author

Usermarker is developed by Jonatan Heyman <http://heyman.info>_.

Another website of mine is boutiquehotel.me <https://boutiquehotel.me>, which is a site for finding great boutique hotels <https://boutiquehotel.me> all around the world. For example, check out boutique hotels in Stockholm <https://boutiquehotel.me/stockholm/>, London <https://boutiquehotel.me/london/>, New York <https://boutiquehotel.me/new-york/>, or Berlin <https://boutiquehotel.me/berlin/>.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial