UserMarker is a leaflet plugin for plotting a marker representing a user, or multiple users, on a map.
.. image:: https://images.weserv.nl/?url=static.longitude.me/img/opengraph-image.jpg :alt: longitude.me
Leaflet UserMarker is an iOS style marker for representing users on a map. It
extends Leaflet's
Marker <https://leafletjs.com/reference.html#marker>_ class,
so everything you can do with a normal marker - like setting lat/lng and binding
popups - can be done with UserMarker's as well. In addition to this, UserMarker
has the following features:
Leaflet UserMarker can be seen in action on
Longitude.me <https://longitude.me> and
What is my address? <https://whatismyaddress.net>
You can also see the
bundled examples <https://heyman.github.com/leaflet-usermarker/example/>_.
Create a user marker and add it to a map:
.. code-block:: javascript
var marker = L.userMarker([5.45, 70.56]);
marker.addTo(map);
Set accuracy on an existing marker:
.. code-block:: javascript
marker.setAccuracy(400); // 400 meters accuracy
Create a "pulsing" marker with small icon and accuracy 100:
.. code-block:: javascript
var marker = L.userMarker(latlng, {pulsing:true, accuracy:100, smallIcon:true});
marker.addTo(map);
Locate the map viewers position and display a UserMarker:
.. code-block:: javascript
map.on("locationfound", function(location) {
if (!marker)
marker = L.userMarker(location.latlng).addTo(map);
marker.setLatLng(location.latlng);
marker.setAccuracy(location.accuracy);
});
map.locate({
watch: false,
locate: true,
setView: true,
enableHighAccuracy: true
});
MIT License