Add time dimension capabilities on a Leaflet map.
Checkout the Leaflet TimeDimension Demos.
Basic usage:
<html>
<head>
<title>Leaflet TimeDimension Demo</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet-timedimension@1.1.1/dist/leaflet.timedimension.control.min.css" />
</head>
<body>
<div id="map" style="height: 100%; width: 100%"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/iso8601-js-period@0.2.1/iso8601.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet-timedimension@1.1.1/dist/leaflet.timedimension.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="example.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
// example.js
var map = L.map('map', {
zoom: 10,
center: [38.705, 1.15],
timeDimension: true,
timeDimensionOptions: {
timeInterval: "2014-09-30/2014-10-30",
period: "PT1H"
},
timeDimensionControl: true,
});
var wmsUrl = "https://thredds.socib.es/thredds/wms/observational/hf_radar/hf_radar_ibiza-scb_codarssproc001_aggregation/dep0001_hf-radar-ibiza_scb-codarssproc001_L1_agg.nc"
var wmsLayer = L.tileLayer.wms(wmsUrl, {
layers: 'sea_water_velocity',
format: 'image/png',
transparent: true,
attribution: 'SOCIB HF RADAR | sea_water_velocity'
});
// Create and add a TimeDimension Layer to the map
var tdWmsLayer = L.timeDimension.layer.wms(wmsLayer);
tdWmsLayer.addTo(map);
For more control over each object creation, you can create timeDimension objects manually, see Example 9
This plugin will attach to a Map a TimeDimension object and a related TimeDimension Control if
timeDimension and
timeDimensionControl options are included.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
timeDimension
Boolean
false
|Automatically creates a new TimeDimension object linked to the map if set to
true.
timeDimensionOptions
Object
{}
|Options for the TimeDimension object.
timeDimensionControl
Boolean
false
|Automatically adds a TimeDimension Control to the map if set to
true.
timeDimensionControlOptions
Object
{}
|Options for the TimeDimension Control object.
TimeDimension object manages the time component of a layer. It can be shared among different layers and it can be added to a map, and become the default timedimension component for any layer added to the map.
In order to include a TimeDimension in the map, add
timeDimension: true as an option when creating the map.
L.timeDimension().addTo(map);
|Factory
|Description
L.timeDimension(<Object> options?)
This options can be set up when creating the map with the option
timeDimensionOptions.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
times
Number
null
|It can be: a) An array of times (in milliseconds). b) String of dates separated by commas. c) String formed by
start date/
end date/
period. If null, it will be constructed according to
timeInterval and
period
timeInterval
String
"P1M/" + today
|String to construct the first available time and the last available time. Format: ISO8601 Time inverval
period
String
"P1D"
|Used to construct the array of available times starting from the first available time. Format: ISO8601 Duration
validTimeRange
String
undefined
|Filter the array of available times by start hour and end hour (for any date). Format
"HH:MM/HH:MM".
currentTime
Number
|Closest available time
|Current time to be loaded. Time in ms.
loadingTimeout
Number
3000
|Maximum time in milliseconds that the component will wait to apply a new time if synced layers are not ready
lowerLimitTime
Number
undefined
upperLimitTime
Number
undefined
|Event
|Data
|Description
timeloading
time
|Fired when a new time is required to load
timeload
time
|Fired when a all synced layers have been loaded/prepared for a new time (or timeout)
availabletimeschanged
availableTimes, currentTime
|Fired when the list of available times have been updated
limitschanged
lowerLimit, upperLimit
|Fired when range limits changed. Limits are expressed in index value
|Method
|Returns
|Description
getAvailableTimes()
Array of times
|Array of all the available times of the TimeDimension
getCurrentTime()
time
|Current time of the Time Dimension
setCurrentTime(<Number> time)
|-
|Modify the current time. If the time argument is not among the available times, the previous closest time will be selected
nextTime(<Number> numSteps, <Boolean> loop)
|-
|Move the current time n steps forward in the available times array
previousTime(<Number> numSteps, <Boolean> loop)
|-
|Move the current time n steps backward in the available times array
prepareNextTimes(<Number> numSteps, <Number> howmany, <Boolean> loop)
|-
|Fire 'timeloading' for severals times (in order to pre-load layers)
registerSyncedLayer(<L.TimeDimension.Layer> layer)
|-
|TimeDimension will check if all layers are ready before firing timeload. It will listen to "timeload" event of these layers.
unregisterSyncedLayer(<L.TimeDimension.Layer> layer)
|-
setAvailableTimes(<Array> times, <String> mode)
|-
|Update available times of the TimeDimension with a new array of times (in ms). Mode : Update modes
TimeDimension.Layer is an abstract Layer that can be managed/synchronized with a TimeDimension. The constructor recieves a layer (of any kind) and options.
Any children class should implement
_onNewTimeLoading,
isReady and
_update functions to react to time changes.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
timeDimension
<L.TimeDimension>
null
|TimeDimension object which will manage this layer. If it is not defined, the map TimeDimension will be attached when adding this layer to the map.
opacity
Number
1
zIndex
Number
1
|Event
|Data
|Description
timeload
time
|Fires when a the layer has been loaded/prepared for a new time
Implements a TimeDimension Layer for a given WMS layer, which can be a L.TileLayer.WMS or a L.NonTiledLayer.WMS.
This component synchronizes the WMS with a TimeDimension, modifying the
time parameter in the WMS requests.
L.timeDimension.layer.wms(layer).addTo(map);
|Factory
|Description
L.timeDimension.layer.wms(<L.Layer> layer, <Object> options?)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
cache
Number
0
cacheBackward
Number
cache or
0
|Number of layers that can be kept hidden on the map for previous times
cacheForward
Number
cache or
0
|Number of layers that can be kept hidden on the map for future times
updateTimeDimension
Boolean
false
|Update the list of available times of the attached TimeDimension with the available times obtained by getCapabilities
updateTimeDimensionMode
String
"intersect"
|Operation to merge the available times of the TimeDimension and the layer (intersect, union, replace or extremes). See Update modes
requestTimeFromCapabilities
Boolean
false
|Get list of available times for this layer from getCapabilities
proxy
String
null
|URL of the proxy used to obtain getCapabilities responses from the WMS server avoiding cross site origin problems
getCapabilitiesParams
Object
{}
|Extra parameters needed to create getCapabilities request
getCapabilitiesUrl
String
null
|Alternative URL for the GetCapabilities request (useful if using a cache service like GeoWebCache)
getCapabilitiesLayerName
String
null
|Alternative layer name for the GetCapabilities request (useful if using a cache service like GeoWebCache)
setDefaultTime
Boolean
false
|If true, it will change the current time to the default time of the layer (according to getCapabilities)
period
String
null
|Duration between times that will be used to generate the available times of the layer from a time interval. It overwrites the value received in getCapabilities (if not null). Format: ISO8601 Duration
wmsVersion
String
layer.options.version or
"1.1.1"
|WMS version of the layer. Used to construct the getCapabilities request
Manages a GeoJSON layer with a TimeDimension. According to GeoJSON specification, geometry coordinates can have only three dimensions: latitude, longitude and elevation. There isn't a standard way to add time dimension information. This plugin will search for some attributes inside properties:
coordTimes,
times or
linestringTimestamps: array of times that can be associated with a geometry (datestrings or ms). In the case of a LineString, it must have as many items as coordinates in the LineString. (Note:
coordTimes is the name of the property recently included at Mapbox toGeoJSON library)
time: time of the feature
This component will create and show new GeoJSON layers which include only those features (or part of them) that are active for the time of the TimeDimension (according to a duration option). These new layers will inherit the baseLayer options. In the case of LineStrings, if
addlastPoint option is enabled, a Point feature will be added with the property
last (that can be used to customize the marker of this special Point).
L.timeDimension.layer.geoJson(layer).addTo(map);
|Factory
|Description
L.timeDimension.layer.geoJson(<L.Layer> layer, <Object> options?)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
duration
String
null
|Period of time which the features will be shown on the map after their time has passed. If null, all previous times will be shown. Format: ISO8601 Duration
addlastPoint
Boolean
false
|Add a Point at the last valid coordinate of a LineString.
waitForReady
Boolean
false
|If
true, it will wait until the baseLayer is loaded to mark itself as ready. You can use it with layers created using leaflet-omnivore.
updateTimeDimension
Boolean
false
|Update the list of available times of the attached TimeDimension with the available times of this GeoJSON
updateTimeDimensionMode
String
"extremes"
|Operation to merge the available times of the TimeDimension and the layer (intersect, union, replace or extremes)
updateCurrentTime
Boolean
updateTimeDimension
|Automatically change the current time of map to the first available time of the GeoJSON layer.
Leaflet control to manage a timeDimension. With play|pause, next, back, current time, time slider and speed slider controls.
L.control.timeDimension().addTo(map);
|Factory
|Description
L.control.timeDimension(<Object> options?)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
timeDimension
<L.TimeDimension>
null
styleNS
String
"leaflet-control-timecontrol"
position
String
"bottomleft"
title
String
"Time Control"
backwardButton
Boolean
true
|Show backward button
forwardButton
Boolean
true
|Show forward button
playButton
Boolean
true
|Show play/pause button
playReverseButton
Boolean
false
loopButton
Boolean
false
|Show loop button to enable/disable loop animation
displayDate
Boolean
true
|Show display date control
timeSlider
Boolean
true
|Show time slider control
timeSliderDragUpdate
Boolean
false
|Update the map when dragging
limitSliders
Boolean
false
|Show limit knobs on the time slider to restrict animation range
limitMinimumRange
Number
5
|The minimum number of steps allowed in animation range
speedSlider
Boolean
true
|Show speed slider control
minSpeed
Number
0.1
|Minimum selectable value for speed slider in fps (
1000/transitionTime)
maxSpeed
Number
10
|Maximum selectable value for speed slider in fps
speedStep
Number
0.1
|Speed slider step size
timeSteps
Number
1
|Number of time steps applied to the TimeDimension (forwards or backwards) in a time change
autoPlay
Boolean
false
|Animate the map automatically
player
<L.TimeDimension.Player>
undefined
|Attach an existing player to that control
playerOptions
Object
{transitionTime: 1000}
|Options for the TimeDimension Player object attached.(Cannot be used with
player option)
timeZones
Array of strings
["UTC", "Local"]
|Clicking on the date cycles between these
Component to animate a map with a TimeDimension, changing the time periodically.
var player = new L.TimeDimension.Player({}, timeDimension).addTo(map);
|Factory
|Description
L.TimeDimension.Player(<Object> options?, <L.TimeDimension> timeDimension)
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
transitionTime
Number
1000
|Milliseconds that the player will wait to check and launch the next time in the TimeDimension
buffer
Number
5
|(Number or Function) Number of times forward that will be requested in each iteration. Function callback will be called with 3 parameters (
transitionTime,
minBufferReady,
loop)
minBufferReady
Number
1
|If this option is greater than 0, the player will full the buffer every time the number of next ready times (next layers ready) is below this number.
loop
Boolean
false
|Loop the animation when it reaches the last available time
startOver
Boolean
false
|When the player is at the last position, it start over to the beginning when the user press play
List of events triggered by the player. Register with
.on()
|Event
|Data
|Description
play
|-
|When the animation is started/unpaused
running
|-
|When the animation is resuming after a waiting state
stop
|-
|When the animation is stopped/paused
waiting
buffer, available
|When the animation is waiting for some layers to be loaded
animationfinished
|-
|When the animation has reached the end of the timeline (
loop is disabled)
loopchange
loop
|When the
loop setting is changed
speedchange
transitionTime, buffer
|When the
transitionTime setting is changed
|Method
|Returns
|Description
start(<Number> numSteps)
|-
|Start animation
stop()
|-
|Stop active animation
pause()
|-
|Pause active animation
release()
|-
|Resume animation paused
getTransitionTime()
<Number>
|Return the time interval between two animation steps (in milliseconds)
setTransitionTime(<Number> transitionTime)
|-
|Change the time interval between two animation steps
isLooped()
<Boolean>
|Return the loop state
setLooped(<Boolean> looped)
|-
|Activate/Desactivate the loop state
Update mode can be one of these values:
intersect,
union,
replace,
extremes.
replace It replaces available times with only the new ones (from layer or
setAvailableTimes).
union It adds new times and merge them to existing ones.
intersect It keeps only the time shared in both existing and new ones.
extremes It can recompute periodic times according to
options.period and extreme values of the set.
Leaflet.TimeDimension: ¡esto se anima!(esp) 10as Jornadas SIG libre. Girona 2016 | Video | Slides
Leaflet.TimeDimension webinar (eng) Interoperability and Technology/Tech Dive Webinar Series from ESIP | Video | Slides
Contributions and criticisms are welcome.
If you have any doubt or problem, please fill an issue!
If you fix something or want to add some contribution, many thanks in advance!