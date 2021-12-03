Leaflet TimeDimension

Add time dimension capabilities on a Leaflet map.

Examples and basic usage

Checkout the Leaflet TimeDimension Demos.

Basic usage:

< html > < head > < title > Leaflet TimeDimension Demo </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet-timedimension@1.1.1/dist/leaflet.timedimension.control.min.css" /> </ head > < body > < div id = "map" style = "height: 100%; width: 100%" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/iso8601-js-period@0.2.1/iso8601.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet-timedimension@1.1.1/dist/leaflet.timedimension.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "example.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

var map = L.map( 'map' , { zoom : 10 , center : [ 38.705 , 1.15 ], timeDimension : true , timeDimensionOptions : { timeInterval : "2014-09-30/2014-10-30" , period : "PT1H" }, timeDimensionControl : true , }); var wmsUrl = "https://thredds.socib.es/thredds/wms/observational/hf_radar/hf_radar_ibiza-scb_codarssproc001_aggregation/dep0001_hf-radar-ibiza_scb-codarssproc001_L1_agg.nc" var wmsLayer = L.tileLayer.wms(wmsUrl, { layers : 'sea_water_velocity' , format : 'image/png' , transparent : true , attribution : 'SOCIB HF RADAR | sea_water_velocity' }); var tdWmsLayer = L.timeDimension.layer.wms(wmsLayer); tdWmsLayer.addTo(map);

For more control over each object creation, you can create timeDimension objects manually, see Example 9

API

This plugin will attach to a Map a TimeDimension object and a related TimeDimension Control if timeDimension and timeDimensionControl options are included.

Option Type Default Description timeDimension Boolean false Automatically creates a new TimeDimension object linked to the map if set to true . timeDimensionOptions Object {} Options for the TimeDimension object. timeDimensionControl Boolean false Automatically adds a TimeDimension Control to the map if set to true . timeDimensionControlOptions Object {} Options for the TimeDimension Control object.

TimeDimension object manages the time component of a layer. It can be shared among different layers and it can be added to a map, and become the default timedimension component for any layer added to the map.

In order to include a TimeDimension in the map, add timeDimension: true as an option when creating the map.

Usage example

L.timeDimension().addTo(map);

Creation

Factory Description L.timeDimension(<Object> options?)

Options

This options can be set up when creating the map with the option timeDimensionOptions .

Option Type Default Description times Number null It can be: a) An array of times (in milliseconds). b) String of dates separated by commas. c) String formed by start date / end date / period . If null, it will be constructed according to timeInterval and period timeInterval String "P1M/" + today String to construct the first available time and the last available time. Format: ISO8601 Time inverval period String "P1D" Used to construct the array of available times starting from the first available time. Format: ISO8601 Duration validTimeRange String undefined Filter the array of available times by start hour and end hour (for any date). Format "HH:MM/HH:MM" . currentTime Number Closest available time Current time to be loaded. Time in ms. loadingTimeout Number 3000 Maximum time in milliseconds that the component will wait to apply a new time if synced layers are not ready lowerLimitTime Number undefined upperLimitTime Number undefined

Events

Event Data Description timeloading time Fired when a new time is required to load timeload time Fired when a all synced layers have been loaded/prepared for a new time (or timeout) availabletimeschanged availableTimes, currentTime Fired when the list of available times have been updated limitschanged lowerLimit, upperLimit Fired when range limits changed. Limits are expressed in index value

Methods

Method Returns Description getAvailableTimes() Array of times Array of all the available times of the TimeDimension getCurrentTime() time Current time of the Time Dimension setCurrentTime(<Number> time) - Modify the current time. If the time argument is not among the available times, the previous closest time will be selected nextTime(<Number> numSteps, <Boolean> loop) - Move the current time n steps forward in the available times array previousTime(<Number> numSteps, <Boolean> loop) - Move the current time n steps backward in the available times array prepareNextTimes(<Number> numSteps, <Number> howmany, <Boolean> loop) - Fire 'timeloading' for severals times (in order to pre-load layers) registerSyncedLayer(<L.TimeDimension.Layer> layer) - TimeDimension will check if all layers are ready before firing timeload. It will listen to "timeload" event of these layers. unregisterSyncedLayer(<L.TimeDimension.Layer> layer) - setAvailableTimes(<Array> times, <String> mode) - Update available times of the TimeDimension with a new array of times (in ms). Mode : Update modes

TimeDimension.Layer is an abstract Layer that can be managed/synchronized with a TimeDimension. The constructor recieves a layer (of any kind) and options.

Any children class should implement _onNewTimeLoading , isReady and _update functions to react to time changes.

Options

Option Type Default Description timeDimension <L.TimeDimension> null TimeDimension object which will manage this layer. If it is not defined, the map TimeDimension will be attached when adding this layer to the map. opacity Number 1 zIndex Number 1

Events

Event Data Description timeload time Fires when a the layer has been loaded/prepared for a new time

Implements a TimeDimension Layer for a given WMS layer, which can be a L.TileLayer.WMS or a L.NonTiledLayer.WMS.

This component synchronizes the WMS with a TimeDimension, modifying the time parameter in the WMS requests.

Usage example

L.timeDimension.layer.wms(layer).addTo(map);

Creation

Factory Description L.timeDimension.layer.wms(<L.Layer> layer, <Object> options?)

Options

Option Type Default Description cache Number 0 cacheBackward Number cache or 0 Number of layers that can be kept hidden on the map for previous times cacheForward Number cache or 0 Number of layers that can be kept hidden on the map for future times updateTimeDimension Boolean false Update the list of available times of the attached TimeDimension with the available times obtained by getCapabilities updateTimeDimensionMode String "intersect" Operation to merge the available times of the TimeDimension and the layer (intersect, union, replace or extremes). See Update modes requestTimeFromCapabilities Boolean false Get list of available times for this layer from getCapabilities proxy String null URL of the proxy used to obtain getCapabilities responses from the WMS server avoiding cross site origin problems getCapabilitiesParams Object {} Extra parameters needed to create getCapabilities request getCapabilitiesUrl String null Alternative URL for the GetCapabilities request (useful if using a cache service like GeoWebCache) getCapabilitiesLayerName String null Alternative layer name for the GetCapabilities request (useful if using a cache service like GeoWebCache) setDefaultTime Boolean false If true, it will change the current time to the default time of the layer (according to getCapabilities) period String null Duration between times that will be used to generate the available times of the layer from a time interval. It overwrites the value received in getCapabilities (if not null). Format: ISO8601 Duration wmsVersion String layer.options.version or "1.1.1" WMS version of the layer. Used to construct the getCapabilities request

Manages a GeoJSON layer with a TimeDimension. According to GeoJSON specification, geometry coordinates can have only three dimensions: latitude, longitude and elevation. There isn't a standard way to add time dimension information. This plugin will search for some attributes inside properties:

coordTimes , times or linestringTimestamps : array of times that can be associated with a geometry (datestrings or ms). In the case of a LineString, it must have as many items as coordinates in the LineString. (Note: coordTimes is the name of the property recently included at Mapbox toGeoJSON library)

, or : array of times that can be associated with a geometry (datestrings or ms). In the case of a LineString, it must have as many items as coordinates in the LineString. (Note: is the name of the property recently included at Mapbox toGeoJSON library) time : time of the feature

This component will create and show new GeoJSON layers which include only those features (or part of them) that are active for the time of the TimeDimension (according to a duration option). These new layers will inherit the baseLayer options. In the case of LineStrings, if addlastPoint option is enabled, a Point feature will be added with the property last (that can be used to customize the marker of this special Point).

Usage example

L.timeDimension.layer.geoJson(layer).addTo(map);

Creation

Factory Description L.timeDimension.layer.geoJson(<L.Layer> layer, <Object> options?)

Options

Option Type Default Description duration String null Period of time which the features will be shown on the map after their time has passed. If null, all previous times will be shown. Format: ISO8601 Duration addlastPoint Boolean false Add a Point at the last valid coordinate of a LineString. waitForReady Boolean false If true , it will wait until the baseLayer is loaded to mark itself as ready. You can use it with layers created using leaflet-omnivore. updateTimeDimension Boolean false Update the list of available times of the attached TimeDimension with the available times of this GeoJSON updateTimeDimensionMode String "extremes" Operation to merge the available times of the TimeDimension and the layer (intersect, union, replace or extremes) updateCurrentTime Boolean updateTimeDimension Automatically change the current time of map to the first available time of the GeoJSON layer.

Leaflet control to manage a timeDimension. With play|pause, next, back, current time, time slider and speed slider controls.

Usage example

L.control.timeDimension().addTo(map);

Creation

Factory Description L.control.timeDimension(<Object> options?)

Options

Option Type Default Description timeDimension <L.TimeDimension> null styleNS String "leaflet-control-timecontrol" position String "bottomleft" title String "Time Control" backwardButton Boolean true Show backward button forwardButton Boolean true Show forward button playButton Boolean true Show play/pause button playReverseButton Boolean false loopButton Boolean false Show loop button to enable/disable loop animation displayDate Boolean true Show display date control timeSlider Boolean true Show time slider control timeSliderDragUpdate Boolean false Update the map when dragging limitSliders Boolean false Show limit knobs on the time slider to restrict animation range limitMinimumRange Number 5 The minimum number of steps allowed in animation range speedSlider Boolean true Show speed slider control minSpeed Number 0.1 Minimum selectable value for speed slider in fps ( 1000/transitionTime ) maxSpeed Number 10 Maximum selectable value for speed slider in fps speedStep Number 0.1 Speed slider step size timeSteps Number 1 Number of time steps applied to the TimeDimension (forwards or backwards) in a time change autoPlay Boolean false Animate the map automatically player <L.TimeDimension.Player> undefined Attach an existing player to that control playerOptions Object {transitionTime: 1000} Options for the TimeDimension Player object attached.(Cannot be used with player option) timeZones Array of strings ["UTC", "Local"] Clicking on the date cycles between these

Component to animate a map with a TimeDimension, changing the time periodically.

Usage example

var player = new L.TimeDimension.Player({}, timeDimension).addTo(map);

Creation

Factory Description L.TimeDimension.Player(<Object> options?, <L.TimeDimension> timeDimension)

Options

Option Type Default Description transitionTime Number 1000 Milliseconds that the player will wait to check and launch the next time in the TimeDimension buffer Number 5 (Number or Function) Number of times forward that will be requested in each iteration. Function callback will be called with 3 parameters ( transitionTime , minBufferReady , loop ) minBufferReady Number 1 If this option is greater than 0, the player will full the buffer every time the number of next ready times (next layers ready) is below this number. loop Boolean false Loop the animation when it reaches the last available time startOver Boolean false When the player is at the last position, it start over to the beginning when the user press play

Events

List of events triggered by the player. Register with .on()

Event Data Description play - When the animation is started/unpaused running - When the animation is resuming after a waiting state stop - When the animation is stopped/paused waiting buffer, available When the animation is waiting for some layers to be loaded animationfinished - When the animation has reached the end of the timeline ( loop is disabled) loopchange loop When the loop setting is changed speedchange transitionTime, buffer When the transitionTime setting is changed

Methods

Method Returns Description start(<Number> numSteps) - Start animation stop() - Stop active animation pause() - Pause active animation release() - Resume animation paused getTransitionTime() <Number> Return the time interval between two animation steps (in milliseconds) setTransitionTime(<Number> transitionTime) - Change the time interval between two animation steps isLooped() <Boolean> Return the loop state setLooped(<Boolean> looped) - Activate/Desactivate the loop state

Update mode can be one of these values: intersect , union , replace , extremes .

replace It replaces available times with only the new ones (from layer or setAvailableTimes ).

It replaces available times with only the new ones (from layer or ). union It adds new times and merge them to existing ones.

It adds new times and merge them to existing ones. intersect It keeps only the time shared in both existing and new ones.

It keeps only the time shared in both existing and new ones. extremes It can recompute periodic times according to options.period and extreme values of the set.

Requisites

leaflet

iso8601-js-period

For the TimeDimension Control: Glyphicons Halflings



Talks

Bugs, issues and contributions

Contributions and criticisms are welcome.

If you have any doubt or problem, please fill an issue!

If you fix something or want to add some contribution, many thanks in advance!