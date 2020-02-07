Shows a text along a Polyline.

Check out the demo !

Leaflet versions

The version on the gh-pages branch targets Leaflet 1.3.1 .

Usage

For example, show path orientation on mouse over :

var layer = L.polyLine(...); layer.on( 'mouseover' , function ( ) { this .setText( ' ► ' , { repeat : true , attributes : { fill : 'red' }}); }); layer.on( 'mouseout' , function ( ) { this .setText( null ); });

With a GeoJSON containing lines, it becomes:

L.geoJson(data, { onEachFeature : function ( feature, layer ) { layer.setText(feature.properties.label); } }).addTo(map);

Options

repeat Specifies if the text should be repeated along the polyline (Default: false )

center Centers the text according to the polyline's bounding box (Default: false )

below Show text below the path (Default: false)

offset Set an offset to position text relative to the polyline (Default: 0)

orientation Rotate text. (Default: 0) {orientation: angle} - rotate to a specified angle (e.g. {orientation: 15}) {orientation: flip} - filps the text 180deg correction for upside down text placement on west -> east lines {orientation: perpendicular} - places text at right angles to the line.

attributes Object containing the attributes applied to the text tag. Check valid attributes here (Default: {} )

Screenshot

Credits

The main idea comes from Tom Mac Wright's Getting serious about SVG

Changelog

development

Nothing changed yet.

Add the orientation option (#27, thanks @kirkau)

Allow HTTP and HTTPS to access the demo (#39, thanks @sonny89 and @leplatrem)

Fix text centering for vertical lines (#33, #34, #38, thanks @msgoloborodov)

Breaking changes

Text is now shown on top by default. Set option below to true to put the text below the layer.

Fix bug when removing layer whose text was removed (fixes #18) (thanks Victor Gomes)

Fix path width when using options.center (fixes #17) (thanks Brent Miller).

Fix layer order (fixes #5) (thanks Albin Larsson)

Stay on top after bringToFront

Clean-up and fix onAdd and onRemove

and Fire mouse events from underlying text layer (thanks Lewis Christie)

Initial working version

Authors

Many thanks to all contributors !