For example, show path orientation on mouse over :
var layer = L.polyLine(...);
layer.on('mouseover', function () {
this.setText(' ► ', {repeat: true, attributes: {fill: 'red'}});
});
layer.on('mouseout', function () {
this.setText(null);
});
With a GeoJSON containing lines, it becomes:
L.geoJson(data, {
onEachFeature: function (feature, layer) {
layer.setText(feature.properties.label);
}
}).addTo(map);
repeat Specifies if the text should be repeated along the polyline (Default:
false)
center Centers the text according to the polyline's bounding box (Default:
false)
below Show text below the path (Default: false)
offset Set an offset to position text relative to the polyline (Default: 0)
orientation Rotate text. (Default: 0)
attributes Object containing the attributes applied to the
text tag. Check valid attributes here (Default:
{})
The main idea comes from Tom Mac Wright's Getting serious about SVG
Breaking changes
below to true to put the text below the layer.
onAdd and
onRemove
Many thanks to all contributors !