ls

leaflet-styleeditor

by Dennis Wilhelm
0.1.21 (see all)

Edit the style of features within Leaflet.

Documentation
496

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Leaflet.StyleEditor

Build Status

The Leaflet StyleEditor allows to edit the style of any feature drawn within Leaflet. After activating the tool, the features can be edited by simply clicking them within the map.

Check out the Demo! And another demo with Leaflet.draw.

Usage

//Initialize the StyleEditor
map.addControl(L.control.styleEditor())

It's now possible to open the StyleEditor programmatically: 

let styleEditor = L.control.styleEditor()
let marker = L.marker([51.5, -0.09])
marker.addTo(map)
styleEditor.enable(marker)

Settings

There are a bunch of settings you can define when initializing the styleeditor.

//Initialize the StyleEditor
let styleEditor = L.control.styleEditor({
    position: 'topleft',
    colorRamp: ['#1abc9c', '#2ecc71', '#3498db'],
    markers: ['circle-stroked', 'circle', 'square-stroked', 'square']
});
map.addControl(styleEditor)

Here is a list of all possible options.

  • position
    Position of the control.
    example: 'topleft'

  • colorRamp
    The colors shown in the ColorElement to set color and fillColor.
    Markers will possibly overwrite these settings (e.g. if they do not support these colors)
    example: ['#2c3e50', '#f1c40f', '#e67e22']

  • markerType
    Defines what kind of Markers you want to use. Create your own markerType
    example: L.StyleEditor.marker.DefaultMarker

  • markers
    The markers that will be selectable in the IconElement. You may define a list (for all colors) or a dictionary.
    example: ['circle-stroked', 'circle', 'square-stroked', 'square']
    example: {'default': ['circle'], '#f1c40f': ['square']}

  • defaultMarkerIcon
    The default icon selected at the beginning. A string or a dictionary.
    example: 'circle'
    example: {'default': ['circle'], '#f1c40f': ['square']}

  • defaultMarkerColor
    The default color for markers.
    example: '#2c3e50'

  • openOnLeafletDraw
    Define if Leaflet.StyleEditor should automatically show up if an element has been created with Leaflet Draw

  • openOnLeafletEditable
    Define if Leaflet.StyleEditor should automatically show up if an element has been created with Leaflet Editable

  • showTooltip
    Define if tooltip indicating to 'choose another element you want to style' should be shown

  • strings
    Overwrite the strings cancel, cancelTitle, tooltip and tooltipNext

  • geometryForm
    You may define another Form to style Geometries.

  • useGrouping
    Define if grouped elements should be styled together.

  • styleEditorEventPrefix
    Overwrite the prefix for the events. Default is 'styleeditor:'

  • ignoreLayerTypes An Array indicating which layer types to ignore. Possible options are "Marker", "Polyline", "Polygon" and "Rectangle".

  • forms
    A dictionary defining when to show what form for which option.
    example: {'marker': {'icon': CustomIconFormElement }}
    example: {'geometry': {'color': false, opacity: true }}
    example: {'marker': {'size': () => return {new Date().getSecond()%2 == 0 }}
    example: {'geometry': {'opacity': (elem) => {return elem.target instanceof L.Polygon }}}
    example: {'marker': {'size': {'boolean': () => {return true }, 'formElement': 'L.StyleEditor.formElement.DashElement' }}}

    Only predefined styleOptions of the Geometry- and Markerform are supported. For every styleOption You may provide a boolean, function, FormElement or dictionary.

    If you decide to customize forms only the formElements listed will be rendered (and shown).

    The boolean indicates if a FormElement will be shown. Setting this to false will generate the formElement in the HTML but hide it by adding leaflet-styleeditor-hidden class. A function will be called to determine if a FormElement should be shown. The return value should be a boolean. A FormElement overrides the predefined FormElement. A dictionary should contain boolean and formElement combining obove mentionend options. 'boolean' can be a function or a boolean.

Events

Events are prefixed with 'styleeditor:' unless defined differently in the settings styleEditorEventPrefix.

The following events exist:

eventsignification
visibleThe editor is visible and ready for user interaction.
hiddenThe editor is invisible.
changedAn element has been styled. Element is given by the function.
editingA layer is being edited. The layer is given by the function.
markerA marker is being edited. The layer is given by the function.
Note: 'editing' will be called beforehand with the same layer.
geometryA geometry is being edited. The layer is given by the function.
Note:'editing' will be called beforehand with the same layer.
map.on('styleeditor:changed', function(element){
    console.log(element);
});

Packages

Bower

Leaflet.StyleEditor is also a registered package in Bower (based on nodejs). Integrate the source in your project with:

npm install -g bower
bower install Leaflet.StyleEditor

npm

Leaflet.StyleEditor is also a registered node module

npm install leaflet-styleeditor

or use the minified version if you do not use webpack or similar:

npm install leaflet-styleeditor-minified

Leaflet.Draw

When using Leaflet.draw most people will want to set useGrouping: false in the settings to prevent styling all added elements.

To let Leaflet.Draw directly show a styled marker set marker { icon: styleEditor.getDefaultIcon() } when initializing Leaflet.Draw.

Development

Marker

All Marker need to extend L.StyleEditor.marker.Marker.

At a minimum a new Marker implementation needs to provide these functions:

  • createMarkerIcon(iconOptions)

    Creates an Icon for the given Options (icon, iconColor, iconSize) Must return an instance of L.Icon (or subclasses)

  • createSelectHTML (parentUiElement, iconOptions, icon)

    create an HTML element in the parentUiElement to allow selection of a marker

A new Marker implementation must define the markers that can be used in the options. Either as a list or a dictionary.

If a list is defined all colors will support the same icons.

If a dictionary is defined you may define supported icons for every color individually. 'default' is the fallback in the dictionary. I.e. if a color is not defined specifically the value for the key 'default' will be returned.

The markerForm can be individually set.

Forms

The StyleForm consists of different Forms, which consist of different FormElements.

Forms need to extend L.StyleEditor.forms.Form, every FormElement L.StyleEditor.formElements.FormElement.

Forms consist of FormElements defined in options.formElements as a dictionary mapping the "styleOption" (e.g. icon, color, dash,...) to the FormElement. A FormElement needs to implement createContent, where the select options are created.

style and lostFocus may be useful as well.

For a simple FormElement see DashElement, for a more complicated one see IconElement

Authors

  • Dennis Wilhelm, 2014-2018
  • Nikolaus Krismer
  • Felix Höffken
  • Daniel Berthereau, 2018

