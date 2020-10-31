The Leaflet StyleEditor allows to edit the style of any feature drawn within Leaflet. After activating the tool, the features can be edited by simply clicking them within the map.

Check out the Demo! And another demo with Leaflet.draw.

Usage

map.addControl(L.control.styleEditor())

It's now possible to open the StyleEditor programmatically:

let styleEditor = L.control.styleEditor() let marker = L.marker([ 51.5 , -0.09 ]) marker.addTo(map) styleEditor.enable(marker)

Settings

There are a bunch of settings you can define when initializing the styleeditor.

let styleEditor = L.control.styleEditor({ position : 'topleft' , colorRamp : [ '#1abc9c' , '#2ecc71' , '#3498db' ], markers : [ 'circle-stroked' , 'circle' , 'square-stroked' , 'square' ] }); map.addControl(styleEditor)

Here is a list of all possible options.

position

Position of the control.

example: 'topleft'

colorRamp

The colors shown in the ColorElement to set color and fillColor.

Markers will possibly overwrite these settings (e.g. if they do not support these colors)

example: ['#2c3e50', '#f1c40f', '#e67e22']

markerType

Defines what kind of Markers you want to use. Create your own markerType

example: L.StyleEditor.marker.DefaultMarker

markers

The markers that will be selectable in the IconElement. You may define a list (for all colors) or a dictionary.

example: ['circle-stroked', 'circle', 'square-stroked', 'square']

example: {'default': ['circle'], '#f1c40f': ['square']}

defaultMarkerIcon

The default icon selected at the beginning. A string or a dictionary.

example: 'circle'

example: {'default': ['circle'], '#f1c40f': ['square']}

defaultMarkerColor

The default color for markers.

example: '#2c3e50'

openOnLeafletDraw

Define if Leaflet.StyleEditor should automatically show up if an element has been created with Leaflet Draw

openOnLeafletEditable

Define if Leaflet.StyleEditor should automatically show up if an element has been created with Leaflet Editable

showTooltip

Define if tooltip indicating to 'choose another element you want to style' should be shown

strings

Overwrite the strings cancel, cancelTitle, tooltip and tooltipNext

geometryForm

You may define another Form to style Geometries.

useGrouping

Define if grouped elements should be styled together.

styleEditorEventPrefix

Overwrite the prefix for the events. Default is 'styleeditor:'

ignoreLayerTypes An Array indicating which layer types to ignore. Possible options are "Marker", "Polyline", "Polygon" and "Rectangle".

forms

A dictionary defining when to show what form for which option.

example: {'marker': {'icon': CustomIconFormElement }}

example: {'geometry': {'color': false, opacity: true }}

example: {'marker': {'size': () => return {new Date().getSecond()%2 == 0 }}

example: {'geometry': {'opacity': (elem) => {return elem.target instanceof L.Polygon }}}

example: {'marker': {'size': {'boolean': () => {return true }, 'formElement': 'L.StyleEditor.formElement.DashElement' }}} Only predefined styleOptions of the Geometry- and Markerform are supported. For every styleOption You may provide a boolean, function, FormElement or dictionary. If you decide to customize forms only the formElements listed will be rendered (and shown). The boolean indicates if a FormElement will be shown. Setting this to false will generate the formElement in the HTML but hide it by adding leaflet-styleeditor-hidden class. A function will be called to determine if a FormElement should be shown. The return value should be a boolean. A FormElement overrides the predefined FormElement. A dictionary should contain boolean and formElement combining obove mentionend options. 'boolean' can be a function or a boolean.

Events

Events are prefixed with 'styleeditor:' unless defined differently in the settings styleEditorEventPrefix.

The following events exist:

event signification visible The editor is visible and ready for user interaction. hidden The editor is invisible. changed An element has been styled. Element is given by the function. editing A layer is being edited. The layer is given by the function. marker A marker is being edited. The layer is given by the function.

Note: 'editing' will be called beforehand with the same layer. geometry A geometry is being edited. The layer is given by the function.

Note:'editing' will be called beforehand with the same layer.

map.on( 'styleeditor:changed' , function ( element ) { console .log(element); });

Packages

Bower

Leaflet.StyleEditor is also a registered package in Bower (based on nodejs). Integrate the source in your project with:

npm install -g bower bower install Leaflet .StyleEditor

npm

Leaflet.StyleEditor is also a registered node module

npm install leaflet-styleeditor

or use the minified version if you do not use webpack or similar:

npm install leaflet-styleeditor-minified

When using Leaflet.draw most people will want to set useGrouping: false in the settings to prevent styling all added elements.

To let Leaflet.Draw directly show a styled marker set marker { icon: styleEditor.getDefaultIcon() } when initializing Leaflet.Draw.

Development

Marker

All Marker need to extend L.StyleEditor.marker.Marker.

At a minimum a new Marker implementation needs to provide these functions:

createMarkerIcon(iconOptions) Creates an Icon for the given Options (icon, iconColor, iconSize) Must return an instance of L.Icon (or subclasses)

createSelectHTML (parentUiElement, iconOptions, icon) create an HTML element in the parentUiElement to allow selection of a marker

A new Marker implementation must define the markers that can be used in the options. Either as a list or a dictionary.

If a list is defined all colors will support the same icons.

If a dictionary is defined you may define supported icons for every color individually. 'default' is the fallback in the dictionary. I.e. if a color is not defined specifically the value for the key 'default' will be returned.

The markerForm can be individually set.

Forms

The StyleForm consists of different Forms, which consist of different FormElements.

Forms need to extend L.StyleEditor.forms.Form, every FormElement L.StyleEditor.formElements.FormElement.

Forms consist of FormElements defined in options.formElements as a dictionary mapping the "styleOption" (e.g. icon, color, dash,...) to the FormElement. A FormElement needs to implement createContent, where the select options are created.

style and lostFocus may be useful as well.

For a simple FormElement see DashElement, for a more complicated one see IconElement

Authors