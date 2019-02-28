A Leaflet control to add a split screen to compare two map overlays.
This project is a fork of the leaflet-side-by-side plugin
Creates a new Leaflet Control for comparing two layers or collections of layers. It does not add the layers to the map - you need to do that manually. Extends
L.Control but
setPosition() and
getPosition are
noop because the position is always the same - it does not make sense for this control to be in the corner like other Leaflet controls.
|parameter
|type
|description
leftLayers
|L.Layer|array
|A Leaflet Layer or array of layers to show on the left side of the map. Any layer added to the map that is in this array will be shown on the left
rightLayers
|L.Layer|array
|A Leaflet Layer or array of layers to show on the right side of the map. Any layer added to the map that is in this array will be shown on the right. These should not be the same as any layers in
leftLayers
options
|Object
|Options
options.padding
|Number
|Padding between slider min/max and the edge of the screen in pixels. Defaults to
44 - the width of the slider thumb
Subscribe to events using these methods
|Event
|Data
|Description
leftlayeradd
|LayerEvent
|Fired when a layer is added to the left-hand-side pane
leftlayerremove
|LayerEvent
|Fired when a layer is removed from the left-hand-side pane
rightlayeradd
|LayerEvent
|Fired when a layer is added to the right-hand-side pane
rightlayerremove
|LayerEvent
|You guessed it... fired when a layer is removed from the right-hand-side pane
dividermove
|{x: Number}
|Fired when the divider is moved. Returns an event object with the property
x = the pixels of the divider from the left side of the map container.
|Method
|Returns
|Description
setLeftLayers
this
|Set the layer(s) for the left side
setRightLayers
this
|Set the layer(s) for the right side
Live Example see source
MIT