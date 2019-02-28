A Leaflet control to add a split screen to compare two map overlays.

This project is a fork of the leaflet-side-by-side plugin

Creates a new Leaflet Control for comparing two layers or collections of layers. It does not add the layers to the map - you need to do that manually. Extends L.Control but setPosition() and getPosition are noop because the position is always the same - it does not make sense for this control to be in the corner like other Leaflet controls.

Parameters

parameter type description leftLayers L.Layer|array A Leaflet Layer or array of layers to show on the left side of the map. Any layer added to the map that is in this array will be shown on the left rightLayers L.Layer|array A Leaflet Layer or array of layers to show on the right side of the map. Any layer added to the map that is in this array will be shown on the right. These should not be the same as any layers in leftLayers options Object Options options.padding Number Padding between slider min/max and the edge of the screen in pixels. Defaults to 44 - the width of the slider thumb

Events

Subscribe to events using these methods

Event Data Description leftlayeradd LayerEvent Fired when a layer is added to the left-hand-side pane leftlayerremove LayerEvent Fired when a layer is removed from the left-hand-side pane rightlayeradd LayerEvent Fired when a layer is added to the right-hand-side pane rightlayerremove LayerEvent You guessed it... fired when a layer is removed from the right-hand-side pane dividermove {x: Number} Fired when the divider is moved. Returns an event object with the property x = the pixels of the divider from the left side of the map container.

Methods

Method Returns Description setLeftLayers this Set the layer(s) for the left side setRightLayers this Set the layer(s) for the right side

Example

Live Example see source

Limitations

The divider is not movable with IE.

Probably won't work in IE8, but what does?

License

MIT