Shows a nice spin cursor on the map. See online demo.

This plugin requires Spin.js.

Install

NPM

npm install leaflet-spin

Manually

Download the latest release and include it in your app

Usage

This plugin can be loaded with AMD/CommonJS.

map.spin( true ); ... map.spin( false );

Spin.js options

You can control apparence of wheel by passing options on first spin() call.

map.spin( true , { lines : 13 , length : 40 });

More details on available options...

With AJAX / JQuery

map.spin( true ); $.ajax({ url : 'http://server/api/' }) .done( function ( ) { map.spin( false ); }) .error( function ( ) { map.spin( false ); });

Using events:

var layer = L.geoJson( null ).addTo(map); layer.fire( 'data:loading' ); $.getJSON( 'http://server/path.geojson' , function ( data ) { layer.fire( 'data:loaded' ); layer.addData(data); });

var layer = L.geoJson.ajax(); layer.addUrl( 'http://server/path.geojson' );

Development

You can use example folder for testing.

npm run release # minify js and copy leaflet .spin .min .js in example folder npm run deploy # deploy to gh-pages

Changelog

Should work with all 0.x and 1.x versions of leaflet

Add the dependency to spin.js in the module definition

Update export and extend system

Update structure with official Leaflet plugin rules

Update bower dependencies

Initial version

Authors