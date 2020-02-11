Shows a nice spin cursor on the map. See online demo.
This plugin requires Spin.js.
npm install leaflet-spin
Download the latest release and include it in your app
This plugin can be loaded with AMD/CommonJS.
map.spin(true); // on
...
map.spin(false); // off
You can control apparence of wheel by passing options on first
spin() call.
map.spin(true, {lines: 13, length: 40});
More details on available options...
map.spin(true);
$.ajax({url: 'http://server/api/'})
.done(function() {
map.spin(false);
})
.error(function () {
map.spin(false);
});
Using events:
var layer = L.geoJson(null).addTo(map);
layer.fire('data:loading');
$.getJSON('http://server/path.geojson', function (data) {
layer.fire('data:loaded');
layer.addData(data);
});
var layer = L.geoJson.ajax();
layer.addUrl('http://server/path.geojson');
You can use example folder for testing.
npm run release # minify js and copy leaflet.spin.min.js in example folder
npm run deploy # deploy to gh-pages
Should work with all 0.x and 1.x versions of leaflet
Add the dependency to spin.js in the module definition
Update export and extend system
Update structure with official Leaflet plugin rules
Update bower dependencies
Initial version