leaflet-spin

by makinacorpus
1.1.2 (see all)

Show a spinner on the map using Spin.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.Spin

Shows a nice spin cursor on the map. See online demo.

This plugin requires Spin.js.

Install

NPM

npm install leaflet-spin

Manually

Download the latest release and include it in your app

Usage

This plugin can be loaded with AMD/CommonJS.

map.spin(true);  // on
...
map.spin(false);  // off

Spin.js options

You can control apparence of wheel by passing options on first spin() call.

map.spin(true, {lines: 13, length: 40});

More details on available options...

With AJAX / JQuery

map.spin(true);
$.ajax({url: 'http://server/api/'})
.done(function() {
  map.spin(false);
})
.error(function () {
  map.spin(false);
});

Using events:

var layer = L.geoJson(null).addTo(map);

layer.fire('data:loading');
$.getJSON('http://server/path.geojson', function (data) {
    layer.fire('data:loaded');
    layer.addData(data);
});

With Leaflet.AJAX

var layer = L.geoJson.ajax();
layer.addUrl('http://server/path.geojson');

Development

You can use example folder for testing.

npm run release   # minify js and copy leaflet.spin.min.js in example folder
npm run deploy    # deploy to gh-pages

Changelog

1.1.2

Should work with all 0.x and 1.x versions of leaflet

1.1.1

Add the dependency to spin.js in the module definition

1.1.0

Update export and extend system

1.0.0

Update structure with official Leaflet plugin rules

0.1.1

Update bower dependencies

0.1.0

Initial version

Authors

Makina Corpus

