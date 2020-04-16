Leaflet's stock maps are event-greedy and interfere with scrolling.

Leaflet.Sleep is an interaction manager, helping your map do what you want when you want.

Use

Available on npm, bower, and from the single source source file.

Leaflet.Sleep is enabled on all maps by default, but can be disabled with each map's sleep option.

npm

npm install leaflet-sleep

bower

bower install leaflet-sleep

Config

These are the new options available for L.map (and the defaults).

{ sleep : true, sleepTime : 750 , wakeTime : 750 , sleepNote : true, hoverToWake : true, wakeMessage : 'Click or Hover to Wake' , sleepButton : L.Control.sleepMapControl, sleepOpacity : . 7 }

MIT Licensed