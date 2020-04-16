Leaflet's stock maps are event-greedy and interfere with scrolling.
Leaflet.Sleep is an interaction manager, helping your
map do what you want when you want.
Available on npm, bower, and from the single source source file.
Leaflet.Sleep is enabled on all maps by default,
but can be disabled with each map's
sleep option.
bower install leaflet-sleep
These are the new options available for
L.map (and the defaults).
{
// false if you want an unruly map
sleep: true,
// time(ms) until map sleeps on mouseout
sleepTime: 750,
// time(ms) until map wakes on mouseover
wakeTime: 750,
// should the user receive wake instructions?
sleepNote: true,
// should hovering wake the map? (non-touch devices only)
hoverToWake: true,
// a message to inform users about waking the map
wakeMessage: 'Click or Hover to Wake',
// a constructor for a control button
sleepButton: L.Control.sleepMapControl,
// opacity for the sleeping map
sleepOpacity: .7
}