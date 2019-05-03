Allows drawing semicircles on leaflet maps.
It's an extension of Leaflet's
L.Circle,
and behaves like
L.Circle if the a semicircle of almost 360 degrees is displayed.
Updated for use with leaflet 1.1.0.
|
L.SemiCircle/
L.SemiCircleMarker
factories:
L.semiCircle/
L.SemiCircleMarker
|
Options:
startAngle: start angle of the semicircle
stopAngle: stop angle of the semicircle
Angles are defined like compass courses: 0 = north, 90 = east, etc.
|
L.SemiCircle.setStartAngle(angle)
|Set the start angle of the circle to
angle and redraw.
|
L.Circle.setStopAngle(angle)
|Set the stop angle of the circle to
angle and redraw.
|
L.Circle.setDirection(direction, size)
|Set the
startAngle to
direction - (0.5 * size) and the
stopAngle to
direction + (0.5 * size) and redraw.
The plugin provides two ways to only display a part of the circle:
options map and set
startAngle and
stopAngle.
setDirection(direction, size) to display a semicircle of
size degrees at
direction.
Using
options.startAngle and
options.stopAngle:
L.semiCircle([51.5, -0.09], {
radius: 500,
startAngle: 45,
stopAngle: 135
}).addTo(map);
Draw the same semicircle using
setDirection(direction, size):
L.semiCircle([51.5, -0.09], {radius: 500})
.setDirection(90, 90)
.addTo(map);
L.Circle with an extension of itself.