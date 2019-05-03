Allows drawing semicircles on leaflet maps.

It's an extension of Leaflet's L.Circle , and behaves like L.Circle if the a semicircle of almost 360 degrees is displayed.

Updated for use with leaflet 1.1.0.

Provided classes:

Provided methods:

L.SemiCircle / L.SemiCircleMarker

factories: L.semiCircle / L.SemiCircleMarker Options:

startAngle : start angle of the semicircle

stopAngle : stop angle of the semicircle

Angles are defined like compass courses: 0 = north, 90 = east, etc.

L.SemiCircle.setStartAngle(angle) Set the start angle of the circle to angle and redraw. L.Circle.setStopAngle(angle) Set the stop angle of the circle to angle and redraw. L.Circle.setDirection(direction, size) Set the startAngle to direction - (0.5 * size) and the stopAngle to direction + (0.5 * size) and redraw.

The plugin provides two ways to only display a part of the circle:

Use the options map and set startAngle and stopAngle . Use setDirection(direction, size) to display a semicircle of size degrees at direction .

Live demo

Using options.startAngle and options.stopAngle :

L .semiCircle ( [51.5, -0.09] , { radius : 500 , startAngle: 45 , stopAngle: 135 }) .addTo ( map );

Draw the same semicircle using setDirection(direction, size) :

L .semiCircle ( [51.5, -0.09] , { radius : 500 }) .setDirection (90, 90) .addTo ( map );

Live demo

Changelog

Fixed #24: instance check for canvas renderer

Fixed #14: Poleward displacement of circle center when radius is large.