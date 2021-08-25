Leaflet Control Search

A Leaflet control that search markers/features location by custom property.

Support ajax/jsonp autocompletion and JSON data filter/remapping.

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright Stefano Cudini

Tested in Leaflet 0.7.x and 1.3.x

Install

npm install --save leaflet-search

Options

Option Default Description url '' url for search by ajax request, ex: "search.php?q={s}". Can be function to returns string for dynamic parameter setting layer null layer where search markers(is a L.LayerGroup) sourceData null function to fill _recordsCache, passed searching text by first param and callback in second jsonpParam null jsonp param name for search by jsonp service, ex: "callback" propertyLoc 'loc' field for remapping location, using array: ['latname','lonname'] for select double fields(ex. ['lat','lon'] ) support dotted format: 'prop.subprop.title' propertyName 'title' property in marker.options(or feature.properties for vector layer) trough filter elements in layer, formatData null callback for reformat all data from source to indexed data object filterData null callback for filtering data from text searched, params: textSearch, allRecords moveToLocation null callback run on location found, params: latlng, title, map buildTip null function to return row tip html node(or html string), receive text tooltip in first param container '' container id to insert Search Control zoom null default zoom level for move to location minLength 1 minimal text length for autocomplete initial true search elements only by initial text casesensitive false search elements in case sensitive text autoType true complete input with first suggested result and select this filled-in text. delayType 400 delay while typing for show tooltip tooltipLimit -1 limit max results to show in tooltip. -1 for no limit, 0 for no results tipAutoSubmit true auto map panTo when click on tooltip firstTipSubmit false auto select first result con enter click autoResize true autoresize on input change collapsed true collapse search control at startup autoCollapse false collapse search control after submit(on button or on tips if enabled tipAutoSubmit) autoCollapseTime 1200 delay for autoclosing alert and collapse after blur textErr 'Location not found' error message textCancel 'Cancel title in cancel button textPlaceholder 'Search' placeholder value hideMarkerOnCollapse false remove circle and marker on search control collapsed position 'topleft' position in the map marker {} custom L.Marker or false for hide marker.icon false custom L.Icon for maker location or false for hide marker.animate true animate a circle over location found marker.circle L.CircleMarker options draw a circle in location found

Events

Event Data Description 'search:locationfound' {latlng, title, layer} fired after moved and show markerLocation 'search:expanded' {} fired after control was expanded 'search:collapsed' {} fired after control was collapsed

Methods

Method Arguments Description setLayer() L.LayerGroup() set layer search at runtime showAlert() 'Text message' show alert message searchText() 'Text searched' search text by external code

Examples

(require src/leaflet-search.css)

Adding the search control to the map:

var searchLayer = L.layerGroup().addTo(map); map.addControl( new L.Control.Search({ layer : searchLayer}) );

Short way:

var searchLayer = L.geoJson().addTo(map); L.map( 'map' , { searchControl : { layer : searchLayer} });

AMD module:

require ([ "leaflet" , "leafletSearch" ], function ( L, LeafletSearch ) { map.addControl( new LeafletSearch({ layer : dataLayer }) ); });

Build

Therefore the deployment require npm installed in your system.

npm install npx grunt

