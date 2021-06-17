openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lrm

leaflet-routing-machine

by Per Liedman
3.2.12 (see all)

Control for routing in Leaflet

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

854

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Routing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet Routing Machine NPM version Leaflet 1.0 compatible! Join the chat at https://gitter.im/leaflet-routing-machine/Lobby

This plugin is barely maintained! It has been a good long while since I had any reason to work with routing or Leaflet, and it does not look like that will change. I do not spend time on maintaining this plugin, and only rarely can I find time to respond to issues. If you want to take over as maintainer, feel free to contact me at per@liedman.net.

Find the way from A to B on a Leaflet map. The plugin supports multiple backends:

Features

  • Standard Leaflet control, with Leaflet look and feel
  • Routing from start to destination, with possibility of via points
  • Add, edit and remove waypoints through both address input and using the map
  • Multiple language support
  • Highly customizable for advanced use
  • Customizable look (theming / skins)
  • Open Source released under ISC License (more or less equivalent with the MIT license)

Go to the Leaflet Routing Machine site for more information, demos, tutorials and more.

Update 2020-04-06: Out of the box, Leaflet Routing Machine relies on OSRM's demo server. At this moment, the demo server (which is outside scope of the plugin and outside control of the plugin's author) is no longer maintained, and its SSL certificate has expired. The plugin will not work unless you configure a routing backend yourself. I am sorry to say that, to my knowledge, there is no good default.

Support and New Features

Leaflet Routing Machine is in many ways already a feature complete routing UI. Most likely, your requirements are already covered and require very little adaptation.

For questions and discussions, you might want to look at the Leaflet Routing Machine gitter.

Building

npm install

This requires Node and npm, as well as grunt.

Usage

Download latest release, or obtain the latest release via unpkg.com.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-routing-machine@3.2.12/dist/leaflet-routing-machine.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-routing-machine@3.2.12/dist/leaflet-routing-machine.js"></script>

or via npm:

npm install --save leaflet-routing-machine

var L = require('leaflet');
require('leaflet-routing-machine');

...

LRM attaches itself onto L.

Go to the Leaflet Routing Machine site for more information, demos, tutorials and more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

qcobjectsFull Stack Javascript Framework for Modern Software Development
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
387
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
koa-routerRouter middleware for koa.
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
626K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
directora tiny and isomorphic URL router for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
193K
cro
crossroadsJavaScript Routes
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
craydent-httpNode module http servers and routing
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial