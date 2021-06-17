This plugin is barely maintained! It has been a good long while since I had any reason to work with routing or Leaflet, and it does not look like that will change. I do not spend time on maintaining this plugin, and only rarely can I find time to respond to issues. If you want to take over as maintainer, feel free to contact me at per@liedman.net.

Find the way from A to B on a Leaflet map. The plugin supports multiple backends:

Features

Standard Leaflet control, with Leaflet look and feel

Routing from start to destination, with possibility of via points

Add, edit and remove waypoints through both address input and using the map

Multiple language support

Highly customizable for advanced use

Customizable look (theming / skins)

Open Source released under ISC License (more or less equivalent with the MIT license)

Go to the Leaflet Routing Machine site for more information, demos, tutorials and more.

Update 2020-04-06: Out of the box, Leaflet Routing Machine relies on OSRM's demo server. At this moment, the demo server (which is outside scope of the plugin and outside control of the plugin's author) is no longer maintained, and its SSL certificate has expired. The plugin will not work unless you configure a routing backend yourself. I am sorry to say that, to my knowledge, there is no good default.

Support and New Features

Leaflet Routing Machine is in many ways already a feature complete routing UI. Most likely, your requirements are already covered and require very little adaptation.

For questions and discussions, you might want to look at the Leaflet Routing Machine gitter.

Building

npm install

This requires Node and npm, as well as grunt .

Usage

Download latest release, or obtain the latest release via unpkg.com.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-routing-machine@3.2.12/dist/leaflet-routing-machine.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-routing-machine@3.2.12/dist/leaflet-routing-machine.js" > </ script >

or via npm:

npm install --save leaflet-routing-machine

var L = require ( 'leaflet' ); require ( 'leaflet-routing-machine' ); ...

LRM attaches itself onto L .

Go to the Leaflet Routing Machine site for more information, demos, tutorials and more.