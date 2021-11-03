Leaflet plugin for plain image map projection to display large images using tiles generated with gdal2tiles-leaflet

See the plugin in action on https://commenthol.github.io/leaflet-rastercoords/.

Usage

Process your "large" image with gdal2tiles-leaflet

var L = require ( 'leaflet' ) L.RasterCoords = require ( 'leaflet-rastercoords' ) var img = [ 3831 , 3101 ] var map = L.map( 'map' , { crs : L.CRS.Simple }) var rc = new L.RasterCoords(map, img) map.setMaxZoom(rc.zoomLevel()) map.setView(rc.unproject([img[ 0 ], img[ 1 ]]), 2 ) map.on( 'click' , function ( event ) { var coords = rc.project(event.latlng) var marker = L.marker(rc.unproject(coords)) .addTo(map) marker.bindPopup( '[' + Math .floor(coords.x) + ',' + Math .floor(coords.y) + ']' ) .openPopup() }) L.tileLayer( './tiles/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { noWrap : true , bounds : rc.getMaxBounds(), maxNativeZoom : rc.zoomLevel() }).addTo(map)

Example

The tiles in the example were generated using gdal2tiles-leaflet. Take a look at example/createtiles.sh.

License

Copyright (c) 2016- commenthol (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.

