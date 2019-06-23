A very simple Leaflet plugin provides pulsing icon.

Requires Leaflet 0.7.0 or newer and modern browser

Demo

Check out demo!

Using the plugin

Install

npm install @ansur/leaflet-pulse-icon

or clone repo & run npm install

or copy files from releases

Use

Include the CSS and JavaScript files located in \dist directory.

< script src = "../L.Icon.Pulse.js" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../L.Icon.Pulse.css" />

Usage

Create a new L.Icon.Pulse

var pulsingIcon = L.icon.pulse({ iconSize :[ 20 , 20 ], color : 'red' }); var marker = L.marker([ 50 , 15 ],{ icon : pulsingIcon}).addTo(map);

Options

Property Description Default Value Possible values color color of pulse 'red' any CSS color fillColor color of dot 'red' any CSS color iconSize size of L.divIcon [12,12] [width,height] animate enable pulsing true true|false heartbeat pulsing beat 1 number (seconds)

License

leaflet-pulse-icon is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT-LICENSE.