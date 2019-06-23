A very simple Leaflet plugin provides pulsing icon.
Requires Leaflet 0.7.0 or newer and modern browser
npm install @ansur/leaflet-pulse-icon
or clone repo & run
npm install
or copy files from releases
Include the CSS and JavaScript files located in
\dist directory.
<script src="../L.Icon.Pulse.js" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../L.Icon.Pulse.css" />
Create a new L.Icon.Pulse
var pulsingIcon = L.icon.pulse({iconSize:[20,20],color:'red'});
var marker = L.marker([50,15],{icon: pulsingIcon}).addTo(map);
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|Possible values
|color
|color of pulse
|'red'
|any CSS color
|fillColor
|color of dot
|'red'
|any CSS color
|iconSize
|size of L.divIcon
|[12,12]
|[width,height]
|animate
|enable pulsing
|true
|true|false
|heartbeat
|pulsing beat
|1
|number (seconds)
leaflet-pulse-icon is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT-LICENSE.