leaflet-pulse-icon

by mapshakers
0.1.0

Leaflet pulsing icon plugin.

Readme

leaflet-pulse-icon

leaflet-pulse-icon

A very simple Leaflet plugin provides pulsing icon.

Requires Leaflet 0.7.0 or newer and modern browser

Demo

Check out demo!

Using the plugin

Install

npm install @ansur/leaflet-pulse-icon
or clone repo & run npm install
or copy files from releases

Use

Include the CSS and JavaScript files located in \dist directory.

<script src="../L.Icon.Pulse.js" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../L.Icon.Pulse.css" />

Usage

Create a new L.Icon.Pulse

var pulsingIcon = L.icon.pulse({iconSize:[20,20],color:'red'});
var marker = L.marker([50,15],{icon: pulsingIcon}).addTo(map);

Options

PropertyDescriptionDefault ValuePossible values
colorcolor of pulse'red'any CSS color
fillColorcolor of dot'red'any CSS color
iconSizesize of L.divIcon[12,12] [width,height]
animateenable pulsingtruetrue|false
heartbeatpulsing beat1number (seconds)

License

leaflet-pulse-icon is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT-LICENSE.

