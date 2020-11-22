Works with Leaflet >= 1.0.
This plugin adds to Leaflet
Polylines the ability to be drawn with a relative pixel offset, without modifying their actual
LatLngs. The offset value can be either negative or positive, for left- or right-side offset, and remains constant across zoom levels.
npm install leaflet-polylineoffset
Line offsetting is the process of drawing a line parallel to an existant one, at a fixed distance. It's not a simple (x,y) translation of the whole shape, as it shouldn't overlap. It can be used to visually emphasize different properties of the same linear feature, or achieve complex composite styling.
This plugin brings this feature to Leaflet, to apply to client-side vectors.
Demos are clearer than words:
Polyline objects but uses the same coordinate array.
The plugin adds offset capabilities directly to the
L.Polyline class.
// Instantiate a normal Polyline with an 'offset' options, in pixels.
var pl = L.polyline([[48.8508, 2.3455], [48.8497, 2.3504], [48.8494, 2.35654]], {
offset: 5
});
// Setting the 'offset' property through the 'setStyle' method won't work.
// If you want to set the offset afterwards, use 'setOffset'.
pl.setOffset(-10);
// To cancel the offset, simply set it to 0
pl.setOffset(0);
MIT.