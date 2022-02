Leaflet plugins

What ?

Miscellaneous Leaflet plugins for services that need to display route information and need satellite imagery from different providers. Currently it consists of:

Vector layers ( layer/vector/ ): GPX KML TOPOJSON

Providers implemented with respect to terms of use ( layer/tile ): Yandex - using Yandex Maps API v2; Bing - with proper attribution.

Control ( control/ ): Permalink - OpenLayers compatible permanent link with support for storing location data in hash part (#lat=...);



Compatibility

Tested with: Leaflet 1.0.x

For use with Leaflet 0.7.x see v2 branch

Where ?

Homepage : https://github.com/shramov/leaflet-plugins

Downloads : https://github.com/shramov/leaflet-plugins/releases

npm : https://www.npmjs.org/package/leaflet-plugins

cdnjs : https://cdnjs.com/libraries/leaflet-plugins