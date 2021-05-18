An overlay class for Leaflet, a JS library for interactive maps. Allows drawing overlay using Pixi.js, a JavaScript library for drawing using WebGL that seamlessly falls back to HTML5's canvas if needed. Thanks to Leaflet.D3SvgOverlay for inspiration.
Compatible with Leaflet 0.7.x and 1.x
Leaflet.PixiOverlay is available as a npm package:
npm install leaflet-pixi-overlay
or can be included in a page with jsDelivr CDN.
Include Pixi.js and the PixiOverlay libraries:
<script src="pixi.min.js"></script>
<script src="L.PixiOverlay.min.js"></script>
Create a map:
var map = L.map(...);
Create an overlay:
var pixiOverlay = L.pixiOverlay(function(utils) {
// your drawing code here
}, new PIXI.Container());
Add it to the map:
pixiOverlay.addTo(map);
var loader = new PIXI.loaders.Loader();
loader.add('marker', 'img/marker-icon.png');
loader.load(function(loader, resources) {
var markerTexture = resources.marker.texture;
var markerLatLng = [51.5, -0.09];
var marker = new PIXI.Sprite(markerTexture);
marker.anchor.set(0.5, 1);
var pixiContainer = new PIXI.Container();
pixiContainer.addChild(marker);
var firstDraw = true;
var prevZoom;
var pixiOverlay = L.pixiOverlay(function(utils) {
var zoom = utils.getMap().getZoom();
var container = utils.getContainer();
var renderer = utils.getRenderer();
var project = utils.latLngToLayerPoint;
var scale = utils.getScale();
if (firstDraw) {
var markerCoords = project(markerLatLng);
marker.x = markerCoords.x;
marker.y = markerCoords.y;
}
if (firstDraw || prevZoom !== zoom) {
marker.scale.set(1 / scale);
}
firstDraw = false;
prevZoom = zoom;
renderer.render(container);
}, pixiContainer);
pixiOverlay.addTo(map);
});
var polygonLatLngs = [
[51.509, -0.08],
[51.503, -0.06],
[51.51, -0.047],
[51.509, -0.08]
];
var projectedPolygon;
var triangle = new PIXI.Graphics();
var pixiContainer = new PIXI.Container();
pixiContainer.addChild(triangle);
var firstDraw = true;
var prevZoom;
var pixiOverlay = L.pixiOverlay(function(utils) {
var zoom = utils.getMap().getZoom();
var container = utils.getContainer();
var renderer = utils.getRenderer();
var project = utils.latLngToLayerPoint;
var scale = utils.getScale();
if (firstDraw) {
projectedPolygon = polygonLatLngs.map(function(coords) {return project(coords);});
}
if (firstDraw || prevZoom !== zoom) {
triangle.clear();
triangle.lineStyle(3 / scale, 0x3388ff, 1);
triangle.beginFill(0x3388ff, 0.2);
projectedPolygon.forEach(function(coords, index) {
if (index == 0) triangle.moveTo(coords.x, coords.y);
else triangle.lineTo(coords.x, coords.y);
});
triangle.endFill();
}
firstDraw = false;
prevZoom = zoom;
renderer.render(container);
}, pixiContainer);
pixiOverlay.addTo(map);
L.pixiOverlay(<function> drawCallback, <PIXI.Container> container, <options> options?)
drawCallback - callback to draw/update overlay contents.
container - a Pixi container (a subclass of
PIXI.Container).
options - overlay options object.
Drawing callback function
drawCallback(utils, eventOrCustomData)
utils - helper object. Contains methods to work with layers coordinate system and scaling.
eventOrCustomData - Contains either the Leaflet event that causes the redraw (
moveend event) or a plain object
{type: 'add'} when the pixi layer is added to the map or the argument of a
redraw call.
Overlay options object
available fields:
padding - (number; defaults to
0.1) How much to extend the drawing area around the map view (relative to its size).
forceCanvas - (bool; defaults to
false) Force use of a 2d-canvas for rendering.
doubleBuffering - (bool; default to
false) Activate double buffering to prevent flickering when refreshing display on some devices (especially iOS devices). This field is ignored if rendering is done with 2d-canvas.
resolution - (number; defaults to
2 on retina devices and
1 elsewhere) Resolution of the renderer.
projectionZoom - (function(map): Number; defaults to function that returns the average of
map.getMinZoom() and
map.getMaxZoom() if the latter is finite else it returns
map.getMinZoom() + 8) returns the projection zoom level. Customizing this option can help if you experience visual artifacts.
pane - (string; defaults to
'overlayPane') The Leaflet pane where the overlay container is inserted.
destroyInteractionManager - (bool; defaults to
false) Destroy PIXI Interaction Manager. This is useful when you do not need to use PIXI interaction.
autoPreventDefault - (bool; defaults to
true) Customize PIXI Interaction Manager
autoPreventDefault property. This option is ignored if
destroyInteractionManager is
true. This should be set to
false in most situations to let all dom events flow from PIXI to leaflet but it is set by default for compatibility reason.
preserveDrawingBuffer - (bool; defaults to
false) Enables drawing buffer preservation, enable this if you need to call toDataUrl on the webgl context.
clearBeforeRender - (bool; defaults to
true) This sets if the renderer will clear the canvas or not before the new render pass.
shouldRedrawOnMove - (function(e: moveEvent): Boolean; defaults to
function () {return false;}) Move events trigger a redraw when this function returns
true. For example using
function (e) {return e.flyTo || e.pinch;} will trigger redraws during
flyTo animation and pinch zooms.
Utils object
available methods:
latLngToLayerPoint(latLng, zoom?) - (function) returns
L.Point projected from
L.LatLng in the coordinate system of the overlay.
layerPointToLatLng(point, zoom?) - (function) returns
L.LatLng projected back from
L.Point into the original CRS.
getScale(zoom?) - (function) return the current scale factor of the overlay or the scale factor associated to zoom value.
getRenderer() - (function) return the current PIXI renderer.
getContainer() - (function) return the PIXI container used in the overlay.
getMap() - (function) return the current map.
redraw(data) - (function) trigger a refresh of the layer.
data is passed as second argument of
drawCallback function. This is useful for example when you modify something in the
container or if you want to animate using
PIXI.ticker.Ticker.
projectionZoom function
shouldRedrawOnMove option to enable it,)
preserveDrawingBuffer and
clearBeforeRender options
doubleBuffering is enabled
drawCallback, improving control over redraw logic
redraw calls (performance improvement)
redraw method
doubleBuffering option to get rid of flickering on iOS devices
This code is provided under the MIT License (MIT).