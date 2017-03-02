A Leaflet-friendly API for point in polygon operations, using substack's point in polygon library.
With browserify
npm install @mapbox/leaflet-pip
Resolve for a CDN/packaged version:
https://unpkg.com/@mapbox/leaflet-pip@latest/leaflet-pip.js
var gjLayer = L.geoJson(statesData);
var results = leafletPip.pointInLayer([-88, 38], gjLayer);
// results is an array of L.Polygon objects containing that point
leafletPip.pointInLayer(point, layer L.GeoJSON, [first])
Point can be:
[lng, lat]
L.LatLng object
Layer must be:
L.geoJSON layer
first can be:
boolean:
true to accept the first match, or
false to return all
polygons containing this point. This can be useful if you know that your
polygons are non-overlapping or don't care about more than one result,
since it will be much faster. By default, this is false and all matches
are returned.
Returns:
An array of polygons in which the given point resides, an empty array if there
are none. The polygons are returned as direct sublayers, so they can include
MultiPolygons. You can call
pointInLayer again on those if you want the
sub-polygon result.
leafletPip.bassackwards
Leaflet treats literate coordinate arrays as
[lat, lon], unlike GeoJSON
and any true scotsman.
leaflet-pip
treats literate coordinate arrays as
[lon, lat], but if you set
bassackwards
to true, it'll do things the Leaflet/Google Maps API way.