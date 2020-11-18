openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lp

leaflet-pegman

by Raruto
0.1.6 (see all)

Leaflet plugin that allows easy integration with the Google StreetView Service API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

leaflet-pegman.js

NPM version License

A Leaflet plugin that allows easy integration with the Google StreetView Service API

Pegman Bio

For a working example see one of the following demos:

Initially based on the work of Daniel Pegues

How to use

  1. include CSS & JavaScript

    <head>
...
<style> html, body, #map { height: 100%; width: 100%; padding: 0; margin: 0; } </style>
<!-- Google Maps API -->
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<INSERT_HERE_API_KEY>"></script>
<!-- interact.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/interact.js@1.2.8/dist/interact.min.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet (JS/CSS) -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet-GoogleMutant -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.gridlayer.googlemutant@0.10.0/Leaflet.GoogleMutant.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet-Pegman -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-pegman/@latest/leaflet-pegman.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-pegman/@latest/leaflet-pegman.js"></script>
...
</head>

  2. choose a div container used for the slippy map

    <body>
...
  <div id="map"></div>
...
</body>

  3. create your first simple “leaflet-pegman slippy map

    <script>
  var map = L.map('map');
  map.setView(new L.LatLng(45, 9.5), 5);

  var OpenTopoMap = L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.opentopomap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
    maxZoom: 17,
    attribution: 'Map data: &copy; <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://viewfinderpanoramas.org">SRTM</a> | Map style: &copy; <a href="https://opentopomap.org">OpenTopoMap</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>)',
    opacity: 0.90
    });
  OpenTopoMap.addTo(map);

  var pegmanControl = new L.Control.Pegman({
    position: 'bottomright', // position of control inside the map
    theme: "leaflet-pegman-v3-small", // or "leaflet-pegman-v3-default"
  });
  pegmanControl.addTo(map);
</script>

NB to be able to use the “pegman” (a.k.a. “Street View Control”) you MUST use a valid Google Maps API Key.

Compatibile with: leaflet@1.6.0, gmaps@3.34, leaflet-googlemutant@0.10.0, interactJS@1.2.9

Contributors: Pegues, Raruto

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial