A Leaflet plugin that allows easy integration with the Google StreetView Service API

For a working example see one of the following demos:

Initially based on the work of Daniel Pegues

How to use

include CSS & JavaScript < head > ... < style > html , body , #map { height : 100% ; width : 100% ; padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; } </ style > < script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<INSERT_HERE_API_KEY>" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/interact.js@1.2.8/dist/interact.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet.gridlayer.googlemutant@0.10.0/Leaflet.GoogleMutant.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-pegman/@latest/leaflet-pegman.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-pegman/@latest/leaflet-pegman.js" > </ script > ... </ head > choose a div container used for the slippy map < body > ... < div id = "map" > </ div > ... </ body > create your first simple “leaflet-pegman slippy map < script > var map = L.map( 'map' ); map.setView( new L.LatLng( 45 , 9.5 ), 5 ); var OpenTopoMap = L.tileLayer( 'https://{s}.tile.opentopomap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { maxZoom: 17 , attribution: 'Map data: © <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://viewfinderpanoramas.org">SRTM</a> | Map style: © <a href="https://opentopomap.org">OpenTopoMap</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>)' , opacity: 0.90 }); OpenTopoMap.addTo(map); var pegmanControl = new L.Control.Pegman({ position: 'bottomright' , theme: "leaflet-pegman-v3-small" , }); pegmanControl.addTo(map); </ script >

NB to be able to use the “pegman” (a.k.a. “Street View Control”) you MUST use a valid Google Maps API Key.

Compatibile with: leaflet@1.6.0, gmaps@3.34, leaflet-googlemutant@0.10.0, interactJS@1.2.9

Contributors: Pegues, Raruto