A Leaflet plugin that allows easy integration with the Google StreetView Service API
For a working example see one of the following demos:
Initially based on the work of Daniel Pegues
include CSS & JavaScript
<head>
...
<style> html, body, #map { height: 100%; width: 100%; padding: 0; margin: 0; } </style>
<!-- Google Maps API -->
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<INSERT_HERE_API_KEY>"></script>
<!-- interact.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/interact.js@1.2.8/dist/interact.min.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet (JS/CSS) -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet-GoogleMutant -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet.gridlayer.googlemutant@0.10.0/Leaflet.GoogleMutant.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet-Pegman -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-pegman/@latest/leaflet-pegman.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-pegman/@latest/leaflet-pegman.js"></script>
...
</head>
choose a div container used for the slippy map
<body>
...
<div id="map"></div>
...
</body>
create your first simple “leaflet-pegman slippy map
<script>
var map = L.map('map');
map.setView(new L.LatLng(45, 9.5), 5);
var OpenTopoMap = L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.opentopomap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
maxZoom: 17,
attribution: 'Map data: © <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://viewfinderpanoramas.org">SRTM</a> | Map style: © <a href="https://opentopomap.org">OpenTopoMap</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>)',
opacity: 0.90
});
OpenTopoMap.addTo(map);
var pegmanControl = new L.Control.Pegman({
position: 'bottomright', // position of control inside the map
theme: "leaflet-pegman-v3-small", // or "leaflet-pegman-v3-default"
});
pegmanControl.addTo(map);
</script>
NB to be able to use the “pegman” (a.k.a. “Street View Control”) you MUST use a valid Google Maps API Key.
Compatibile with: leaflet@1.6.0, gmaps@3.34, leaflet-googlemutant@0.10.0, interactJS@1.2.9