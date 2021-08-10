Drag/rotate/resize handler for leaflet vector features.

Includes L.Path.Drag, so you don't need to include it once again.

Requirements

Leaflet 1.0+

API

npm install leaflet-path-transform --save

or include dist/L.Path.Transform.js file

require ( 'leaflet-path-transform' ); var map = L.map( 'map-canvas' ).setView(center, zoom); var polygon = L.polygon([..., ...], { transform : true }).addTo(map); polygon.transform.enable(); polygon.transform.enable({ rotation : true , scaling : false }); polygon.transform.setOptions({ rotation : true , scaling : false });

If you have changed the geometry of the transformed layer and want the tool to reflect the changes, use:

layer.setLatLngs([...]); layer.transform.reset();

options

options.handlerOptions - [Path_options](http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#path-options) - edge markers options

- - edge markers options options.boundsOptions - [Polyline_options](http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#polyline-options) - bounding rectangle options

- - bounding rectangle options options.rotateHandleOptions - [Polyline_options](http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#polyline-options) - rotation handle line styles

- - rotation handle line styles options.handleLength - Number - Length of the rotation handle in pixels. Defaults to 20.

- - Length of the rotation handle in pixels. Defaults to 20. options.rotation - Boolean - Enable/disable rotation. Default true

- - Enable/disable rotation. Default options.scaling - Boolean - Enable/disable scaling. Default true

- - Enable/disable scaling. Default options.uniformScaling - Boolean - Use uniform scaling (maintain aspect ratio). Default true

Handles

For the corner and rotation handles plugin provides 2 classes: L.PathTransform.Handle and L.PathTransform.RotateHandle , they are derived from L.CircleMarker and you can adjust them as you want. Also you can use some other compatible marker types by providing respective constructors through options.handleClass and options.rotateHandleClass .

Cursors:

Handler assigns resize cursors to handles. You can override that by setting options.handlerOptions.setCursor and options.rotateHandleOptions.setCursor to false

Events

Following events are fired on the transformed layer

rotatestart , rotate , rotateend - { rotation: <Radians> }

- scalestart , scale , scaleend - { scale: <L.Point> }

- transformstart , transform , transformed - { rotation: ..., scale: ..., matrix: <L.Matrix> }

Dragging

To control features dragging, see L.Path.Drag docs.

polygon.dragging.disable(); polygon.dragging.enable();

TODO

Tests

Tests Precision fix for rotation

Precision fix for rotation Leaflet 1.x support

Leaflet 1.x support Leaflet.Editable adapter

Leaflet.Editable adapter Leaflet.draw adapter

Leaflet.draw adapter Canvas renderer support

License

Copyright (c)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.