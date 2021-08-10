Drag/rotate/resize handler for leaflet vector features.
Includes L.Path.Drag, so you don't need to include it once again.
Leaflet 1.0+
npm install leaflet-path-transform --save
or include
dist/L.Path.Transform.js file
require('leaflet-path-transform');
var map = L.map('map-canvas').setView(center, zoom);
var polygon = L.polygon([..., ...], { transform: true }).addTo(map);
polygon.transform.enable();
// or partially:
polygon.transform.enable({rotation: true, scaling: false});
// or, on an already enabled handler:
polygon.transform.setOptions({rotation: true, scaling: false});
If you have changed the geometry of the transformed layer and want the tool to reflect the changes, use:
// you have changed the geometry here
layer.setLatLngs([...]);
// and want to update handlers:
layer.transform.reset();
options
options.handlerOptions - [Path_options](http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#path-options) - edge markers options
options.boundsOptions - [Polyline_options](http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#polyline-options) - bounding rectangle options
options.rotateHandleOptions - [Polyline_options](http://leafletjs.com/reference.html#polyline-options) - rotation handle line styles
options.handleLength - Number - Length of the rotation handle in pixels. Defaults to 20.
options.rotation - Boolean - Enable/disable rotation. Default
true
options.scaling - Boolean - Enable/disable scaling. Default
true
options.uniformScaling - Boolean - Use uniform scaling (maintain aspect ratio). Default
true
Handles
For the corner and rotation handles plugin provides 2 classes:
L.PathTransform.Handle and
L.PathTransform.RotateHandle, they are derived from
L.CircleMarker and you can adjust them as you want. Also you can use some other compatible marker types by providing respective constructors through
options.handleClass and
options.rotateHandleClass.
Cursors:
Handler assigns
resize cursors to handles. You can override that by setting
options.handlerOptions.setCursor and
options.rotateHandleOptions.setCursor to
false
Following events are fired on the transformed layer
rotatestart,
rotate,
rotateend -
{ rotation: <Radians> }
scalestart,
scale,
scaleend -
{ scale: <L.Point> }
transformstart,
transform,
transformed -
{ rotation: ..., scale: ..., matrix: <L.Matrix> }
To control features dragging, see L.Path.Drag docs.
polygon.dragging.disable();
polygon.dragging.enable();
Copyright (c)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.