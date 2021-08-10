openbase logo
lpt

leaflet-path-transform

by Alexander Milevski
1.1.3 (see all)

Drag/rotate/resize handler for leaflet vector features.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Leaflet.Path.Transform npm version

Drag/rotate/resize handler for leaflet vector features.

screenshot 2016-03-21 15 31 48

Includes L.Path.Drag, so you don't need to include it once again.

Requirements

Leaflet 1.0+

API

npm install leaflet-path-transform --save

or include dist/L.Path.Transform.js file

require('leaflet-path-transform');

var map = L.map('map-canvas').setView(center, zoom);
var polygon = L.polygon([..., ...], { transform: true }).addTo(map);

polygon.transform.enable();
// or partially:
polygon.transform.enable({rotation: true, scaling: false});
// or, on an already enabled handler:
polygon.transform.setOptions({rotation: true, scaling: false});

If you have changed the geometry of the transformed layer and want the tool to reflect the changes, use:

// you have changed the geometry here
layer.setLatLngs([...]);
// and want to update handlers:
layer.transform.reset();

options

Handles

For the corner and rotation handles plugin provides 2 classes: L.PathTransform.Handle and L.PathTransform.RotateHandle, they are derived from L.CircleMarker and you can adjust them as you want. Also you can use some other compatible marker types by providing respective constructors through options.handleClass and options.rotateHandleClass.

Cursors:

Handler assigns resize cursors to handles. You can override that by setting options.handlerOptions.setCursor and options.rotateHandleOptions.setCursor to false

Events

Following events are fired on the transformed layer

  • rotatestart, rotate, rotateend - { rotation: <Radians> }
  • scalestart, scale, scaleend - { scale: <L.Point> }
  • transformstart, transform, transformed - { rotation: ..., scale: ..., matrix: <L.Matrix> }

Dragging

To control features dragging, see L.Path.Drag docs.

polygon.dragging.disable();
polygon.dragging.enable();

TODO

License

Copyright (c)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

