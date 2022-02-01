Leaflet OverPass Layer

This plugin is a fork of https://github.com/kartenkarsten/leaflet-layer-overpass

What is it?

A Leaflet plugin to create a custom POI overlay - thanks to the OSM dataset and the Overpass API

Here is a demo with associated sourcecode.

Installation

NPM

$ npm install leaflet-overpass-layer

Bower

If you use bower to install leaflet-layer-overpass, you need to load JsClipper first.

$ bower install leaflet-overpass-layer

Usage

You can include and use the OverpassLayer.css and OverpassLayer.bundle.js files from the dist folder in your html.

var attr_osm = 'Map data © <a href="http://openstreetmap.org/">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' ; var attr_overpass = 'POI via <a href="http://www.overpass-api.de/">Overpass API</a>' ; var osm = new L.TileLayer( 'http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { 'opacity' : 0.7 , 'attribution' : [attr_osm, attr_overpass].join( ', ' ) } ); var map = new L.Map( 'map' ) .addLayer(osm) .setView( new L.LatLng( 52.265 , 10.524 ), 14 ); var opl = new L.OverPassLayer({ 'query' : '(node({{bbox}})[organic];node({{bbox}})[second_hand];);out qt;' , }); map.addLayer(opl);

In order to get a valid query the Overpass-turbo IDE might help.

What are the options?

You can specify an options object as an argument of L.OverPassLayer.

options: { debug : false , minZoom : 15 , endPoint : 'https://overpass-api.de/api/' , query : '(node({{bbox}})[organic];node({{bbox}})[second_hand];);out qt;' , loadedBounds : [], markerIcon : L.Icon(), timeout : 30 * 1000 , retryOnTimeout : false , noInitialRequest : false , minZoomIndicatorEnabled : true , minZoomIndicatorOptions : { position : 'topright' , minZoomMessageNoLayer : 'No layer assigned' , minZoomMessage : 'Current zoom level: CURRENTZOOM - All data at level: MINZOOMLEVEL' }, beforeRequest : function ( ) {}, afterRequest : function ( ) {}, onSuccess : function ( data ) {}, onError : function ( xhr ) {}, onTimeout : function ( xhr ) {}, };

Dependencies

Development

Warning: This fork use Git Flow to manage branches.

In order to contribute to the project you should first clone the repository. The javascript source files reside in the src folder and are concatenated and minified by Webpack in the dist folder. If you want to make changes make them in the src folder and then run npm run build (or npm run watch for continuous build). For that you first need to install all the needed packages for this project: