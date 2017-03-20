Leaflet supports the GeoJSON format by default. What if you have something else? That's where omnivore comes in.

It currently supports:

Omnivore also includes an AJAX library, corslite, so you can specify what you want to add to the map with just a URL.

Installation

use it easily with the Mapbox Plugins CDN:

< script src = '//api.tiles.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-omnivore/v0.3.1/leaflet-omnivore.min.js' > </ script >

Or download leaflet-omnivore.min.js from this repository.

example

Live examples:

var map = L.mapbox.map( 'map' , 'mapbox.streets' ) .setView([ 38 , -102.0 ], 5 ); omnivore.csv( 'a.csv' ).addTo(map); omnivore.gpx( 'a.gpx' ).addTo(map); omnivore.kml( 'a.kml' ).addTo(map); omnivore.wkt( 'a.wkt' ).addTo(map); omnivore.topojson( 'a.topojson' ).addTo(map); omnivore.geojson( 'a.geojson' ).addTo(map); omnivore.polyline( 'a.txt' ).addTo(map);

API

Arguments with ? are optional. parser_options consists of options sent to the parser library, not to the layer: if you want to provide options to the layer, see the example in the Custom Layers section.

By default, the library will construct a L.geoJson() layer internally and call .addData(geojson) on it in order to load it full of GeoJSON. If you want to use a different kind of layer, like a L.mapbox.featureLayer() , you can, by passing it as customLayer , as long as it supports events and addData() . You can also use this API to pass custom options to a L.geoJson() instance.:

.csv(url, parser_options?, customLayer?) : Load & parse CSV, and return layer. Options are the same as csv2geojson: latfield, lonfield, delimiter

: Load & parse CSV, and return layer. Options are the same as csv2geojson: .csv.parse(csvString, parser_options?) : Parse CSV, and return layer.

: Parse CSV, and return layer. .kml(url) : Load & parse KML, and return layer.

: Load & parse KML, and return layer. .kml.parse(kmlString | gpxDom) : Parse KML from a string of XML or XML DOM, and return layer.

: Parse KML from a string of XML or XML DOM, and return layer. .gpx(url, parser_options?, customLayer?) : Load & parse GPX, and return layer.

: Load & parse GPX, and return layer. .gpx.parse(gpxString | gpxDom) : Parse GPX from a string of XML or XML DOM, and return layer.

: Parse GPX from a string of XML or XML DOM, and return layer. .geojson(url, parser_options?, customLayer?) : Load GeoJSON file at URL, parse GeoJSON, and return layer.

: Load GeoJSON file at URL, parse GeoJSON, and return layer. .wkt(url, parser_options?, customLayer?) : Load & parse WKT, and return layer.

: Load & parse WKT, and return layer. .wkt.parse(wktString) : Parse WKT, and return layer.

: Parse WKT, and return layer. .topojson(url, parser_options?, customLayer?) : Load & parse TopoJSON, and return layer.

: Load & parse TopoJSON, and return layer. .topojson.parse(topojson) : Parse TopoJSON (given as a string or object), and return layer.

: Parse TopoJSON (given as a string or object), and return layer. .polyline(url, parser_options?, customLayer?) : Load & parse polyline, and return layer.

: Load & parse polyline, and return layer. .polyline.parse(txt, options, layer) : Parse polyline (given as a string or object), and return layer.

Valid options:

polyline

precision will change how the polyline is interpreted. By default, the value is 5. This is the factor in the algorithm, by default 1e5, which is adjustable.

Custom Layers

Passing custom options:

var customLayer = L.geoJson( null , { filter : function ( ) { return true ; } }); var myLayer = omnivore.csv( 'foo' , null , customLayer);

Adding custom styles to a GeoJSON layer:

var customLayer = L.geoJson( null , { style : function ( feature ) { return { color : '#f00' }; } }); var runLayer = omnivore.kml( 'line.kml' , null , customLayer)

Using a L.mapbox.featureLayer :

var layer = omnivore.gpx( 'a.gpx' , null , L.mapbox.featureLayer());

Async & Events

Each function returns an L.geoJson object. Functions that load from URLs are asynchronous, so they will not immediately expose accurate .setGeoJSON() functions.

For this reason, we fire events:

ready : fired when all data is loaded into the layer

: fired when all data is loaded into the layer error : fired if data can't be loaded or parsed

var layer = omnivore.gpx( 'a.gpx' ) .on( 'ready' , function ( ) { }) .on( 'error' , function ( ) { }) .addTo(map);

ready does not fire if you don't use an asynchronous form of the function like .topojson.parse() : because you don't need an event. Just run your code after the call.

Development

This is a browserify project:

git clone git@github.com:mapbox/leaflet-omnivore.git cd leaflet-omnivore npm install npm run prepublish

leaflet-omnivore.js and leaflet-omnivore.min.js are built files generated from index.js by browserify . If you find an issue, it either needs to be fixed in index.js , or in one of the libraries leaflet-omnivore uses to parse formats.

FAQ