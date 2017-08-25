A Leaflet library that downloads map tiles and uses them offline. Check out the demo at https://robertomlsoares.github.io/leaflet-offline/.
This library was heavily inspired and based on the leaflet.offline library by Allart Kooiman.
I decided to create a new one because the ideas I had were diverging too much from what
leaflet.offline proposes to do.
The biggest change I made was removing the dependency on localForage and introducing a new parameter that makes you able to give your own implementantion of a database layer to save, retrieve and delete the map tiles however you like as long as it implements the same interface (more on that below).
If you use
npm, you can install
leaflet-offline by running:
npm install leaflet-offline
If you don't use a package manager, simply download a file from the
dist/ folder and include it in your application.
When creating both the
OfflineControl and the
OfflineLayer, you need to pass an object that will act as the database layer when saving, retrieving and deleting map tiles.
The object must implement the following interface.
|Method
|Parameters
|Returns
|'getItem'
|key: String
|Promise. The result of the promise must be a Blob, File or MediaStream representing the image
|'saveTiles'
|tileUrls: Array
|Promise. The result is ignored
|'clear'
|None
|Promise. The result is ignored
When creating the
OfflineLayer, you need to pass the URL from where the map tiles will be retrieved, the database layer object and the options parameter.
There are no special options for the
OfflineLayer, they are the same as the TileLayer options from Leaflet.
When creating the
OfflineControl, you need to pass the
OfflineLayer, the database layer object and the options parameter.
The options parameter is defined as follows:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|'position'
|String
|'topleft'
|Control options
|'saveButtonHtml'
|String
|'S'
|The HTML that will be displayed as the save button
|'saveButtonTitle'
|String
|'Save tiles'
|The title that will be used for the save button
|'removeButtonHtml'
|String
|'R'
|The HTML that will be displayed as the remove button
|'removeButtonTitle'
|String
|'Remove tiles'
|The title that will be used for the remove button
|'minZoom'
|Number
|0
|The save operation won't start when trying to save map tiles below this zoom level
|'maxZoom'
|Number
|19
|The save operation will not save map tiles beyond this zoom level
|'confirmSavingCallback'
|Function
|null
|A function to be executed before the save operation starts
|'confirmRemovalCallback'
|Function
|null
|A function to be executed before the remove operation starts
The callbacks should implement the following interface.
|Method
|Parameters
|Returns
|'confirmSavingCallback'
|nTilesToSave: Number, continueSaveTiles: Function
|Whatever. Remember to call
continueSaveTiles to resume the operation
|'confirmRemovalCallback'
|continueRemoveTiles: Function
|Whatever. Remember to call
continueRemoveTiles to resume the operation
Events fired by the
OfflineControl on the
OfflineLayer. Assume that
tilesDb is the database layer object.
|Event
|Data
|Description
|'offline:below-min-zoom-error'
|undefined
|Fired when trying to save below minimum zoom level
|'offline:save-start'
|{nTilesToSave: Number}
|Fired when the save operation starts but before calling
tilesDb.saveTiles
|'offline:save-end'
|undefined
|Fired when the promise from
tilesDb.saveTiles finishes successfully
|'offline:save-error'
|{error: Error}
|Fired when the promise from
tilesDb.saveTiles finishes with an error
|'offline:remove-start'
|undefined
|Fired when the remove operation starts but before calling
tilesDb.clear
|'offline:remove-end'
|undefined
|Fired when the promise from
tilesDb.clear finishes successfully
|'offline:remove-error'
|{error: Error}
|Fired when the promise from
tilesDb.clear finishes with an error
Creating the database layer object.
var tilesDb = {
getItem: function (key) {
// return Promise that has the image Blob/File/Stream.
},
saveTiles: function (tileUrls) {
// return Promise.
},
clear: function () {
// return Promise.
}
};
Creating the
OfflineLayer.
var map = L.map('map-id');
var offlineLayer = L.tileLayer.offline('http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', tilesDb, {
attribution: '© <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>',
subdomains: 'abc',
minZoom: 13,
maxZoom: 19,
crossOrigin: true
});
Creating the
OfflineControl.
var offlineControl = L.control.offline(offlineLayer, tilesDb, {
saveButtonHtml: '<i class="fa fa-download" aria-hidden="true"></i>',
removeButtonHtml: '<i class="fa fa-trash" aria-hidden="true"></i>',
confirmSavingCallback: function (nTilesToSave, continueSaveTiles) {
if (window.confirm('Save ' + nTilesToSave + '?')) {
continueSaveTiles();
}
},
confirmRemovalCallback: function (continueRemoveTiles) {
if (window.confirm('Remove all the tiles?')) {
continueRemoveTiles();
}
},
minZoom: 13,
maxZoom: 19
});
Adding both of them to the map.
offlineLayer.addTo(map);
offlineControl.addTo(map);
For a more complete example, check the demo code inside the
gh-pages branch.