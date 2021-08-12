Modal window inside your Leaflet map.
It's a handler, so it's activated by the
modal event from the map
map.fire('modal', {
content: 'your content HTML', // HTML string
closeTitle: 'close', // alt title of the close button
zIndex: 10000, // needs to stay on top of the things
transitionDuration: 300, // expected transition duration
template: '{content}', // modal body template, this doesn't include close button and wrappers
// callbacks for convenience,
// you can set up you handlers here for the contents
onShow: function(evt){ var modal = evt.modal; ...},
onHide: function(evt){ var modal = evt.modal; ...},
// change at your own risk
OVERLAY_CLS: 'overlay', // overlay(backdrop) CSS class
MODAL_CLS: 'modal', // all modal blocks wrapper CSS class
MODAL_CONTENT_CLS: 'modal-content', // modal window CSS class
INNER_CONTENT_CLS: 'modal-inner', // inner content wrapper
SHOW_CLS: 'show', // `modal open` CSS class, here go your transitions
CLOSE_CLS: 'close' // `x` button CSS class
});
// or
map.openModal({ /* options */ }); // same as above
// close currently opened modal
map.closeModal();
The handler fires following events on the map instance:
'modal.show', L.Map.Modal.SHOW => { modal: modal }
'modal.hide', L.Map.Modal.HIDE => { modal: modal }
'modal.showStart, L.Map.Modal.SHOW_START => { modal: modal }
'modal.changed, L.Map.Modal.CHANGED => { modal: modal }
npm install --save leaflet-modal
...
require('leaflet-modal');
or
<script type="text/javascript" src="leaflet.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/L.Modal.min.js"></script>
See /examples/js/app.js for initialization and other things
