A leaflet canvas layer for displaying large coverage data sets.
Features:
Check out the demo at https://domoritz.github.io/vbb-coverage/.
npm install leaflet-maskcanvas
This library depends on
leaflet >= 1.0, you can install it separately with
npm i leaflet
Clone or download the repository and use the files in
src/ directly
<script src="QuadTree.js"></script>
<script src="L.TileLayer.MaskCanvas.js"></script>
bower install leaflet.maskcanvas
L.TileLayer.maskCanvas();
layer.setData(data);
map.addLayer(layer);
The data format is a simple array of
[lat, lng] pairs. For example
[[51.50,-0.28],[51.51,-0.07],[51.51,-0.07],[51.54,-0.29]]. I recommend that you load the data set asynchronously in order to keep the page responsive. Once the data is loaded, you can add it to the layer and display it.
The MaskCanvas layer supports all Leaflet canvas layer options which can be passed to
L.TileLayer.maskCanvas. You probably want to set the layer opacity.
Other possible options:
var layer = L.TileLayer.maskCanvas({
radius: 5, // radius in pixels or in meters (see useAbsoluteRadius)
useAbsoluteRadius: true, // true: r in meters, false: r in pixels
color: '#000', // the color of the layer
opacity: 0.5, // opacity of the not covered area
noMask: false, // true results in normal (filled) circled, instead masked circles
lineColor: '#A00' // color of the circle outline if noMask is true
});
Run the demo locally with
python -m SimpleHTTPServer and then open http://0.0.0.0:8000/demo.
If you don't have python, but only npm you can also use
npx http-server -p 8000 and go to http://localhost:8000/demo.
The QuadTree implementation comes from https://github.com/jsmarkus/ExamplesByMesh/tree/master/JavaScript/QuadTree and has been slightly modified. Original Implementation by Mike Chambers.