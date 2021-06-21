Leaflet MaskCanvas

A leaflet canvas layer for displaying large coverage data sets.

Features:

Canvas tile layer based

High performance even for large dataset because of the QuadTree that is used internally

Custom color and circle size

Demo

Check out the demo at https://domoritz.github.io/vbb-coverage/.

Set up

NPM

npm install leaflet-maskcanvas

This library depends on leaflet >= 1.0, you can install it separately with npm i leaflet

Script

Clone or download the repository and use the files in src/ directly

< script src = "QuadTree.js" > </ script > < script src = "L.TileLayer.MaskCanvas.js" > </ script >

Bower

bower install leaflet.maskcanvas

Usage

Initialize the maskCanvas layer

L.TileLayer.maskCanvas();

Set the dataset for the layer.

layer.setData(data);

Finally add the layer to the map.

map.addLayer(layer);

The data format is a simple array of [lat, lng] pairs. For example [[51.50,-0.28],[51.51,-0.07],[51.51,-0.07],[51.54,-0.29]] . I recommend that you load the data set asynchronously in order to keep the page responsive. Once the data is loaded, you can add it to the layer and display it.

Possible options

The MaskCanvas layer supports all Leaflet canvas layer options which can be passed to L.TileLayer.maskCanvas . You probably want to set the layer opacity.

Other possible options:

var layer = L.TileLayer.maskCanvas({ radius : 5 , useAbsoluteRadius : true , color : '#000' , opacity : 0.5 , noMask : false , lineColor : '#A00' });

Screenshot

Developers

Run the demo locally with python -m SimpleHTTPServer and then open http://0.0.0.0:8000/demo. If you don't have python, but only npm you can also use npx http-server -p 8000 and go to http://localhost:8000/demo.

Acknowledgement

The QuadTree implementation comes from https://github.com/jsmarkus/ExamplesByMesh/tree/master/JavaScript/QuadTree and has been slightly modified. Original Implementation by Mike Chambers.