A Leaflet Plugin that renders Mapbox Vector Tiles on HTML5 Canvas.

Though there is extensive use of MapboxVectorTiles in Mapnik PNG tile rendering as well as MapboxGL, there is a strange lacking of libraries that integrate these vector tiles directly into Leaflet. Search no more, the library you have been looking for is here!

Take a look at this short presentation outlining what MapboxVectorTiles are and how this is integrated in Leaflet.

##Changelog

v 0.1.5 - May 21, 2015

Added point onClick events

v 0.1.6 - May 26, 2015

Click function uses style.radius or radius function to do hittest.

v 0.1.7 - December 17, 2015

Add XHR Headers to be configured for tile requests, update dependencies, correct package.json "main" property.

Examples

Basic Usage

Statically Placed Labels

Confetti (700k Points)

Fancy Labels Showing Point Aggregations

Demo Web Application

This library is currently being used in the India Edition of Financial Services for the Poor.

Tiles are being served by SpatialServer (PGRestAPI).

Getting Started

Install the dependencies:

npm install

Dynamically compile and serve:

npm start

This puts a watcher on your source directory and recompiles with browserify automatically. It also serves the project directory on port 3000.

Open your browser to http://localhost:3000/examples and see the plugin in action!

Usage

To put Leaflet.MapboxVectorTile on your map, you create an L.TileLayer.MVTSource object. This is a subclass of L.TileLayer, and it's usage and methods work the same as other Leaflet Tile Layers.

The primary way that you setup your vector tiles is through a configuration object that you send as a parameter to the constructor.

var config = { ... }; var mvtSource = new L.TileLayer.MVTSource(config); map.addLayer(mvtSource);

Of course if you would like to remove the vector tiles from the map, just call:

map.removeLayer(mvtSource);

Take a look at the Configuration Documentation to learn about all of the options you can use and what they mean.

Testing

We are using Tape, Faucet, and Testling to do tests.

Upon push, tests are automatically run. You can see the Testling CI Test Results for the latest commit.

If you want to see if tests pass (on your local system's browser), run:

npm test