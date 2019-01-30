Leaflet plugin to create map icons using Maki Icons from Mapbox. Markers are retrieved from Mapbox's Static Marker API.

Usage

Include Leaflet.MakiMarkers.js in your page after you include Leaflet.js : <script src="Leaflet.MakiMarkers.js"></script>

The most recent version of Mapbox's static API (v4) requires that a valid access token be specified with every request. Please see https://www.mapbox.com/api-documentation/?language=CLI#access-tokens for more information.

L.MakiMarkers.accessToken = "<YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN>" ; var icon = L.MakiMarkers.icon({ icon : "rocket" , color : "#b0b" , size : "m" }); L.marker([ 30.287 , -97.72 ], { icon : icon}).addTo(map);

See index.html for a more complete example of how to use this plugin.

Requirements

Leaflet 0.5+

Thanks

Thanks to Mapbox for making their Marker API available and for the Maki icon set.