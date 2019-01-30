openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lm

leaflet-makimarkers

by James Seppi
3.1.0 (see all)

Leaflet plugin to create map icons using Maki Icons from Mapbox.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

288

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet.MakiMarkers

Leaflet plugin to create map icons using Maki Icons from Mapbox. Markers are retrieved from Mapbox's Static Marker API.

Screenshot

Usage

Include Leaflet.MakiMarkers.js in your page after you include Leaflet.js: <script src="Leaflet.MakiMarkers.js"></script>

The most recent version of Mapbox's static API (v4) requires that a valid access token be specified with every request. Please see https://www.mapbox.com/api-documentation/?language=CLI#access-tokens for more information.

//First, specify your Mapbox API access token
L.MakiMarkers.accessToken = "<YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN>";

// Specify a Maki icon name, hex color, and size (s, m, or l).
// A list of available icon names can be found at
//   https://raw.githubusercontent.com/mapbox/maki/master/layouts/all.json
// Lowercase letters a-z and digits 0-9 can also be used. A value of null will result in no icon.
// Color may also be set to null, which will result in a gray marker.
var icon = L.MakiMarkers.icon({icon: "rocket", color: "#b0b", size: "m"});
L.marker([30.287, -97.72], {icon: icon}).addTo(map);

See index.html for a more complete example of how to use this plugin.

Requirements

Leaflet 0.5+

Thanks

Thanks to Mapbox for making their Marker API available and for the Maki icon set.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial