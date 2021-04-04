Leaflet.loading is a simple loading control for Leaflet. An unobtrusive loading indicator is added below the zoom control if one exists. The indicator is visible when tiles are loading or when other data is loading, as indicated by firing custom events on a map. The indicator can be an image, or a spin.js spinner (image-less).
Leaflet.loading is only tested on Leaflet version 0.6 or greater. It will almost certainly not work with older versions of Leaflet. Of course we intend to support Leaflet 1.0, and we have tested against the latest release (beta 2). Please create an issue if you find that any part of this project is not compatible with Leaflet 1.0.
Include
Control.Loading.js and
Control.Loading.css, then create a map with
loadingControl: true in its options.
By default, Leaflet.loading includes a base64-encoded animagted loading image in
Control.Loading.css. You can customize this by changing
background-image for
the selector
.leaflet-control-loading. The simplest case would be adding a 16
x 16 loading gif in
.leaflet-control-loading.
You can also set
spinjs: true in the options, and load spin.js to use that
instead of an image. A spin.js options object can be passed as the spin key when
initializing the control.
Whichever method you use, make sure you only use one.
Once the above is complete you will have a loading indicator that only appears when tiles are loading.
If you want to show the loading indicator while other AJAX requests or something
else is occurring, fire the
dataloading event on your map when you begin
loading and
dataload when you are finished loading. Please note that there is
an issue with the
way this control tracks these events and that this will be re-worked in a
future version.
position: (string) Where you want the control to show up on the map (standard
Leaflet control option). Optional, defaults to
topleft
separate: (boolean) Whether the control should be separate from the zoom control or not, defaults to false.
zoomControl: (L.Control.Zoom) The zoom control that the control should be added to. This is only necessary when adding a loading control to a zoom control that you added manually and do not want a separate loading control.
delayIndicator: (float) The number of milliseconds to wait before
showing the loading indicator. Defaults to
null (no delay).
spinjs: (boolean) Enable the use of spin.js. Optional, defaults to
false
spin: (object) A spin.js options object. Optional, defaults to
{
lines: 7,
length: 3,
width: 3,
radius: 5,
rotate: 13,
top: "83%"
}
react-leaflet
npm install leaflet-loading.
import "leaflet-loading"; to the file containing
MapContainer.
@import "~leaflet-loading/src/Control.Loading.css" to
index.scss.
loadingControl={true} to
<MapContainer> props.
If you're using TypeScript you will get an error:
Property 'loadingControl' does not exist on type 'IntrinsicAttributes & MapContainerProps'. TS2322
Until react-leaflet#847 is fixed you can work around with
@ts-ignore, eg:
<MapContainer
// @ts-ignore
loadingControl={true}
>
See Leaflet.loading in action (zoom or pan to make tiles load):
Leaflet.loading is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT License.