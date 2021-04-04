Leaflet.loading is a simple loading control for Leaflet. An unobtrusive loading indicator is added below the zoom control if one exists. The indicator is visible when tiles are loading or when other data is loading, as indicated by firing custom events on a map. The indicator can be an image, or a spin.js spinner (image-less).

Usage

Leaflet.loading is only tested on Leaflet version 0.6 or greater. It will almost certainly not work with older versions of Leaflet. Of course we intend to support Leaflet 1.0, and we have tested against the latest release (beta 2). Please create an issue if you find that any part of this project is not compatible with Leaflet 1.0.

Include Control.Loading.js and Control.Loading.css , then create a map with loadingControl: true in its options.

By default, Leaflet.loading includes a base64-encoded animagted loading image in Control.Loading.css . You can customize this by changing background-image for the selector .leaflet-control-loading . The simplest case would be adding a 16 x 16 loading gif in .leaflet-control-loading .

You can also set spinjs: true in the options, and load spin.js to use that instead of an image. A spin.js options object can be passed as the spin key when initializing the control.

Whichever method you use, make sure you only use one.

Once the above is complete you will have a loading indicator that only appears when tiles are loading.

If you want to show the loading indicator while other AJAX requests or something else is occurring, fire the dataloading event on your map when you begin loading and dataload when you are finished loading. Please note that there is an issue with the way this control tracks these events and that this will be re-worked in a future version.

Options

position : (string) Where you want the control to show up on the map (standard Leaflet control option). Optional, defaults to topleft

separate : (boolean) Whether the control should be separate from the zoom control or not, defaults to false.

zoomControl : (L.Control.Zoom) The zoom control that the control should be added to. This is only necessary when adding a loading control to a zoom control that you added manually and do not want a separate loading control.

delayIndicator : (float) The number of milliseconds to wait before showing the loading indicator. Defaults to null (no delay).

spinjs : (boolean) Enable the use of spin.js. Optional, defaults to false

spin: (object) A spin.js options object. Optional, defaults to { lines: 7 , length: 3 , width: 3 , radius: 5 , rotate: 13 , top: "83%" }

npm install leaflet-loading . Add import "leaflet-loading"; to the file containing MapContainer . Add @import "~leaflet-loading/src/Control.Loading.css" to index.scss . Add loadingControl={true} to <MapContainer> props.

If you're using TypeScript you will get an error:

Property 'loadingControl' does not exist on type 'IntrinsicAttributes & MapContainerProps' . TS2322

Until react-leaflet#847 is fixed you can work around with @ts-ignore , eg:

<MapContainer loadingControl={ true } >

Demos

See Leaflet.loading in action (zoom or pan to make tiles load):

Using the simplest setup, with the loading indicator attached to the zoom control.

With the loading indicator separate from the zoom control.

With the loading indicator and zoom control on the top right of the map.

The simplest example using spin.js instead of an image

Combined with a fullscreen control (e.g. leaflet.fullscreen).

License

Leaflet.loading is free software, and may be redistributed under the MIT License.