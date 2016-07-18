NOTE: starting with Leaflet 1.0, L.Label is added to Leaflet core as L.Tooltip and this plugin is deprecrated.

Upgrade path to L.Tooltip

bindLabel , openLabel and so should be replaced by bindTooltip , openTooltip , etc.

option clickable is now named interactive

option noHide is now named permanent

default offset is now [6, -6]

default direction is now auto

default opacity is now 0.9

the CSS has been fully refactored

Bonus: L.Tooltip also works for paths: polygons, polylines, etc.

Bonus: new directions are supported: top , bottom , center

Bonus: new option sticky will make the label follow the mouse instead of being displayed at the feature center

Leaflet.label is plugin for adding labels to markers & shapes on leaflet powered maps.

Check out the demo.

##Usage examples

If you want to just bind a label to marker that will show when the mouse is over it, it's really easy:

L.marker([ -37.7772 , 175.2606 ]).bindLabel( 'Look revealing label!' ).addTo(map);

Path overlays works the same:

L.polyline([ [ -37.7612 , 175.2756 ], [ -37.7702 , 175.2796 ], [ -37.7802 , 175.2750 ], ]).bindLabel( 'Even polylines can have labels.' ).addTo(map)

If you would prefer the label to be always visible set the noHide: true option and call showLabel() once added to the map:

L.marker([ -37.785 , 175.263 ]) .bindLabel( 'A sweet static label!' , { noHide : true }) .addTo(map);

##Options

When you call bindLabel() you can pass in an options object. These options are:

clickable : Whether or not the label is clickable. Default: false

: Whether or not the label is clickable. Default: noHide : Doesn't attach event handler for showing/hiding the label on mouseover/out. Default: false

: Doesn't attach event handler for showing/hiding the label on mouseover/out. Default: className : The css class to add to the label element. Default ""

: The css class to add to the label element. Default direction : One of left | right | auto . The direction the label displays in relation to the marker. auto will choose the optimal direction depending on the position of the marker. Default right

: One of | | . The direction the label displays in relation to the marker. will choose the optimal direction depending on the position of the marker. Default pane : Which map pane to put the label into. By default, the markerPane will be used for markers, and the popupPane for other objects.

: Which map pane to put the label into. By default, the will be used for markers, and the for other objects. offset : Position offset from the marker icon's labelAnchor . Default: [12,-15]

: Position offset from the marker icon's . Default: opacity : Opacity of the label. Default: 1

: Opacity of the label. Default: zoomAnimation: Whether or Leaflet should use zoom animation on the label. Default: true

E.g. To create a static label that automatically positions the label

var myIcon = L.icon({ iconUrl : 'my-icon.png' , iconSize : [ 20 , 20 ], iconAnchor : [ 10 , 10 ], labelAnchor : [ 6 , 0 ] }); L.marker([ -37.7772 , 175.2606 ], { icon : myIcon }).bindLabel( 'My label' , { noHide : true , direction : 'auto' });

##Positioning the label for custom icons

The label is positioned relative to the L.Icon's iconAnchor option. To reposition the label set the labelAnchor option of your icon. By default labelAnchor is set so the label will show vertically centered for the default icon ( L.Icon.Default ).

E.g. Vertically center an icon with iconAnchor set as the center of the icon:

var myIcon = L.icon({ iconUrl : 'my-icon.png' , iconSize : [ 20 , 20 ], iconAnchor : [ 10 , 10 ], labelAnchor : [ 6 , 0 ] }); L.marker([ -37.7772 , 175.2606 ], { icon : myIcon }).bindLabel( 'Look revealing label!' ).addTo(map);

When positioning the label L.Label includes a 6px horizontal padding. you will need to take this into account when setting labelAnchor .

##Setting the opacity of a label

You can set the opacity of a label by calling the setOpacity method on L.Marker . By default the opacity will either be 0 or 1.

markerLabel.setOpacity( 0.3 ); markerLabel.setOpacity( 0.3 , true ); markerLabel.setOpacity( 0 ); markerLabel.setOpacity( 0 , true ); markerLabel.setOpacity( 1 ); markerLabel.setOpacity( 1 , true );

##Alternative label plugin

My previous label plugin is still available at https://github.com/jacobtoye/Leaflet.iconlabel. This plugin is a little harder to use, however if you want to have both the icon and label bound to the same event this plugin is for you.