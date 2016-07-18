NOTE: starting with Leaflet 1.0,
L.Label is added to Leaflet core as
L.Tooltip and this plugin is deprecrated.
bindLabel,
openLabel and so should be replaced by
bindTooltip,
openTooltip, etc.
option
clickable is now named
interactive
option
noHide is now named
permanent
default
offset is now [6, -6]
default
direction is now
auto
default
opacity is now
0.9
the CSS has been fully refactored
Bonus: L.Tooltip also works for paths: polygons, polylines, etc.
Bonus: new directions are supported:
top,
bottom,
center
Bonus: new option
sticky will make the label follow the mouse instead of being displayed at the feature center
Leaflet.label is plugin for adding labels to markers & shapes on leaflet powered maps.
Check out the demo.
##Usage examples
If you want to just bind a label to marker that will show when the mouse is over it, it's really easy:
L.marker([-37.7772, 175.2606]).bindLabel('Look revealing label!').addTo(map);
Path overlays works the same:
L.polyline([
[-37.7612, 175.2756],
[-37.7702, 175.2796],
[-37.7802, 175.2750],
]).bindLabel('Even polylines can have labels.').addTo(map)
If you would prefer the label to be always visible set the
noHide: true option and call
showLabel() once added to the map:
L.marker([-37.785, 175.263])
.bindLabel('A sweet static label!', { noHide: true })
.addTo(map);
##Options
When you call
bindLabel() you can pass in an options object. These options are:
false
false
""
left|
right|
auto. The direction the label displays in relation to the marker.
auto will choose the optimal direction depending on the position of the marker. Default
right
markerPane will be used for markers, and the
popupPane for other objects.
labelAnchor. Default:
[12,-15]
1
true
E.g. To create a static label that automatically positions the label
var myIcon = L.icon({
iconUrl: 'my-icon.png',
iconSize: [20, 20],
iconAnchor: [10, 10],
labelAnchor: [6, 0] // as I want the label to appear 2px past the icon (10 + 2 - 6)
});
L.marker([-37.7772, 175.2606], {
icon: myIcon
}).bindLabel('My label', {
noHide: true,
direction: 'auto'
});
##Positioning the label for custom icons
The label is positioned relative to the L.Icon's
iconAnchor option. To reposition the label set the
labelAnchor option of your icon. By default
labelAnchor is set so the label will show vertically centered for the default icon (
L.Icon.Default).
E.g. Vertically center an icon with
iconAnchor set as the center of the icon:
var myIcon = L.icon({
iconUrl: 'my-icon.png',
iconSize: [20, 20],
iconAnchor: [10, 10],
labelAnchor: [6, 0] // as I want the label to appear 2px past the icon (10 + 2 - 6)
});
L.marker([-37.7772, 175.2606], {
icon: myIcon
}).bindLabel('Look revealing label!').addTo(map);
When positioning the label L.Label includes a 6px horizontal padding. you will need to take this into account when setting
labelAnchor.
##Setting the opacity of a label
You can set the opacity of a label by calling the
setOpacity method on
L.Marker. By default the opacity will either be 0 or 1.
// Sets opacity of marker to 0.3 and opacity of label to 1
markerLabel.setOpacity(0.3);
// Sets opacity of marker to 0.3 and opacity of label to 0.3
markerLabel.setOpacity(0.3, true);
// Sets opacity of marker to 0 and opacity of label to 0
markerLabel.setOpacity(0);
markerLabel.setOpacity(0, true);
// Sets opacity of marker to 1 and opacity of label to 1
markerLabel.setOpacity(1);
markerLabel.setOpacity(1, true);
##Alternative label plugin
My previous label plugin is still available at https://github.com/jacobtoye/Leaflet.iconlabel. This plugin is a little harder to use, however if you want to have both the icon and label bound to the same event this plugin is for you.