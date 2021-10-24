A KMZ file loader for Leaflet Maps

For a working example see one of the following demos:

How to use

include CSS & JavaScript < head > ... < style > html , body , #map { height : 100% ; width : 100% ; padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; } </ style > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-kmz@latest/dist/leaflet-kmz.js" > </ script > ... </ head > choose a div container used for the slippy map < body > ... < div id = "map" > </ div > ... </ body > create your first simple “leaflet-kmz” slippy map < script > var map = L.map( 'map' , { preferCanvas: true }); map.setView( new L.LatLng( 43.5978 , 12.7059 ), 5 ); var OpenTopoMap = L.tileLayer( 'https://{s}.tile.opentopomap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { maxZoom: 17 , attribution: 'Map data: © <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://viewfinderpanoramas.org">SRTM</a> | Map style: © <a href="https://opentopomap.org">OpenTopoMap</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>)' , opacity: 0.90 }); OpenTopoMap.addTo(map); var kmz = L.kmzLayer().addTo(map); kmz.on( 'load' , function (e) { control.addOverlay(e.layer, e.name); }); kmz.load( 'https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-kmz/examples/regions.kmz' ); kmz.load( 'https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-kmz/examples/capitals.kmz' ); kmz.load( 'https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-kmz/examples/globe.kmz' ); var control = L.control.layers( null , null , { collapsed: false }).addTo(map); </ script >

Notes:

supported file formats: .kmz , .kml

, to be able to use Google files (eg. through Google My Maps) you MUST use a valid third-party kml proxy server

Compatibile with: leaflet@1.6.0, jszip@3.2.0, @tmcw/togeojson@4.1.0

Contributors: A-Lurker, BrandonXiang, Raruto