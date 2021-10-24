openbase logo
leaflet-kmz

by Raruto
1.0.7 (see all)

A KMZ file loader for Leaflet Maps

Overview

1.1K

27

4mos ago

4

2

GPL-3.0

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Readme

leaflet-kmz

A KMZ file loader for Leaflet Maps

For a working example see one of the following demos:

How to use

  1. include CSS & JavaScript

    <head>
...
<style> html, body, #map { height: 100%; width: 100%; padding: 0; margin: 0; } </style>
<!-- Leaflet (JS/CSS) -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.6.0/dist/leaflet.js"></script>
<!-- Leaflet-KMZ -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-kmz@latest/dist/leaflet-kmz.js"></script>
...
</head>

  2. choose a div container used for the slippy map

    <body>
...
  <div id="map"></div>
...
</body>

  3. create your first simple “leaflet-kmz” slippy map

    <script>
  var map = L.map('map', {
    preferCanvas: true // recommended when loading large layers.
  });
  map.setView(new L.LatLng(43.5978, 12.7059), 5);

  var OpenTopoMap = L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.opentopomap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
    maxZoom: 17,
    attribution: 'Map data: &copy; <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://viewfinderpanoramas.org">SRTM</a> | Map style: &copy; <a href="https://opentopomap.org">OpenTopoMap</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>)',
    opacity: 0.90
  });
  OpenTopoMap.addTo(map);

  // Instantiate KMZ layer (async)
  var kmz = L.kmzLayer().addTo(map);

  kmz.on('load', function(e) {
    control.addOverlay(e.layer, e.name);
    // e.layer.addTo(map);
  });

  // Add remote KMZ files as layers (NB if they are 3rd-party servers, they MUST have CORS enabled)
  kmz.load('https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-kmz/examples/regions.kmz');
  kmz.load('https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-kmz/examples/capitals.kmz');
  kmz.load('https://raruto.github.io/leaflet-kmz/examples/globe.kmz');

  var control = L.control.layers(null, null, { collapsed:false }).addTo(map);
</script>

Notes:

  • supported file formats: .kmz, .kml
  • to be able to use Google files (eg. through Google My Maps) you MUST use a valid third-party kml proxy server

Compatibile with: leaflet@1.6.0, jszip@3.2.0, @tmcw/togeojson@4.1.0

Contributors: A-Lurker, BrandonXiang, Raruto

