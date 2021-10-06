Leaflet KML layer plugin

Demo: https://www.windy.com/uploader

This plugin was extracted from Pavel Shramov's Leaflet Plugins repository in order to maintain this code more frequently and separate KML layer from other plugins.

So far we have fixed few issues.

Probably will work on Leaflet 1+, tested on Leaflet 1.4.

How to use

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "http://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.4.0/dist/leaflet.css" /> < script src = "http://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.4.0/dist/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "./L.KML.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div style = "width: 100vw; height: 100vh" id = "map" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > const map = new L.Map( 'map' , { center : new L.LatLng( 58.4 , 43.0 ), zoom : 11 }); const osm = new L.TileLayer( 'http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' ); map.addLayer(osm); fetch( 'assets/example1.kml' ) .then( res => res.text()) .then( kmltext => { const parser = new DOMParser(); const kml = parser.parseFromString(kmltext, 'text/xml' ); const track = new L.KML(kml); map.addLayer(track); const bounds = track.getBounds(); map.fitBounds(bounds); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Licence

MIT