A Leaflet plugin for viewing IIIF images. See the demo
Requires Leaflet.js.
Leaflet-IIIF relies on browser support for Promise and Fetch API. If you need to support IE or other browsers without this, please use a polyfill.
Note on Leaflet Compatibility
|Leaflet Versions
|Leaflet-IIIF Versions
|< 1.0.0
|< 1.0.0
|>= 1.0
|>= 1.0
$ npm install leaflet-iiif --save
import 'leaflet-iiif';
var map = L.map('map', {
center: [0, 0],
crs: L.CRS.Simple,
zoom: 0
});
L.tileLayer.iiif('http://example.com/iiifimage.jp2/info.json').addTo(map);
Thanks to klokantech/iiifviewer and turban/Leaflet.Zoomify who have similar plugins which were used in development of Leaflet-IIIF.
Leaflet-IIIF extends L.TileLayer and so many options available to L.TileLayer can be used with Leaflet-IIIF.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
tileFormat
String
'jpg'
|The format of the returned image.
tileSize
|Number
|256
|Tile size (width and height in pixels, assuming tiles are square).
fitBounds
|Boolean
|true
|Automatically center and fit the maps bounds to the added IIIF layer
setMaxBounds
|Boolean
|false
|Constrain the map viewer to the image
quality
|String
|'default'
|determines whether the image is delivered in color, grayscale or black and white Note: All IIIF servers do not support this parameter.
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/mejackreed/Leaflet-IIIF.git
Install the dependencies
$ npm install
Run the server
$ npm start
Run the test suite
$ npm test
Access the examples at: