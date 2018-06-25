Leaflet base layers switching control with icons (example)

Requires Leaflet 0.7.3 or newer; IE9+

Extends L.Control .

Using Control

Copy files from src dir and include them to your project.

Basic usage:

L.control.iconLayers(layers).addTo(map);

In order to interact with layers Leaflet-IconLayers uses an array of layer objects, that have following fields:

icon - icon url (typically 80x80)

- icon url (typically 80x80) title - a short string that is displayed at the bottom of each icon

- a short string that is displayed at the bottom of each icon layer - any Leaflet ILayer

You can pass this array to construtor or use setLayers method.

The second constructor argument may be options hash. It is also ok if it is the only one.

Options

maxLayersInRow - the number of layers, that a row can contain

- the number of layers, that a row can contain manageLayers - by default control manages map layers. Pass false if you want to manage layers manually.

plus L.Control options ( position )

Methods

setLayers(<Array> layers) - replace layers array with a new one

- replace layers array with a new one setActiveLayer(<ILayer> layer) - set active layer

- set active layer collapse() - hide secondary layers

- hide secondary layers expand() - show hidden layers

Events

activelayerchange - fires when user changes active layer (clicks one of layer icons). The changed layer is passed in layer key of an event object (see an example).

Detailed example