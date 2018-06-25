Leaflet base layers switching control with icons (example)
Requires Leaflet 0.7.3 or newer; IE9+
Extends
L.Control.
Copy files from
src dir and include them to your project.
Basic usage:
L.control.iconLayers(layers).addTo(map);
In order to interact with layers Leaflet-IconLayers uses an array of layer objects, that have following fields:
icon - icon url (typically 80x80)
title - a short string that is displayed at the bottom of each icon
layer - any Leaflet
ILayer
You can pass this array to construtor or use
setLayers method.
The second constructor argument may be
options hash. It is also ok if it is the only one.
maxLayersInRow - the number of layers, that a row can contain
manageLayers - by default control manages map layers. Pass
false if you want to manage layers manually.
plus
L.Control options (
position)
setLayers(<Array> layers) - replace layers array with a new one
setActiveLayer(<ILayer> layer) - set active layer
collapse() - hide secondary layers
expand() - show hidden layers
activelayerchange - fires when user changes active layer (clicks one of layer icons). The changed layer is passed in
layer key of an event object (see an example).
var iconLayersControl = new L.Control.IconLayers(
[
{
title: 'Map', // use any string
layer: mapLayer, // any ILayer
icon: 'img/mapIcon.png' // 80x80 icon
},
{
title: 'Satellite',
layer: satLayer,
icon: 'img/mapIcon.png'
}
], {
position: 'bottomleft',
maxLayersInRow: 5
}
);
// new L.Control.IconLayers(layers)
// new L.Control.IconLayers(options)
// are also ok
iconLayersControl.addTo(map);
// we can modify layers list
iconLayersControl.setLayers(layers);
iconLayersControl.on('activelayerchange', function(e) {
console.log('layer switched', e.layer);
});