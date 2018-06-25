openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

leaflet-iconlayers

by ScanEx
0.2.0 (see all)

Leaflet base layers control with icons

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

230

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Leaflet-IconLayers

Leaflet base layers switching control with icons (example)

Requires Leaflet 0.7.3 or newer; IE9+

Extends L.Control.

Using Control

Copy files from src dir and include them to your project.

Basic usage:

L.control.iconLayers(layers).addTo(map);

In order to interact with layers Leaflet-IconLayers uses an array of layer objects, that have following fields:

  • icon - icon url (typically 80x80)
  • title - a short string that is displayed at the bottom of each icon
  • layer - any Leaflet ILayer

You can pass this array to construtor or use setLayers method.

The second constructor argument may be options hash. It is also ok if it is the only one.

Options

  • maxLayersInRow - the number of layers, that a row can contain
  • manageLayers - by default control manages map layers. Pass false if you want to manage layers manually.

plus L.Control options (position)

Methods

  • setLayers(<Array> layers) - replace layers array with a new one
  • setActiveLayer(<ILayer> layer) - set active layer
  • collapse() - hide secondary layers
  • expand() - show hidden layers

Events

  • activelayerchange - fires when user changes active layer (clicks one of layer icons). The changed layer is passed in layer key of an event object (see an example).

Detailed example

var iconLayersControl = new L.Control.IconLayers(
    [
        {
            title: 'Map', // use any string
            layer: mapLayer, // any ILayer
            icon: 'img/mapIcon.png' // 80x80 icon
        },
        {
            title: 'Satellite',
            layer: satLayer,
            icon: 'img/mapIcon.png'
        }
    ], {
        position: 'bottomleft',
        maxLayersInRow: 5
    }
);

// new L.Control.IconLayers(layers)
// new L.Control.IconLayers(options)
// are also ok

iconLayersControl.addTo(map);

// we can modify layers list
iconLayersControl.setLayers(layers);

iconLayersControl.on('activelayerchange', function(e) {
    console.log('layer switched', e.layer);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial