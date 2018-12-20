openbase logo
leaflet-html-legend

by consbio
0.3.5 (see all)

A simple Leaflet plugin for creating legends with HTML elements

Popularity

Downloads/wk

598

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Leaflet.HtmlLegend

A simple Leaflet plugin for creating legends with HTML.

Tested with Leaflet 1.3.x

Install

From NPM:

npm install leaflet-html-legend

Usage

Include the CSS:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="L.Control.HtmlLegend.css" />

Include the JavaScript:

<script src="L.Control.HtmlLegend.min.js"></script>

Options:

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
positionString'topright'Map position of element
legendArray-Array of legend entries (see below for the structure)
collapseSimpleboolfalseWhether to use compact presentation for legend entries that are from a simple renderer
detectStrechedboolfalseTest to see if legend entries look stretched (these are usually in sets of 3 with the middle element having no label)
collapsedOnInitboolfalseWhether to initialize instance in collapsed mode
disableVisibilityControlsboolfalseWhether to add visibility toggle button and opacity sliders
updateOpacityfunctionnullIf set, this function is used to update opacity of the attached layer (it receives the layer and opacity as arguments)
defaultOpacitynumber1Default opacity for layers in specified in legends
visibleIconString'leaflet-html-legend-icon-eye'css class for the visible icon on opacity slider
hiddenIconString'leaflet-html-legend-icon-eye-slash'css class for the hidden icon on opacity slider
toggleIconString'leaflet-html-legend-icon-eye-slash'css class for the icon on visibility toggle button

Each entry in legends array can have the following keys:

  • name
  • array of elements

Each element has:

  • label (optional)
  • html (optional): string representaiton of an HTML elemnt that goes into the legend block
  • style (optional): an object containing css styling of the legend block

You can use addLegend method to add legends to existing instances of HtmlLegend:

var htmlLegend = L.control.htmllegend({...});
htmlLegend.addLegend({
        name: 'Layer name',
        layer: layerInstance,
        elements: [{
            html: '<div>Legend description</div>'
        }]
    })

An existing entry in a legend control instance can be removed using removeLegend. This method needs id of the entry, which can be obtained from htmllegend._entries (see the example for usage).

See the example for usage details.

Contributors:

