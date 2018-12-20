A simple Leaflet plugin for creating legends with HTML.
Tested with Leaflet 1.3.x
From NPM:
npm install leaflet-html-legend
Include the CSS:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="L.Control.HtmlLegend.css" />
Include the JavaScript:
<script src="L.Control.HtmlLegend.min.js"></script>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|position
|String
|'topright'
|Map position of element
|legend
|Array
|-
|Array of legend entries (see below for the structure)
|collapseSimple
|bool
|false
|Whether to use compact presentation for legend entries that are from a simple renderer
|detectStreched
|bool
|false
|Test to see if legend entries look stretched (these are usually in sets of 3 with the middle element having no label)
|collapsedOnInit
|bool
|false
|Whether to initialize instance in collapsed mode
|disableVisibilityControls
|bool
|false
|Whether to add visibility toggle button and opacity sliders
|updateOpacity
|function
|null
|If set, this function is used to update opacity of the attached layer (it receives the layer and opacity as arguments)
|defaultOpacity
|number
|1
|Default opacity for layers in specified in legends
|visibleIcon
|String
|'leaflet-html-legend-icon-eye'
|css class for the visible icon on opacity slider
|hiddenIcon
|String
|'leaflet-html-legend-icon-eye-slash'
|css class for the hidden icon on opacity slider
|toggleIcon
|String
|'leaflet-html-legend-icon-eye-slash'
|css class for the icon on visibility toggle button
Each entry in
legends array can have the following keys:
Each element has:
You can use
addLegend method to add legends to existing instances of
HtmlLegend:
var htmlLegend = L.control.htmllegend({...});
htmlLegend.addLegend({
name: 'Layer name',
layer: layerInstance,
elements: [{
html: '<div>Legend description</div>'
}]
})
An existing entry in a legend control instance can be removed using
removeLegend. This method needs id of the entry, which can be obtained from
htmllegend._entries (see the example for usage).
See the example for usage details.