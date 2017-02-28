A Leaflet plugin for drawing colored gradients along polylines. This is useful for visualising values along a course, for example: elevation, velocity, or heart rate. Inspired by Leaflet.heat.
Leaflet.hotline works with Leaflet 1.0.3, which is available through NPM, Bower, and GitHub download. Leaflet.hotline needs a browser with canvas support because it creates its own renderer that draws on a canvas element.
npm install leaflet-hotline
https://iosphere.github.io/Leaflet.hotline/demo/
// Include Leaflet
var L = require('leaflet')
// Pass Leaflet to the plugin.
// Only required to overload once, subsequent overloads will return the same instance.
require('leaflet-hotline')(L);
// Create a hotline layer
var hotlineLayer = L.hotline(data, options).addTo(map);
<!-- Include Leaflet -->
<script src="path/to/leaflet.js"></script>
<!-- Include Leaflet.hotline -->
<script src="path/to/leaflet.hotline.js"></script>
<script>
// Create a hotline layer
var hotlineLayer = L.hotline(data, options).addTo(map);
</script>
L.Hotline extends
L.Polyline. You can use all its methods and most of its options, except the ones for styling.
// Create a hotline layer via the factory...
var hotlineLayer = L.hotline(data, options).addTo(map);
// ... or via the constructor
var hotlineLayer = new L.Hotline(data, options).addTo(map);
data
The
data parameter needs to be an array of
LatLng points (a polyline) with an additional third element (z value) in each point; this determines which color from the
palette to use. Multiple polylines are supported.
options
You can use the following options to style the hotline:
5 per default.
0.
1 per default.
'black' per default.
{ <stop>: '<color>' }.
{ 0.0: 'green', 0.5: 'yellow', 1.0: 'red' } per default. Stop values should be between
0 and
1.
data array. This maps to the
0 stop value. Any z values smaller than this will be considered as
min when choosing the color to use.
data array. This maps to the
1 stop value. Any z values greater than this will be considered as
max when choosing the color to use.
npm install && npm run build
