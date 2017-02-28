A Leaflet plugin for drawing colored gradients along polylines. This is useful for visualising values along a course, for example: elevation, velocity, or heart rate. Inspired by Leaflet.heat.

Requirements

Leaflet.hotline works with Leaflet 1.0.3, which is available through NPM, Bower, and GitHub download. Leaflet.hotline needs a browser with canvas support because it creates its own renderer that draws on a canvas element.

Installation

Run npm install leaflet-hotline

or download the latest package

Demo

https://iosphere.github.io/Leaflet.hotline/demo/

Basic usage

Node.js / Browserify

var L = require ( 'leaflet' ) require ( 'leaflet-hotline' )(L); var hotlineLayer = L.hotline(data, options).addTo(map);

Browser

< script src = "path/to/leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/leaflet.hotline.js" > </ script > < script > var hotlineLayer = L.hotline(data, options).addTo(map); </ script >

Documentation

L.Hotline extends L.Polyline . You can use all its methods and most of its options, except the ones for styling.

var hotlineLayer = L.hotline(data, options).addTo(map); var hotlineLayer = new L.Hotline(data, options).addTo(map);

data

The data parameter needs to be an array of LatLng points (a polyline) with an additional third element (z value) in each point; this determines which color from the palette to use. Multiple polylines are supported.

options

You can use the following options to style the hotline:

weight - Same as usual. 5 per default.

- Same as usual. per default. outlineWidth - The width of the outline along the stroke in pixels. Can be 0 . 1 per default.

- The width of the outline along the stroke in pixels. Can be . per default. outlineColor - The color of the outline. 'black' per default.

- The color of the outline. per default. palette - The config for the palette gradient in the form of { <stop>: '<color>' } . { 0.0: 'green', 0.5: 'yellow', 1.0: 'red' } per default. Stop values should be between 0 and 1 .

- The config for the palette gradient in the form of . per default. Stop values should be between and . min - The smallest z value expected in the data array. This maps to the 0 stop value. Any z values smaller than this will be considered as min when choosing the color to use.

- The smallest z value expected in the array. This maps to the stop value. Any z values smaller than this will be considered as when choosing the color to use. max - The largest z value expected in the data array. This maps to the 1 stop value. Any z values greater than this will be considered as max when choosing the color to use.

Building

npm install && npm run build

Changelog

0.4.0 - Adds compatibility for Leaflet >1.0.2

- Adds compatibility for Leaflet >1.0.2 0.3.0 - Adds compatibility for Leaflet 1.0.0-rc.1

- Adds compatibility for Leaflet 1.0.0-rc.1 0.2.0 - Adds getRGBForValue method to the hotline layer

- Adds method to the hotline layer 0.1.1 - Uses Leaflet 1.0 beta in demo and README

- Uses Leaflet 1.0 beta in demo and README 0.1.0 - Initial public release

Credits