lh

leaflet-hash

by Michael Lawrence Evans
0.2.1 (see all)

Add URL hashes to web pages with Leaflet maps.

Readme

Leaflet-hash

Leaflet-hash lets you to add dynamic URL hashes to web pages with Leaflet maps. You can easily link users to specific map views.

Leaflet-hash

Demo

You can view a demo of leaflet-hash at mlevans.github.io/leaflet-hash/map.html.

Getting started

  1. Prepare a basic leaflet map. You can find instructions on Leaflet's quick-start guide.

  2. Include leaflet-hash.js.

  3. Once you have initialized the map (an instance of L.Map), add the following code:

        // Assuming your map instance is in a variable called map
    var hash = new L.Hash(map);

Author

@mlevans

Contributors

@calvinmetcalf

@jfirebaugh

@rsudekum

@tmcw

@yohanboniface

License

MIT License. See LICENSE for details.

