Leaflet-hash lets you to add dynamic URL hashes to web pages with Leaflet maps. You can easily link users to specific map views.
You can view a demo of leaflet-hash at mlevans.github.io/leaflet-hash/map.html.
Prepare a basic leaflet map. You can find instructions on Leaflet's quick-start guide.
Include leaflet-hash.js.
Once you have initialized the map (an instance of L.Map), add the following code:
// Assuming your map instance is in a variable called map
var hash = new L.Hash(map);
MIT License. See LICENSE for details.