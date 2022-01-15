Leaflet is a Javascript library for displaying interactive maps. This plugin, based on the work of Pavel Shramov and his leaflet-plugins, it allows for the analysis and parsing of a GPX track in order to display it as a Leaflet map layer. As it parses the GPX data, it will record information about the recorded track, including total time, moving time, total distance, elevation stats and heart-rate.
GPX parsing will automatically handle pauses in the track with a default
tolerance interval of 15 seconds between points. You can configure this
interval by setting
max_point_interval, in milliseconds, in the options
passed to the
GPX constructor.
I've put together a complete example as a demo.
leaflet-gpx is under the BSD 2-clause license. Please refer to the
attached LICENSE file and/or to the copyright header in gpx.js for more
information.
Usage is very simple. First, include the Leaflet.js and Leaflet-GPX scripts in your HTML page:
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet/1.7.1/leaflet.css" />
<!-- ... -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- ... -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet/1.7.1/leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet-gpx/1.7.0/gpx.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Now, let's consider we have a Leaflet map:
var map = L.map('map');
L.tileLayer('http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
attribution: 'Map data © <a href="http://www.osm.org">OpenStreetMap</a>'
}).addTo(map);
Displaying a GPX track on it is as easy as:
var gpx = '...'; // URL to your GPX file or the GPX itself
new L.GPX(gpx, {async: true}).on('loaded', function(e) {
map.fitBounds(e.target.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);
Some GPX tracks contain the actual route/track twice, both the
<trk> and
<rte> elements are used. You can tell
leaflet-gpx which tag to use or to
use both (which is the default setting for backwards compatibility) with the
gpx_options object in the second argument of the constructor. The member
parseElements controls this behavior, it should be an array that contains
'route' and/or
'track'.
If you want to display additional information about the GPX track, you can do
so in the 'loaded' event handler, calling one of the following methods on the
GPX object
e.target:
get_name(): returns the name of the GPX track
get_distance(): returns the total track distance, in meters
get_start_time(): returns a Javascript
Date object representing the
starting time
get_end_time(): returns a Javascript
Date object representing when the
last point was recorded
get_moving_time(): returns the moving time, in milliseconds
get_total_time(): returns the total track time, in milliseconds
get_moving_pace(): returns the average moving pace in milliseconds per km
get_moving_speed(): returns the average moving speed in km per hour
get_total_speed(): returns the average total speed in km per hour
get_elevation_min(): returns the lowest elevation, in meters
get_elevation_max(): returns the highest elevation, in meters
get_elevation_gain(): returns the cumulative elevation gain, in meters
get_elevation_loss(): returns the cumulative elevation loss, in meters
get_speed_max(): returns the maximum speed in km per hour
get_average_hr(): returns the average heart rate (if available)
get_average_cadence(): returns the average cadence (if available)
get_average_temp(): returns the average of the temperature (if available)
If you're not a fan of the metric system, you also have the following methods at your disposal:
get_distance_imp(): returns the total track distance in miles
get_moving_pace_imp(): returns the average moving pace in milliseconds per
hour
get_moving_speed_imp(): returns the average moving speed in miles per hour
get_total_speed_imp(): returns the average total speed in miles per hour
get_elevation_min_imp(): returns the lowest elevation, in feet
get_elevation_max_imp(): returns the highest elevation, in feet
get_elevation_gain_imp(): returns the cumulative elevation gain, in feet
get_elevation_loss_imp(): returns the cumulative elevation loss, in feet
get_speed_max_imp(): returns the maximum speed in miles per hour
The reason why these methods return milliseconds is that you have at your disposal nice helper methods to format a duration in milliseconds into a cool string:
get_duration_string(duration, hidems) format to a string like
3:07'48"
or
59'32.431, where
duration is in
milliseconds and
hidems is an optional boolean you can use to request never
to display millisecond precision.
get_duration_string_iso(duration, hidems) formats to an ISO like
representation like
3:07:48 or
59:32.431, where
duration is in
milliseconds and
hidems is an optional boolean you can use to request never
to display millisecond precision.
You can also get full elevation, heartrate, cadence and temperature data with:
get_elevation_data() and
get_elevation_data_imp()
get_speed_data and
get_speed_data_imp()
get_heartrate_data() and
get_heartrate_data_imp()
get_cadence_data() and
get_cadence_data_imp()
get_temp_data() and
get_temp_data_imp()
These methods all return an array of points
[distance, value, tooltip] where
the distance is either in kilometers or in miles and the elevation in meters or
feet, depending on whether you use the
_imp variant or not. Heart rate,
obviously, doesn't change.
You can make
leaflet-gpx reload the source GPX file by calling the
reload() method. For example, to trigger a reload every 5 seconds, you
can do:
var gpx = new L.GPX(gpxFile);
setInterval(function() {
gpx.reload();
}, 5000);
By default
gpx.js will use
pin-icon-start.png,
pin-icon-end.png and
pin-shadow.png as the marker icons URLs for, respectively, the start marker,
the end marker and their drop shadow. Since it might not be convenient that
these images have to reside under the same directory as your HTML page, it is
possible to override the marker icon URLs and sizes by passing a
marker_options object to the
GPX options object.
The field names are the same as for custom Leaflet icons, as explained in the
Markers with custom icons
page in Leaflet's documentation. The only difference is that instead of
iconUrl you should specify
startIconUrl and
endIconUrl for the start and
end markers, respectively.
Note that you do not need to override all the marker icon options as
gpx.js
will use sensible defaults with sizes matching the provided icon images. Here
is how you would override the URL of the provided icons if you decided to place
them in an
images/ directory:
var url = '...'; // URL to your GPX file
new L.GPX(url, {
async: true,
marker_options: {
startIconUrl: 'images/pin-icon-start.png',
endIconUrl: 'images/pin-icon-end.png',
shadowUrl: 'images/pin-shadow.png'
}
}).on('loaded', function(e) {
map.fitBounds(e.target.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);
By default
gpx.js will parse Waypoints from a GPX file. This may also
be steered via the value
waypoint in
gpx_options, e.g.
parseElements: ['track', 'route', 'waypoint'].
Waypoint icons: by default the
pin-icon-wpt.png icon is shown for each
waypoint. This can be overridden by setting
marker_options.wptIconUrls
in the
L.GPX constructor options, as a mapping from the waypoint "SYM"
name to a user-supplied icon file or URL. The empty string
'' is used
by the waypoint tag does not define a "SYM" name. See the example below:
new L.GPX(app.params.gpx_url, {
async: true,
marker_options: {
wptIconUrls: {
'': 'img/gpx/default-waypoint.png',
'Geocache Found': 'img/gpx/geocache.png',
'Park': 'img/gpx/tree.png'
},
...
shadowUrl: 'http://github.com/mpetazzoni/leaflet-gpx/raw/master/pin-shadow.png'
}
}).on('loaded', function (e) {
var gpx = e.target;
map.fitBounds(gpx.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);
You can also use your own icons/markers if you want to use custom
markers, for example from
leaflet-awesome-markers. To specify you own
markers, set
startIcon,
endIcon, and a map of
wptIcons by waypoint
symbol (see above). Those should be marker icon objects usable by
Leaflet as the
icon property of a
L.Marker object.
new L.GPX(app.params.gpx_url, {
async: true,
marker_options: {
wptIcons: {
'Coffee shop': new L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
icon: 'coffee',
prefix: 'fa',
markerColor: 'blue',
iconColor: 'white'
})
}
}
}).on('loaded', function (e) {
var gpx = e.target;
map.fitBounds(gpx.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);
GPX points can be named, for example to denote certain POIs (points of
interest). You can setup rules to match point names to create labeled
markers for those points by providing a
pointMatchers array in the
marker_options. Each element in this array must define a
regex to
match the point's name and an
icon object (any
L.Marker or
for example an
L.AwesomeMarkers.icon as shown above in Custom
markers).
Each named point in the GPX track is evaluated against those rules and a marker is created with the point's name as label from the first matching rule. This also applies to named waypoints, but keep in mind that waypoint icons rules take precedence over point matchers.
new L.GPX(app.params.gpx_url, {
async: true,
marker_options: {
pointMatchers: [
{
regex: /Coffee/,
icon: new L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
icon: 'coffee',
markerColor: 'blue',
iconColor: 'white'
}),
},
{
regex: /Home/,
icon: new L.AwesomeMarkers.icon({
icon: 'home',
markerColor: 'green',
iconColor: 'white'
}),
}
]
}
}).on('loaded', function(e) {
var gpx = e.target;
map.fitToBounds(gpx.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);
Events are fired on the
L.GPX object as the GPX data is being parsed
and the map layers generated. You can listen for those events by
attaching the corresponding event listener on the
L.GPX object:
new L.GPX(app.params.gpx_url, {
// options
}).on('addpoint', function(e) {
console.log('Added ' + e.point_type + ' point: ' + e.point);
}).on('loaded', function(e) {
var gpx = e.target;
map.fitToBounds(gpx.getBounds());
}).on('error', function(e) {
console.log('Error loading file: ' + e.err);
}).addTo(map);
addpoint events are fired for every marker added to the map, in
particular for the start and end points, all the waypoints, and all the
named points that matched
pointMatchers rules. Each
addpoint event
contains the following properties:
point: the marker object itself, from which you can get or modify
the latitude and longitude of the point and any other attribute of the
marker.
point_type: one of
start,
end,
waypoint or
label, allowing
you to identify what type of point the marker is for.
element: the track point element the marker was created for.
One use case for those events is for example to attach additional content or behavior to the markers that were generated (popups, etc).
error events are fired when no layers of the type(s) specified in
options.gpx_options.parseElements can be parsed out of the given
file. For instance,
error would be fired if a file with no waypoints
was attempted to be loaded with
parseElements set to
['waypoint'].
Each
error event contains the following property:
err: a message with details about the error that occurred.
leaflet-gpx understands the GPX
Style extension, and will
extract styling information defined on routes and track segments to use
for drawing the corresponding polyline.
<trkseg>
<extensions>
<line xmlns="http://www.topografix.com/GPX/gpx_style/0/2">
<color>FF0000</color>
<opacity>0.5</opacity>
<weight>1</weight>
<linecap>square</linecap>
<linejoin>square</linejoin>
<dasharray>0,10</dasharray>
<dashoffset>3</dashoffset>
</line>
</extensions>
<trkpt lat="..." lon="..."></trkpt>
</trkseg>
You can override the style of the lines by passing a
polyline_options
object into the
options argument of the
L.GPX constructor:
new L.GPX(url, {
polyline_options: {
color: 'green',
opacity: 0.75,
weight: 3,
lineCap: 'round'
}
}).on('loaded', function(e) {
var gpx = e.target;
map.fitToBounds(gpx.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);
For more information on the available polyline styling options, refer to the Leaflet documentation on Polyline. By default, if no styling is available, the line will be drawn in blue.
GPX file may contain multiple tracks represented by
<trk> elements,
each track possibly composed of multiple segments with
<trkseg>
elements. Although this plugin will always represent each GPX route and
each GPX track as distinct entities with their own start and end
markers, track segments will by default be joined into a single line.
You can disable this behavior by setting the
joinTrackSegments flag to
false in the
gpx_options:
new L.GPX(url, {
gpx_options: {
joinTrackSegments: false
}
}).on('loaded', function(e) {
map.fitBounds(e.target.getBounds());
}).addTo(map);