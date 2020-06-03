Leaflet Google Places Autocomplete

Simple extension to add Google Places autocomplete into map.

Installation

Bower

bower install --save leaflet-google-places-autocomplete

NPM

npm install --save leaflet-google-places-autocomplete

Usage

Make sure you have Google Places library with valid API key loaded on page.

< script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<key>&libraries=places" > </ script >

new L.Control.GPlaceAutocomplete().addTo(map);

new L.Control.GPlaceAutocomplete({ callback : function ( place ) { var loc = place.geometry.location; map.setView( [loc.lat(), loc.lng()], 18 ); } }).addTo(map);

API

Options

These options can be set up when creating the control with autocompleteOptions .