Simple extension to add Google Places autocomplete into map.
bower install --save leaflet-google-places-autocomplete
npm install --save leaflet-google-places-autocomplete
Make sure you have Google Places library with valid API key loaded on page.
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<key>&libraries=places"></script>
new L.Control.GPlaceAutocomplete().addTo(map);
new L.Control.GPlaceAutocomplete({
callback: function(place){
var loc = place.geometry.location;
map.setView( [loc.lat(), loc.lng()], 18);
}
}).addTo(map);
These options can be set up when creating the control with
autocompleteOptions.
|Option
|Default
|Version
|Description
position
topright
|v0.0.5
|any valid LeafLet position
prepend
true:bool
|v0.0.5
|If true, control will prepended to other existing controls, if false, control will be appended
callback
|-
|v0.0.5
|any valid function as callback. By default internal callback is set and just pan the map to found position
autocomplete_options
|{}
|v0.0.5
|default options for google autocomplete
collapsed_mode
false:bool
|v0.0.6
|if set to true, then just click-able icon will be displayed
placeholder
null:string
|v0.0.9
|custom placeholder for input text