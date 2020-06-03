openbase logo
lgp

leaflet-google-places-autocomplete

by Michal Haták
0.0.9 (see all)

Leaflet plugin for Google Places Autocomplete

Readme

Leaflet Google Places Autocomplete

Simple extension to add Google Places autocomplete into map.

Installation

Bower

bower install --save leaflet-google-places-autocomplete

NPM

npm install --save leaflet-google-places-autocomplete

Usage

Make sure you have Google Places library with valid API key loaded on page.

    <script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<key>&libraries=places"></script>


new L.Control.GPlaceAutocomplete().addTo(map);



new L.Control.GPlaceAutocomplete({
    callback: function(place){
        var loc = place.geometry.location;
        map.setView( [loc.lat(), loc.lng()], 18);
    }
}).addTo(map);

API

Options

These options can be set up when creating the control with autocompleteOptions.

OptionDefaultVersionDescription
positiontoprightv0.0.5any valid LeafLet position
prependtrue:boolv0.0.5If true, control will prepended to other existing controls, if false, control will be appended
callback-v0.0.5any valid function as callback. By default internal callback is set and just pan the map to found position
autocomplete_options{}v0.0.5default options for google autocomplete
collapsed_modefalse:boolv0.0.6if set to true, then just click-able icon will be displayed
placeholdernull:stringv0.0.9custom placeholder for input text

