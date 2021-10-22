Version 1.2.2

Brings the basic functionality of Google Maps Gesture Handling into Leaflet.

Prevents users from getting trapped on the map when scrolling a long page.

On Desktop

The map ignores the mouse scroll wheel.

The user is prompted to use ctrl+scroll to zoom the map.

On Mobile / Touch devices

The map ignores single fingered dragging.

The user is prompted to use two fingers to pan the map.

Demo

View demo

Install

The latest leaflet-gesture-handling can be downloaded from the dist folder.

Usage

Include the css and js file after leaflet.js.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/leaflet-gesture-handling.min.css" type = "text/css" > < script src = "js/leaflet-gesture-handling.min.js" > </ script >

Or load this directly from UNPKG:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//unpkg.com/leaflet-gesture-handling/dist/leaflet-gesture-handling.min.css" type = "text/css" > < script src = "//unpkg.com/leaflet-gesture-handling" > </ script >

Set gestureHandling: true in your map initialization script.

var map = L.map( "map" , { center : [ -25.2702 , 134.2798 ], zoom : 3 , gestureHandling : true });

Or you can enable and disable this dynamically on an existing map with map.gestureHandling.enable() and map.gestureHandling.disable() .

Use as a module

If you are using a bundler such as Webpack or Parcel, you can load the library as a module. First install the module with:

npm install leaflet-gesture-handling

Then include the module and CSS in your source:

import * as L from "leaflet" ; import { GestureHandling } from "leaflet-gesture-handling" ; import "leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" ; import "leaflet-gesture-handling/dist/leaflet-gesture-handling.css" ;

Then attach it as a handler to the map:

L.Map.addInitHook( "addHandler" , "gestureHandling" , GestureHandling); const map = L.map( "map" , { center : [ 50.36 , -4.747 ], zoom : 3 , gestureHandling : true });

Multi Language and Custom Text

The plugin will auto detect a users language from the browser setting and show the appropriate translation. 52 languages are supported without you needing to do anything.

However if you wish to override this, you can set your own text by supplying gestureHandlingOptions and a text option as shown below. You must specify text for touch, scroll and scrollMac.

var map = L.map( "map" , { center : [ -25.2702 , 134.2798 ], zoom : 3 , gestureHandling : true , gestureHandlingOptions : { text : { touch : "Hey bro, use two fingers to move the map" , scroll : "Hey bro, use ctrl + scroll to zoom the map" , scrollMac : "Hey bro, use \u2318 + scroll to zoom the map" } } });

*Note: Earlier versions used a property called gestureHandlingText for this which still works.

Other Options

To pass in options use the property: gestureHandlingOptions.

duration : (int) time in ms before the message should disappear. default: 1000 (1 sec)

var map = L.map( "map" , { center : [ -25.2702 , 134.2798 ], zoom : 3 , gestureHandling : true , gestureHandlingOptions : { duration : 5000 } });

Useful info

GestureHandling disables the following map attributes.

dragging

tap

scrollWheelZoom

They are temporarily enabled for the duration the user scrolls with ctrl+mousewheel or uses two fingers to pan the map on mobile.

Compatibility with other plugins

I have added compatibility with Leaflet-MiniMap. It allows the user to still pan around the minimap with a single finger.

If there's any other plugins you'd like this to work with, let me know or submit a pull request.

License

MIT