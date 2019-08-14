Leaflet plugin for photo geotagging.

Examples:

Leaflet.GeotagPhoto is part of The New York Public Library's NYC Space/Time Directory.

You can also find Leaflet.GeotagPhoto on Leaflet's plugin page.

Usage

Include the following HTML in your page's <head> tag:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.min.js" > </ script >

The HTML above links to the latest version of Leaflet.GeotagPhoto. In production, you should link to a specific version, to prevent newer versions breaking your application:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo@0.5.1/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo@0.5.1/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.min.js" > </ script >

Modes

Example

L.geotagPhoto.crosshair().addTo(map) .on( 'input' , function ( event ) { var point = this .getCrosshairPoint() })

API

L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair extends L.Evented.

Function Description L.geotagPhoto.crosshair(options?) Creation addTo (map) Add L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair to map removeFrom (map) Remove L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair from map getCrosshairLatLng () Returns crosshair's LatLng getCrosshairPoint () Returns crosshair's GeoJSON Point

Options

Option Type Default Description crosshairHTML HTML String <img src="<url>" width="100px" /> HTML string of crosshair element controlCrosshairImg url ../images/crosshair.svg Crosshair image URL used by the default crosshairHTML

Example

var cameraPoint = [ 6.83442 , 52.43369 ] var targetPoint = [ 6.83342 , 52.43469 ] var points = { type : 'Feature' , properties : { angle : 20 }, geometry : { type : 'GeometryCollection' , geometries : [ { type : 'Point' , coordinates : cameraPoint }, { type : 'Point' , coordinates : targetPoint } ] } } var options = { draggable : true } L.geotagPhoto.camera(points, options).addTo(map) .on( 'change' , function ( event ) { var fieldOfView = this .getFieldOfView() })

API

L.GeotagPhoto.Camera extends L.FeatureGroup.

Function Description L.geotagPhoto.camera(feature, options?) Creation, feature is input for field-of-view getFieldOfView () Returns field of view of camera getCameraLatLng () Returns camera's LatLng getTargetLatLng () Returns target's LatLng getCameraPoint () Returns camera's GeoJSON Point getTargetPoint () Returns target's GeoJSON Point getCenter () Returns LatLng of point halfway camera and target getBounds () Returns LatLngBounds of field of view triangle centerBounds (bounds) Moves camera and target so their center lies in the middle of bounds setAngle (angle) Set angle of view setCameraLatLng (latLng) Set LatLng of camera setTargetLatLng (latLng) Set LatLng of target setCameraAndTargetLatLng (cameraLatLng, targetLatLng) Set LatLng of camera and LatLng of target setDraggable (boolean) Toggle between static or draggable camera

Options

Option Type Default Description draggable Boolean true Whether the camera is draggable with mouse/touch or not angleMarker Boolean true Whether the angle of the field-of-view can be changed with a draggable marker minAngle Number 5 Minimum angle of field-of-view maxAngle Number 120 Maximum angle of field-of-view cameraIcon L.Icon See below Camera icon targetIcon L.Icon See below Target icon angleIcon L.Icon See below Angle icon outlineStyle L.Path options See below Style of field-of-view triangle's outline fillStyle L.Path options See below Style of field-of-view triangle's fill polygon control Boolean true Whether to show camera control buttons controlCameraImg String ../images/camera-icon.svg URL to icon displayed in camera control button controlCrosshairImg String ../images/crosshair-icon.svg URL to icon displayed in crosshair control button

Defaults

const defaults = { cameraIcon : L.icon({ iconUrl : '../images/camera.svg' , iconSize : [ 38 , 38 ], iconAnchor : [ 19 , 19 ] }), targetIcon : L.icon({ iconUrl : '../images/marker.svg' , iconSize : [ 32 , 32 ], iconAnchor : [ 16 , 16 ] }), angleIcon : L.icon({ iconUrl : '../images/marker.svg' , iconSize : [ 32 , 32 ], iconAnchor : [ 16 , 16 ] }), outlineStyle : { color : 'black' , opacity : 0.5 , weight : 2 , dashArray : '5, 7' , lineCap : 'round' , lineJoin : 'round' }, fillStyle : { weight : 0 , fillOpacity : 0.2 , fillColor : '#3388ff' } }

Keyboard navigation

Use tab to switch between map, camera and target Use arrow keys to move map, camera or target

to switch between map, camera and target Press C to move camera to center of current map view

to move camera to center of current map view Press M to center map on current camera position

Building & Publishing

To build the plugin, run:

npm run build

The resulting files will be available in the dist directory.

To publish the plugin to npm and unpkg.com, run:

npm publish

