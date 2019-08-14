Leaflet plugin for photo geotagging.
Examples:
Leaflet.GeotagPhoto is part of The New York Public Library's NYC Space/Time Directory.
You can also find Leaflet.GeotagPhoto on Leaflet's plugin page.
Include the following HTML in your page's
<head> tag:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.min.js"></script>
The HTML above links to the latest version of Leaflet.GeotagPhoto. In production, you should link to a specific version, to prevent newer versions breaking your application:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo@0.5.1/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet-geotag-photo@0.5.1/dist/Leaflet.GeotagPhoto.min.js"></script>
L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair
L.geotagPhoto.crosshair().addTo(map)
.on('input', function (event) {
var point = this.getCrosshairPoint()
})
L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair extends L.Evented.
|Function
|Description
L.geotagPhoto.crosshair(options?)
|Creation
addTo (map)
|Add
L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair to
map
removeFrom (map)
|Remove
L.GeotagPhoto.Crosshair from
map
getCrosshairLatLng ()
|Returns crosshair's
LatLng
getCrosshairPoint ()
|Returns crosshair's GeoJSON Point
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
crosshairHTML
HTML String
<img src="<url>" width="100px" />
|HTML string of crosshair element
controlCrosshairImg
url
../images/crosshair.svg
|Crosshair image URL used by the default
crosshairHTML
L.GeotagPhoto.Camera
var cameraPoint = [6.83442, 52.43369]
var targetPoint = [6.83342, 52.43469]
var points = {
type: 'Feature',
properties: {
angle: 20
},
geometry: {
type: 'GeometryCollection',
geometries: [
{
type: 'Point',
coordinates: cameraPoint
},
{
type: 'Point',
coordinates: targetPoint
}
]
}
}
var options = {
draggable: true
}
L.geotagPhoto.camera(points, options).addTo(map)
.on('change', function (event) {
// Get camera field of view
// See:
// https://github.com/nypl-spacetime/field-of-view#output
var fieldOfView = this.getFieldOfView()
})
L.GeotagPhoto.Camera extends L.FeatureGroup.
|Function
|Description
L.geotagPhoto.camera(feature, options?)
|Creation,
feature is input for field-of-view
getFieldOfView ()
|Returns field of view of camera
getCameraLatLng ()
|Returns camera's
LatLng
getTargetLatLng ()
|Returns target's
LatLng
getCameraPoint ()
|Returns camera's GeoJSON Point
getTargetPoint ()
|Returns target's GeoJSON Point
getCenter ()
|Returns
LatLng of point halfway camera and target
getBounds ()
|Returns
LatLngBounds of field of view triangle
centerBounds (bounds)
|Moves camera and target so their center lies in the middle of
bounds
setAngle (angle)
|Set angle of view
setCameraLatLng (latLng)
|Set
LatLng of camera
setTargetLatLng (latLng)
|Set
LatLng of target
setCameraAndTargetLatLng (cameraLatLng, targetLatLng)
|Set
LatLng of camera and
LatLng of target
setDraggable (boolean)
|Toggle between static or draggable camera
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
draggable
Boolean
true
|Whether the camera is draggable with mouse/touch or not
angleMarker
Boolean
true
|Whether the angle of the field-of-view can be changed with a draggable marker
minAngle
Number
|5
|Minimum angle of field-of-view
maxAngle
Number
|120
|Maximum angle of field-of-view
cameraIcon
L.Icon
|See below
|Camera icon
targetIcon
L.Icon
|See below
|Target icon
angleIcon
L.Icon
|See below
|Angle icon
outlineStyle
L.Path options
|See below
|Style of field-of-view triangle's outline
fillStyle
L.Path options
|See below
|Style of field-of-view triangle's fill polygon
control
Boolean
true
|Whether to show camera control buttons
controlCameraImg
String
../images/camera-icon.svg
|URL to icon displayed in camera control button
controlCrosshairImg
String
../images/crosshair-icon.svg
|URL to icon displayed in crosshair control button
const defaults = {
cameraIcon: L.icon({
iconUrl: '../images/camera.svg',
iconSize: [38, 38],
iconAnchor: [19, 19]
}),
targetIcon: L.icon({
iconUrl: '../images/marker.svg',
iconSize: [32, 32],
iconAnchor: [16, 16]
}),
angleIcon: L.icon({
iconUrl: '../images/marker.svg',
iconSize: [32, 32],
iconAnchor: [16, 16]
}),
outlineStyle: {
color: 'black',
opacity: 0.5,
weight: 2,
dashArray: '5, 7',
lineCap: 'round',
lineJoin: 'round'
},
fillStyle: {
weight: 0,
fillOpacity: 0.2,
fillColor: '#3388ff'
}
}
tab to switch between map, camera and target
C to move camera to center of current map view
M to center map on current camera position
To build the plugin, run:
npm run build
The resulting files will be available in the
dist directory.
To publish the plugin to npm and unpkg.com, run:
npm publish