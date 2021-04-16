Leaflet.GeometryUtil
- Tested with stable Leaflet 0.7.0
- Tested with Leaflet 1.0.0-rc.3
Usage
Using Node:
npm install leaflet-geometryutil
Or browser:
<script src="leaflet.geometryutil.js"></script>
Check out online documentation.
Development
Running tests in command-line
sudo apt-get install nodejs
npm install
npm test
Changelog
0.10.0
- Add TypeScript definitions (#90, thanks @cdauth)
0.9.3
- Increase locateOnLine() tolerance
0.9.2
- Fixes a crash if a multilinestring has an element with only one vertex (fixes #84, thanks @runette)
0.9.1
- Fix
locateOnLine() doesn't return correct subline (#79, thanks @lepetittim)
0.9.0
- Fix
interpolateOnLine() doesn't return correct predecessor (#66, thanks @jb2b38)
- Add
angle() and
destinationOnSegment() (#71, thanks @trandaison)
0.8.1
- Remove a deprecated function in Leaflet 1.x (#69)
0.8.0
- Update leaflet dependency to
>=0.7.0 (#64, thanks @kozze89)
- Add
nClosestLayer (#62, thanks @haoliangyu)
0.7.2
- Fix #59,
closest method using a shallow copy of latLngs => deep copy now
0.7.1
- Fix
closest method for last segment on Polygon and nested Polygons
0.7.0
- Tested for Leaflet 1.0.0-rc.3
0.6.0
- Add nested arrays for
layer param in
closest method
0.5.1
- Fix closestLayer to be able to work with GeoJSON nested layers
- Restrict closest method to Array and L.Polyline (L.Polygon extend L.Polyline)
0.5.0
- Add function
layersWithin() (#34, thanks @haoliangyu)
- Fix safety check on the ratio value in `
interpolateOnLine() (#29, thanks @Marcussacapuces91)
0.4.0
- Same version as v0.3.3, new release as v0.4.0 to keep numbering coherent as a new feature has been added
0.3.3
- Add bearing and destination functions (thanks @doublestranded)
0.3.2
- Use a soft dependency for Leaflet (thanks Erik Escoffier)
0.3.1
- Make sure interpolateOnLine() always returns a L.LatLng object (thanks Justin Manley)
0.3.0
- Added UMD style initialization (thanks @PerLiedman)
- Added readable distance (thanks @Mylen)
- Fix side effects on latlngs with
closest() (thanks @AndrewIngram)
0.2.0
- Locate point on line
- Rotate point around center
- Fixed bug if closest point was on last segment
0.1.0
- Line subpart extraction
- Line lengths
- Angle and slope computation
- Line reverse
- Line interpolation
0.0.1
