leaflet-geometryutil

by makinacorpus
0.10.0

Leaflet utility function on geometries

Readme

Leaflet.GeometryUtil

Build Status

  • Tested with stable Leaflet 0.7.0
  • Tested with Leaflet 1.0.0-rc.3

Usage

Using Node:

    npm install leaflet-geometryutil

Or browser:

    <script src="leaflet.geometryutil.js"></script>

Check out online documentation.

Development

Running tests in command-line

    sudo apt-get install nodejs

    npm install
  • Ready !
    npm test

Changelog

0.10.0

  • Add TypeScript definitions (#90, thanks @cdauth)

0.9.3

  • Increase locateOnLine() tolerance

0.9.2

  • Fixes a crash if a multilinestring has an element with only one vertex (fixes #84, thanks @runette)

0.9.1

  • Fix locateOnLine() doesn't return correct subline (#79, thanks @lepetittim)

0.9.0

  • Fix interpolateOnLine() doesn't return correct predecessor (#66, thanks @jb2b38)
  • Add angle() and destinationOnSegment() (#71, thanks @trandaison)

0.8.1

  • Remove a deprecated function in Leaflet 1.x (#69)

0.8.0

  • Update leaflet dependency to >=0.7.0 (#64, thanks @kozze89)
  • Add nClosestLayer (#62, thanks @haoliangyu)

0.7.2

  • Fix #59, closest method using a shallow copy of latLngs => deep copy now

0.7.1

  • Fix closest method for last segment on Polygon and nested Polygons

0.7.0

  • Tested for Leaflet 1.0.0-rc.3

0.6.0

  • Add nested arrays for layer param in closest method

0.5.1

  • Fix closestLayer to be able to work with GeoJSON nested layers
  • Restrict closest method to Array and L.Polyline (L.Polygon extend L.Polyline)

0.5.0

  • Add function layersWithin() (#34, thanks @haoliangyu)
  • Fix safety check on the ratio value in `interpolateOnLine() (#29, thanks @Marcussacapuces91)

0.4.0

  • Same version as v0.3.3, new release as v0.4.0 to keep numbering coherent as a new feature has been added

0.3.3

  • Add bearing and destination functions (thanks @doublestranded)

0.3.2

  • Use a soft dependency for Leaflet (thanks Erik Escoffier)

0.3.1

  • Make sure interpolateOnLine() always returns a L.LatLng object (thanks Justin Manley)

0.3.0

  • Added UMD style initialization (thanks @PerLiedman)
  • Added readable distance (thanks @Mylen)
  • Fix side effects on latlngs with closest() (thanks @AndrewIngram)

0.2.0

  • Locate point on line
  • Rotate point around center
  • Fixed bug if closest point was on last segment

0.1.0

  • Line subpart extraction
  • Line lengths
  • Angle and slope computation
  • Line reverse
  • Line interpolation

0.0.1

  • Initial working version

License

  • BSD New

Authors

Makina Corpus

