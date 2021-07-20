Show GeoJSON properties in a interactive menu and map

Copyright 2016 Stefano Cudini

Tested in Leaflet 0.7.x, 1.3.x

Licensed under the MIT

#Where

Demo online:

opengeo.tech/maps/leaflet-geojson-selector

Source code:

Github

NPM

Options

Option Default Description collapsed false collapse panel list position 'bottomleft' position of panel list listLabel 'properties.name' GeoJSON property to generate items list listSortBy 'properties.name' property to sort items, default is listLabel listItemBuild null function list item builder activeListFromLayer true highlight of list item on layer hover zoomToLayer false listOnlyVisibleLayers false show only items visible in map canvas multiple false active multiple selection style {} style for GeoJSON features activeClass 'active' css class name for active list items activeStyle style for Active GeoJSON features selectClass 'selected' selectStyle {} style for Selected GeoJSON features

Events

Event Data Description 'selector:change' {selected, layers} fired after checked item in list, selected is true if any layer is selected

Methods

Method Arguments Description reload() layer search text by external code

#Build

Since Version 1.4.7 this plugin support Grunt for building process. Therefore the deployment require NPM installed in your system. After you've made sure to have npm working, run this in command line: