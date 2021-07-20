openbase logo
lgs

leaflet-geojson-selector

by Stefano Cudini
0.5.5 (see all)

Show GeoJSON Layer like as Interactive Menu List

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

leaflet-geojson-selector

Show GeoJSON properties in a interactive menu and map

Copyright 2016 Stefano Cudini

Tested in Leaflet 0.7.x, 1.3.x

Licensed under the MIT

Image

#Where

Demo online:
opengeo.tech/maps/leaflet-geojson-selector

Source code:
Github
NPM

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
collapsedfalsecollapse panel list
position'bottomleft'position of panel list
listLabel'properties.name'GeoJSON property to generate items list
listSortBy'properties.name'property to sort items, default is listLabel
listItemBuildnullfunction list item builder
activeListFromLayertruehighlight of list item on layer hover
zoomToLayerfalse
listOnlyVisibleLayersfalseshow only items visible in map canvas
multiplefalseactive multiple selection
style{}style for GeoJSON features
activeClass'active'css class name for active list items
activeStylestyle for Active GeoJSON features
selectClass'selected'
selectStyle{}style for Selected GeoJSON features

Events

EventDataDescription
'selector:change'{selected, layers}fired after checked item in list, selected is true if any layer is selected

Methods

MethodArgumentsDescription
reload()layersearch text by external code

#Build

Since Version 1.4.7 this plugin support Grunt for building process. Therefore the deployment require NPM installed in your system. After you've made sure to have npm working, run this in command line:

npm install
grunt

