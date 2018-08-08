A HTML5 fullscreen plugin for Leaflet.
To provide a button for toggling fullscreen on and off:
// Create a new map with a fullscreen button:
var map = new L.Map('map', {
fullscreenControl: true,
// OR
fullscreenControl: {
pseudoFullscreen: false // if true, fullscreen to page width and height
}
});
// or, add to an existing map:
map.addControl(new L.Control.Fullscreen());
The plugin also adds several methods to
L.Map which are always available, even if you choose not to use the fullscreen button:
map.isFullscreen() // Is the map fullscreen?
map.toggleFullscreen() // Either go fullscreen, or cancel the existing fullscreen.
// `fullscreenchange` Event that's fired when entering or exiting fullscreen.
map.on('fullscreenchange', function () {
if (map.isFullscreen()) {
console.log('entered fullscreen');
} else {
console.log('exited fullscreen');
}
});
To change fullscreen control text:
map.addControl(new L.Control.Fullscreen({
title: {
'false': 'View Fullscreen',
'true': 'Exit Fullscreen'
}
}));
Leaflet.fullscreen is available through the Mapbox Plugin CDN - just copy this include:
<script src='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-fullscreen/v1.0.1/Leaflet.fullscreen.min.js'></script>
<link href='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-fullscreen/v1.0.1/leaflet.fullscreen.css' rel='stylesheet' />
npm install && make
ProTip You may want to install
watch so you can run
watch make
without needing to execute make on every change.
Leaflet 1.0 and later is supported. Earlier versions may work, but are not tested.