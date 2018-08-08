A HTML5 fullscreen plugin for Leaflet.

Usage

To provide a button for toggling fullscreen on and off:

var map = new L.Map( 'map' , { fullscreenControl : true , fullscreenControl : { pseudoFullscreen : false } }); map.addControl( new L.Control.Fullscreen());

The plugin also adds several methods to L.Map which are always available, even if you choose not to use the fullscreen button:

map.isFullscreen() map.toggleFullscreen() map.on( 'fullscreenchange' , function ( ) { if (map.isFullscreen()) { console .log( 'entered fullscreen' ); } else { console .log( 'exited fullscreen' ); } });

Localization

To change fullscreen control text:

map.addControl( new L.Control.Fullscreen({ title : { 'false' : 'View Fullscreen' , 'true' : 'Exit Fullscreen' } }));

Including via CDN

Leaflet.fullscreen is available through the Mapbox Plugin CDN - just copy this include:

< script src = 'https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-fullscreen/v1.0.1/Leaflet.fullscreen.min.js' > </ script > < link href = 'https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-fullscreen/v1.0.1/leaflet.fullscreen.css' rel = 'stylesheet' />

Building

npm install && make

ProTip You may want to install watch so you can run watch make without needing to execute make on every change.

Supported Leaflet Versions

Leaflet 1.0 and later is supported. Earlier versions may work, but are not tested.