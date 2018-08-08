openbase logo
leaflet-fullscreen

by Leaflet
1.0.2 (see all)

A fullscreen control for Leaflet

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9K

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Leaflet.fullscreen

A HTML5 fullscreen plugin for Leaflet.

Usage

To provide a button for toggling fullscreen on and off:

// Create a new map with a fullscreen button:
var map = new L.Map('map', {
    fullscreenControl: true,
    // OR
    fullscreenControl: {
        pseudoFullscreen: false // if true, fullscreen to page width and height
    }
});

// or, add to an existing map:
map.addControl(new L.Control.Fullscreen());

The plugin also adds several methods to L.Map which are always available, even if you choose not to use the fullscreen button:

map.isFullscreen() // Is the map fullscreen?
map.toggleFullscreen() // Either go fullscreen, or cancel the existing fullscreen.

// `fullscreenchange` Event that's fired when entering or exiting fullscreen.
map.on('fullscreenchange', function () {
    if (map.isFullscreen()) {
        console.log('entered fullscreen');
    } else {
        console.log('exited fullscreen');
    }
});

Localization

To change fullscreen control text:

map.addControl(new L.Control.Fullscreen({
    title: {
        'false': 'View Fullscreen',
        'true': 'Exit Fullscreen'
    }
}));

Including via CDN

Leaflet.fullscreen is available through the Mapbox Plugin CDN - just copy this include:

<script src='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-fullscreen/v1.0.1/Leaflet.fullscreen.min.js'></script>
<link href='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox.js/plugins/leaflet-fullscreen/v1.0.1/leaflet.fullscreen.css' rel='stylesheet' />

Building

npm install && make

ProTip You may want to install watch so you can run watch make without needing to execute make on every change.

Supported Leaflet Versions

Leaflet 1.0 and later is supported. Earlier versions may work, but are not tested.

