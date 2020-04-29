Big Thanks to lvoogdt of Leaflet.awesome-markers
Leaflet.extra-markers is designed for:
Follow the getting started guide for the desired font library and make sure its included in your project.
Next, copy the
dist/img directory,
/dist/css/leaflet.extra-markers.min.css, and
/dist/js/leaflet.extra-markers.min.js to your project and include them:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/leaflet.extra-markers.min.css">
or
@import 'bower_components/src/assets/less/Leaflet.extra-markers.less
and
<script src="js/leaflet.extra-markers.min.js"></script>
Now use the plugin to create a marker like this:
// Creates a red marker with the coffee icon
var redMarker = L.ExtraMarkers.icon({
icon: 'fa-coffee',
markerColor: 'red',
shape: 'square',
prefix: 'fa'
});
L.marker([51.941196,4.512291], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|Possible values
|extraClasses
|Additional classes in the created
<i> tag
''
fa-rotate90 myclass; space delimited classes to add
|icon
|Name of the icon with prefix
''
fa-coffee (see icon library's documentation)
|iconColor
|Color of the icon
'white'
'white',
'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc)
|iconRotation
|Rotates the icon with css transformations
0
|numeric degrees
|innerHTML
|Custom HTML code
''
<svg>, images, or other HTML; a truthy assignment will override the default html icon creation behavior
|markerColor
|Color of the marker (css class)
'blue'
'red',
'orange-dark',
'orange',
'yellow',
'blue-dark',
'cyan',
'purple',
'violet',
'pink',
'green-dark',
'green',
'green-light',
'black',
'white', or color hex code if
svg is true
|number
|Instead of an icon, define a plain text
''
'1' or
'A', must set
icon: 'fa-number'
|prefix
|The icon library's base class
'glyphicon'
fa (see icon library's documentation)
|shape
|Shape of the marker (css class)
'circle'
'circle',
'square',
'star', or
'penta'
|svg
|Use SVG version
false
|true or false
|svgBorderColor
|(DEPRECATED has not effect)
'#fff'
|any valid hex color
|svgOpacity
|(DEPRECATED has not effect)
1
|decimal range from 0 to 1