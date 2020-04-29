Big Thanks to lvoogdt of Leaflet.awesome-markers

Leaflet.extra-markers is designed for:

Using the plugin

1. Requirements

Follow the getting started guide for the desired font library and make sure its included in your project.

2. Installing Leaflet.extra-markers

Next, copy the dist/img directory, /dist/css/leaflet.extra-markers.min.css , and /dist/js/leaflet.extra-markers.min.js to your project and include them:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/leaflet.extra-markers.min.css" >

or

@import 'bower_components/src/assets/less/Leaflet.extra-markers.less

and

< script src = "js/leaflet.extra-markers.min.js" > </ script >

3. Creating a Marker

Now use the plugin to create a marker like this:

var redMarker = L.ExtraMarkers.icon({ icon : 'fa-coffee' , markerColor : 'red' , shape : 'square' , prefix : 'fa' }); L.marker([ 51.941196 , 4.512291 ], { icon : redMarker}).addTo(map);

Properties

Property Description Default Value Possible values extraClasses Additional classes in the created <i> tag '' fa-rotate90 myclass ; space delimited classes to add icon Name of the icon with prefix '' fa-coffee (see icon library's documentation) iconColor Color of the icon 'white' 'white' , 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc) iconRotation Rotates the icon with css transformations 0 numeric degrees innerHTML Custom HTML code '' <svg> , images, or other HTML; a truthy assignment will override the default html icon creation behavior markerColor Color of the marker (css class) 'blue' 'red' , 'orange-dark' , 'orange' , 'yellow' , 'blue-dark' , 'cyan' , 'purple' , 'violet' , 'pink' , 'green-dark' , 'green' , 'green-light' , 'black' , 'white' , or color hex code if svg is true number Instead of an icon, define a plain text '' '1' or 'A' , must set icon: 'fa-number' prefix The icon library's base class 'glyphicon' fa (see icon library's documentation) shape Shape of the marker (css class) 'circle' 'circle' , 'square' , 'star' , or 'penta' svg Use SVG version false true or false svgBorderColor (DEPRECATED has not effect) '#fff' any valid hex color svgOpacity (DEPRECATED has not effect) 1 decimal range from 0 to 1

License