lem

leaflet-extra-markers

by Cory Silva
1.2.1 (see all)

Custom Markers for Leaflet JS based on Awesome Markers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

251

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Leaflet.extra-markers

Big Thanks to lvoogdt of Leaflet.awesome-markers

ExtraMarkers screenshot

Demo

Icons

Leaflet.extra-markers is designed for:

Using the plugin

1. Requirements

Follow the getting started guide for the desired font library and make sure its included in your project.

2. Installing Leaflet.extra-markers

Next, copy the dist/img directory, /dist/css/leaflet.extra-markers.min.css, and /dist/js/leaflet.extra-markers.min.js to your project and include them:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/leaflet.extra-markers.min.css">

or

@import 'bower_components/src/assets/less/Leaflet.extra-markers.less

and

<script src="js/leaflet.extra-markers.min.js"></script>

3. Creating a Marker

Now use the plugin to create a marker like this:

  // Creates a red marker with the coffee icon
  var redMarker = L.ExtraMarkers.icon({
    icon: 'fa-coffee',
    markerColor: 'red',
    shape: 'square',
    prefix: 'fa'
  });

  L.marker([51.941196,4.512291], {icon: redMarker}).addTo(map);

Properties

PropertyDescriptionDefault ValuePossible values
extraClassesAdditional classes in the created <i> tag''fa-rotate90 myclass; space delimited classes to add
iconName of the icon with prefix''fa-coffee (see icon library's documentation)
iconColorColor of the icon'white''white', 'black' or css code (hex, rgba etc)
iconRotationRotates the icon with css transformations0numeric degrees
innerHTMLCustom HTML code''<svg>, images, or other HTML; a truthy assignment will override the default html icon creation behavior
markerColorColor of the marker (css class)'blue''red', 'orange-dark', 'orange', 'yellow', 'blue-dark', 'cyan', 'purple', 'violet', 'pink', 'green-dark', 'green', 'green-light', 'black', 'white', or color hex code if svg is true
numberInstead of an icon, define a plain text'''1' or 'A', must set icon: 'fa-number'
prefixThe icon library's base class'glyphicon'fa (see icon library's documentation)
shapeShape of the marker (css class)'circle''circle', 'square', 'star', or 'penta'
svgUse SVG versionfalsetrue or false
svgBorderColor(DEPRECATED has not effect)'#fff'any valid hex color
svgOpacity(DEPRECATED has not effect)1decimal range from 0 to 1

License

