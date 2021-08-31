openbase logo
leaflet-environmental-layers

by publiclab
2.4.8 (see all)

Collection of different environmental map layers in an easy to use Leaflet library, similar to https://github.com/leaflet-extras/leaflet-providers#leaflet-providers

Readme

Leaflet Environmental Layers (LEL)

Gitpod Ready-to-Code npm version js-standard-style Code of Conduct License: GPL v3 Bower Version

A leaflet plugin that has a collection of layers containing environmental data pulled in from different sources. See this demo page for a simple demonstration of the plugin.

Table of Contents

  1. What is LEL
  2. Installation
  3. Usage
  4. Dependencies
  5. Getting started
  6. Features
  7. Layers
  8. Adding LEL features individually
  9. Adding layers individually
  10. Contributing
  11. Reach out to the maintainers
  12. About PublicLab

Installation

Install using NPM with: npm install leaflet-environmental-layers

See Dependencies below for what you need to include for basic usage and for individual layers.

Usage

Instantiate a collection of environmentally related Leaflet layers with the L.LayerGroup.EnvironmentalLayers(options) function:

L.LayerGroup.EnvironmentalLayers({
  // simpleLayerControl: true,
  addLayersToMap: true,
  include: ['odorreport', 'clouds', 'eonetFiresLayer', 'Unearthing', 'PLpeople'], // display only these layers
  // exclude: ['mapknitter', 'clouds'], // layers to exclude (cannot be used at same time as 'include'
  // display: ['eonetFiresLayer'], // which layers are actually shown as opposed to just being in the menu
  hash: true,
  embed: true,
  // hostname: 'domain name goes here'
}).addTo(map);

When specifying layers to include or exclude, use their names as listed in the table below.

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
baseLayersObject-Passed in as { 'Standard': baselayer } where 'Standard' is the name given to the layer and baselayer is the variable containing the base tile layer(L.tileLayer()). It can have more than one base layer. At least one base layer should be added to the map instance. If no baseLayers are provided it is defaulted to a grey-scale base map.
simpleLayerControlBooleanfalseIf set to true, it will replace LEL's layer menu with leaflet's default layers control.
addLayersToMapBooleanfalseIf set to true, adds all layers in the include option to the map by default.
includeArrayArrayIf provided, adds the given layers to the layer menu or layers control. If not provided, adds all the layers to the layer menu or layers control.
excludeArray-If provided, excludes the given layers from the layer menu or layers control.
displayArray-If provided, displays the given layers by default on the map.
hashBooleanfalseIf true, provides hash support for the map.
embedBooleanfalseIf true, adds an embed control that generates code to the map for embedding the map on other sites.
hostnameString'publiclab.github.io'Uses the value in place of hostname in the URL generated in the embed code.

Dependencies

  • Install Bootstrap(Required for the layers menu)
  • Install @fortawesome/fontawesome-free
  • Add the following to the head of the HTML file that would contain the map
<!-- Required for PLpeople layer - must load before dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js -->
<script src="../node_modules/leaflet-blurred-location/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocation.js"></script>
<script src="../node_modules/leaflet.blurred-location-display/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocationDisplay.js"></script>

<!-- Required for all maps -->
<script src="../node_modules\jquery\dist\jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js"></script>
<link href="../node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="../node_modules\@fortawesome\fontawesome-free\css\all.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<!-- Bootstrap - not needed if you use simpleLayerControl:true -->
<script src="../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\js\bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\css\bootstrap.min.css">

<!-- Required for setting hash:true -->
<script src="../lib/leaflet-fullUrlHash.js"></script>

<!-- Required for search control -->
<script src="../node_modules/leaflet-google-places-autocomplete/src/js/leaflet-gplaces-autocomplete.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node_modules/leaflet-google-places-autocomplete/src/css/leaflet-gplaces-autocomplete.css">
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyAOLUQngEmJv0_zcG1xkGq-CXIPpLQY8iQ&libraries=places"></script>

<!-- Required for purpleLayer -->
<script src="../node_modules/heatmap.js/build/heatmap.min.js"></script>
<script src="../node_modules/leaflet-heatmap/leaflet-heatmap.js"></script>

<!-- Required for wisconsin Layer -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet@2.2.3/dist/esri-leaflet.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet-renderers@2.0.6"></script>

<!-- Required for windRose Layer -->
<script src="../src/windRoseLayer.js"></script>

<!-- Required for Unearthing Layer -->
<script src="../lib/glify.js"></script>

Getting started

Installation Instructions

  1. Clone this repository to your local environment.
  2. Run npm install to install all the necessary packages required.
  3. Open examples/index.html in your browser to look at the preview of the library.

Instructions for a developer

  1. Install grunt - https://gruntjs.com/installing-grunt.
  2. Make the changes you are working on in the respective /src files.
  3. Run grunt build to generate files in the /dist directory.
  4. Run grunt transpile to transpile es6 code and copy files needed to run the tests to the /dist directory.
  5. Run grunt jasmine to run tests on the LEL layers and ensure they pass.
  6. Run npm run start to start a local server.
  7. Run npm run cy:run:chrome to run e2e and integration tests.
  8. Test your changes on a browser by opening examples/index.html.

Testing in GitPod

To run Cypress tests in GitPod, you'll need to do npm install -g cypress and then use: npm run start:ci & cypress run --browser electron

Features

Zoom or Pan

Click and drag the map to pan it.

Change the Base Map and Overlay layers

Use the button on right-most corner to change the way the background of the map looks.

See More Data

  • Toggle certain layers on and off using the Layers button in the toolbar.
  • Layers with near-real-time or real-time data will have the 'NRT/RT' mark on them.
  • More information on the layer data will be available when clicking the 'i' button on the layer
  • Layers that allow contributions will have a report button or contribute button.
  • Layers will be visible on the menu only when the map view intersects with the layer's bounds or zoom levels.
  • A badge displays the number of new layers in the map view when the map intersects with new layers

Read more about the layers menu here.

Click on a Point

Click on a point or marker on the map to learn more about it.

Minimal mode

Click on the button group on the left, below the zoom controls, to change between default markers mode and minimal markers mode. Use minimal markers mode for a smoother experience when using multiple layers with many markers.

Read more about this feature here.

URL Hash

The map page's URL hash updates on map movement and when a layer is added or removed from a map. This helps preserve map state when refreshing or copying the URL to another page.

Embed Code

Click on the button at the bottom on the left side of a map to generate an embed code so that the map page can be embedded in other sites.

Layers

The information of each layer can be found here: Layer Information

Layer NameColor
PLpeopleN/A
wisconsinN/A
fracTrackerMobileN/A
purpleLayer#8b0000
purpleairmarker#800080
skytruth#ff0000
fractracker#ffff00
pfasLayer#00ff00
toxicReleaseLayer#008000
odorreport#ff00ff
mapknitter#D50039
Power#ffc0cb
Telecom#0000ff
Petroleum#a52a2a
Water#4B0082
income#006400
americanIndian#800000
asian#ffa500
black#FFD700
multi#ffc0cb
hispanic#DCDCDC
nonWhite#808080
white#a52a2a
plurality#800000
clouds#80dfff
cloudsClassic#b3f0ff
precipitation#00ff55
precipitationClassic#00008b
rain#8080ff
rainClassic#1a1aff
snow#80ffe5
pressure#e62e00
pressureContour#ff3300
temperature#ff3300
wind#00008b
city#b3ffff
windrose#008000
Territories#000000
Languages#000000
Treaties#000000
aqicnLayer#000000
openaq#000000
luftdaten#000000
opensenseN/A
osmLandfillMineQuarryLayerN/A
eonetFiresLayer#78fffa
UnearthingN/A

Adding LEL features individually

Add a legend

In src/legendCreation.js, add addLayerNameURLPair(layer_var, "img_url");, where layer_var is consistent with the variable used in example/index.html and img_url is the source of the image to be used as the legend.

Add an embed control

Creation

// Assuming your map instance is in a variable called map
L.control.embed(options).addTo(map);

The optional options object can be passed in with any of the following properties: | Option | Type | Default | Description | |-----------|---------|-------------|-------------| | position | String | 'topleft' | Other possible values include 'topright', 'bottomleft' or 'bottomright' | | hostname | String | 'publiclab.github.io' | Sets hostname for the URL in the embed code |

Add hash support for easy sharing of map

    <script src="../lib/leaflet-fullUrlHash.js"></script>

Creation

    // Assuming your map instance is in a variable called map
    // Assuming an object with all the map layers is in a variable called allMapLayers
    var hash = new L.FullHash(map, allMapLayers);

Add the layers menu

Prerequisites

  • Bootstrap
  • jQuery

Dependencies

  • Install Bootstrap(Required for the layers menu)
  • Install @fortawesome/fontawesome-free
  • Add the following to the head of the HTML file that would contain the map
<!-- jQuery --> 
<script src="../node_modules\jquery\dist\jquery.min.js"></script>

<!-- Bootstrap --> 
<script src="../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\js\bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\css\bootstrap.min.css">

<!-- Required includes -->
<script src="../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js"></script>
<link href="../node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<link href="../node_modules\@fortawesome\fontawesome-free\css\all.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />

Usage example

  var baseMaps = {
    'Standard': L.tileLayer('TILE_LAYER_URL').addTo(map),
    'Dark': L.tileLayer('TILE_LAYER_URL')
  };

  var overlayMaps = {
    'wisconsin': Wisconsin_NM,  // Assuming 'Wisconsin_NM' is the variable that holds the wisconsin layer object
    'indigenousLands': {
      category: 'group', // Let's the control know if this should be rendered as a group
      layers: { // Layers making the group
        'Territories': IndigenousLandsTerritories,  // Assuming 'IndigenousLandsTerritories' is the variable that holds the respective layer object
        'Languages': IndigenousLandsLanguages,  // Assuming 'IndigenousLandsLanguages' is the variable that holds the respective layer object
        'Treaties': IndigenousLandsTreaties,  // Assuming 'IndigenousLandsTreaties' is the variable that holds the respective layer object
      },
    },
  };

  var leafletControl = new L.control.layersBrowser(baseMaps, overlayMaps);
  leafletControl.addTo(map);

Creation

L.control.layersBrowser(baseMaps, overlayMaps).addTo(map);
  • baseMaps and overlayMaps are object literals that have layer names as keys and Layer objects as values. Read more about Leaflet's Control.Layers.
  • baseMaps will be hidden if only one base map is provided
  • The layer information displayed for each layer is stored in info.json
  • The layer name(key) in the overlayMaps object should match the keys in info.json
  • The layers are filtered according to the map view
  • When there are new layers present in the map view when moving around a badge is displayed near the layer control icon on the top right showing the number of new layers in the view

Add minimal mode control

Creation

// Assuming your map instance is in a variable called map
// Assuming your layers menu or layers control instance is in a variable called layersControl
L.control.minimalMode(layersControl).addTo(map);

Add search control

LEL uses leaflet-google-places-autocomplete for the search control feature.

Adding layers individually

To use Wisconsin Non-Metallic Layer

Add

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet@2.2.3/dist/esri-leaflet.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet-renderers@2.0.6"></script>

Creation

  var Wisconsin_NM = wisconsinLayer(map) ;

To use Fractracker Mobile Layer

  var FracTracker_mobile = L.geoJSON.fracTrackerMobile();

To use Purple Layer

<script src="../node_modules/heatmap.js/build/heatmap.min.js"></script>
<script src="../node_modules/leaflet-heatmap/leaflet-heatmap.js"></script>

To use Unearthing Layer

<script src="../lib/glify.js"></script>

To use PLpeople Layer

These must be included in the file before /dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js:

    <script src="../node_modules/leaflet-blurred-location/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocation.js"></script>
    <script src="../node_modules/leaflet.blurred-location-display/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocationDisplay.js"></script>

_Real Time Layers

city (by openWeather)

    var city = L.OWM.current({intervall: 15, minZoom: 3});

WindRose (by openWeather)

  <script src="../src/windRoseLayer.js"></script>

  var windrose = L.OWM.current({intervall: 15, minZoom: 3, markerFunction: myWindroseMarker, popup: false, clusterSize:       50,imageLoadingBgUrl: 'https://openweathermap.org/img/w0/iwind.png' });
  windrose.on('owmlayeradd', windroseAdded, windrose);

Open Infra Map

OpenInfraMap_Power Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Power = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/power/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',{
    maxZoom: 18,
    attribution: '&copy; <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://www.openinframap.org/about.html">About OpenInfraMap</a>'
});

OpenInfraMap_Petroleum Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Petroleum = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/petroleum/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
  maxZoom: 18,
  attribution: '&copy; <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://www.openinframap.org/about.html">About OpenInfraMap</a>'
});

OpenInfraMap_Telecom Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Telecom = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/telecoms/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
  maxZoom: 18,
  attribution: '&copy; <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://www.openinframap.org/about.html">About OpenInfraMap</a>'
});

OpenInfraMap_Water Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Water = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/water/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',{
  maxZoom: 18,
  attribution: '&copy; <a href="http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a>, <a href="http://www.openinframap.org/about.html">About OpenInfraMap</a>'
});

Spreadsheet-based layers

We can source locations from a spreadsheet in a format like this:

TitleLatitudeLongitudeNotes
First29.671282-95.17829The first marker
Second29.760371-95.504828The second marker
Third29.917755-95.283494The third marker

The layer is constructed like this:

var layer = L.SpreadsheetLayer({
  url: 'https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/14BvU3mEqvI8moLp0vANc7jeEvb0mnmYvH4I0GkwVsiU/edit?usp=sharing', // String url of data sheet
  lat: 'Latitude', // name of latitude column
  lon: 'Longitude', // name of longitude column
  columns: ['Title', 'Notes'], // Array of column names to be used
  generatePopup: function() {
    // function used to create content of popups
  },
  // imageOptions: // optional, defaults to blank
  // sheetNum: // optional, defaults to 0 (first sheet)
});
layer.addTo(map);

Read more here: https://github.com/publiclab/leaflet-environmental-layers/blob/master/src/util/googleSpreadsheetLayer.js

We're going to try spinning this out into its own library; see: https://github.com/publiclab/leaflet-environmental-layers/issues/121

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, the process for submitting pull requests, and steps to add new layers.

Reach out to the maintainers

Reach out to the maintainers here: https://github.com/orgs/publiclab/teams/maintainers

About PublicLab

Public Lab is a community and non-profit democratizing science to address environmental issues that affect people.

^back to top

