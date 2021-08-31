Leaflet Environmental Layers (LEL)

A leaflet plugin that has a collection of layers containing environmental data pulled in from different sources. See this demo page for a simple demonstration of the plugin.

Table of Contents

Installation

Install using NPM with: npm install leaflet-environmental-layers

See Dependencies below for what you need to include for basic usage and for individual layers.

Usage

Instantiate a collection of environmentally related Leaflet layers with the L.LayerGroup.EnvironmentalLayers(options) function:

L.LayerGroup.EnvironmentalLayers({ addLayersToMap : true , include : [ 'odorreport' , 'clouds' , 'eonetFiresLayer' , 'Unearthing' , 'PLpeople' ], hash : true , embed : true , }).addTo(map);

When specifying layers to include or exclude, use their names as listed in the table below.

Options

Option Type Default Description baseLayers Object - Passed in as { 'Standard': baselayer } where 'Standard' is the name given to the layer and baselayer is the variable containing the base tile layer( L.tileLayer() ). It can have more than one base layer. At least one base layer should be added to the map instance. If no baseLayers are provided it is defaulted to a grey-scale base map. simpleLayerControl Boolean false If set to true, it will replace LEL's layer menu with leaflet's default layers control. addLayersToMap Boolean false If set to true, adds all layers in the include option to the map by default. include Array Array If provided, adds the given layers to the layer menu or layers control. If not provided, adds all the layers to the layer menu or layers control. exclude Array - If provided, excludes the given layers from the layer menu or layers control. display Array - If provided, displays the given layers by default on the map. hash Boolean false If true, provides hash support for the map. embed Boolean false If true, adds an embed control that generates code to the map for embedding the map on other sites. hostname String 'publiclab.github.io' Uses the value in place of hostname in the URL generated in the embed code.

Dependencies

Install Bootstrap(Required for the layers menu)

Install @fortawesome/fontawesome-free

Add the following to the head of the HTML file that would contain the map

< script src = "../node_modules/leaflet-blurred-location/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocation.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/leaflet.blurred-location-display/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocationDisplay.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules\jquery\dist\jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js" > </ script > < link href = "../node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "../node_modules\@fortawesome\fontawesome-free\css\all.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\js\bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\css\bootstrap.min.css" > < script src = "../lib/leaflet-fullUrlHash.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/leaflet-google-places-autocomplete/src/js/leaflet-gplaces-autocomplete.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules/leaflet-google-places-autocomplete/src/css/leaflet-gplaces-autocomplete.css" > < script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyAOLUQngEmJv0_zcG1xkGq-CXIPpLQY8iQ&libraries=places" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/heatmap.js/build/heatmap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/leaflet-heatmap/leaflet-heatmap.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet@2.2.3/dist/esri-leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet-renderers@2.0.6" > </ script > < script src = "../src/windRoseLayer.js" > </ script > < script src = "../lib/glify.js" > </ script >

Getting started

Installation Instructions

Clone this repository to your local environment. Run npm install to install all the necessary packages required. Open examples/index.html in your browser to look at the preview of the library.

Instructions for a developer

Install grunt - https://gruntjs.com/installing-grunt. Make the changes you are working on in the respective /src files. Run grunt build to generate files in the /dist directory. Run grunt transpile to transpile es6 code and copy files needed to run the tests to the /dist directory. Run grunt jasmine to run tests on the LEL layers and ensure they pass. Run npm run start to start a local server. Run npm run cy:run:chrome to run e2e and integration tests. Test your changes on a browser by opening examples/index.html .

Testing in GitPod

To run Cypress tests in GitPod, you'll need to do npm install -g cypress and then use: npm run start:ci & cypress run --browser electron

Features

Zoom or Pan

Click and drag the map to pan it.

Change the Base Map and Overlay layers

Use the button on right-most corner to change the way the background of the map looks.

See More Data

Toggle certain layers on and off using the Layers button in the toolbar.

Layers with near-real-time or real-time data will have the 'NRT/RT' mark on them.

More information on the layer data will be available when clicking the 'i' button on the layer

Layers that allow contributions will have a report button or contribute button.

button or button. Layers will be visible on the menu only when the map view intersects with the layer's bounds or zoom levels.

A badge displays the number of new layers in the map view when the map intersects with new layers

Read more about the layers menu here.

Click on a Point

Click on a point or marker on the map to learn more about it.

Minimal mode

Click on the button group on the left, below the zoom controls, to change between default markers mode and minimal markers mode. Use minimal markers mode for a smoother experience when using multiple layers with many markers.

Read more about this feature here.

URL Hash

The map page's URL hash updates on map movement and when a layer is added or removed from a map. This helps preserve map state when refreshing or copying the URL to another page.

Embed Code

Click on the button at the bottom on the left side of a map to generate an embed code so that the map page can be embedded in other sites.

Layers

The information of each layer can be found here: Layer Information

Layer Name Color PLpeople N/A wisconsin N/A fracTrackerMobile N/A purpleLayer #8b0000 purpleairmarker #800080 skytruth #ff0000 fractracker #ffff00 pfasLayer #00ff00 toxicReleaseLayer #008000 odorreport #ff00ff mapknitter #D50039 Power #ffc0cb Telecom #0000ff Petroleum #a52a2a Water #4B0082 income #006400 americanIndian #800000 asian #ffa500 black #FFD700 multi #ffc0cb hispanic #DCDCDC nonWhite #808080 white #a52a2a plurality #800000 clouds #80dfff cloudsClassic #b3f0ff precipitation #00ff55 precipitationClassic #00008b rain #8080ff rainClassic #1a1aff snow #80ffe5 pressure #e62e00 pressureContour #ff3300 temperature #ff3300 wind #00008b city #b3ffff windrose #008000 Territories #000000 Languages #000000 Treaties #000000 aqicnLayer #000000 openaq #000000 luftdaten #000000 opensense N/A osmLandfillMineQuarryLayer N/A eonetFiresLayer #78fffa Unearthing N/A

Adding LEL features individually

Add a legend

In src/legendCreation.js , add addLayerNameURLPair(layer_var, "img_url"); , where layer_var is consistent with the variable used in example/index.html and img_url is the source of the image to be used as the legend.

Add an embed control

Creation

L .control .embed (options) .addTo (map);

The optional options object can be passed in with any of the following properties: | Option | Type | Default | Description | |-----------|---------|-------------|-------------| | position | String | 'topleft' | Other possible values include 'topright', 'bottomleft' or 'bottomright' | | hostname | String | 'publiclab.github.io' | Sets hostname for the URL in the embed code |

Add hash support for easy sharing of map

Add link

< script src = "../lib/leaflet-fullUrlHash.js" > </ script >

Creation

var hash = new L.FullHash(map, allMapLayers);

Add the layers menu

Prerequisites

Bootstrap

jQuery

Dependencies

Install Bootstrap(Required for the layers menu)

Install @fortawesome/fontawesome-free

Add the following to the head of the HTML file that would contain the map

< script src = "../node_modules\jquery\dist\jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\js\bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules\bootstrap\dist\css\bootstrap.min.css" > < script src = "../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js" > </ script > < link href = "../node_modules/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "../dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "../node_modules\@fortawesome\fontawesome-free\css\all.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Usage example

var baseMaps = { 'Standard' : L.tileLayer( 'TILE_LAYER_URL' ).addTo(map), 'Dark' : L.tileLayer( 'TILE_LAYER_URL' ) }; var overlayMaps = { 'wisconsin' : Wisconsin_NM, 'indigenousLands' : { category : 'group' , layers : { 'Territories' : IndigenousLandsTerritories, 'Languages' : IndigenousLandsLanguages, 'Treaties' : IndigenousLandsTreaties, }, }, }; var leafletControl = new L.control.layersBrowser(baseMaps, overlayMaps); leafletControl.addTo(map);

Creation

L .control .layersBrowser ( baseMaps , overlayMaps ) .addTo ( map );

baseMaps and overlayMaps are object literals that have layer names as keys and Layer objects as values. Read more about Leaflet's Control.Layers.

and are object literals that have layer names as keys and Layer objects as values. Read more about Leaflet's Control.Layers. baseMaps will be hidden if only one base map is provided

will be hidden if only one base map is provided The layer information displayed for each layer is stored in info.json

The layer name(key) in the overlayMaps object should match the keys in info.json

object should match the keys in The layers are filtered according to the map view

When there are new layers present in the map view when moving around a badge is displayed near the layer control icon on the top right showing the number of new layers in the view

Add minimal mode control

Creation

L .control .minimalMode (layersControl) .addTo (map);

Add search control

LEL uses leaflet-google-places-autocomplete for the search control feature.

Adding layers individually

To use Wisconsin Non-Metallic Layer

Add

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet@2.2.3/dist/esri-leaflet.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/esri-leaflet-renderers@2.0.6" > </ script >

Creation

var Wisconsin_NM = wisconsinLayer( map ) ;

To use Fractracker Mobile Layer

var FracTracker_mobile = L.geoJSON.fracTrackerMobile();

To use Purple Layer

< script src = "../node_modules/heatmap.js/build/heatmap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/leaflet-heatmap/leaflet-heatmap.js" > </ script >

To use Unearthing Layer

< script src = "../lib/glify.js" > </ script >

To use PLpeople Layer

These must be included in the file before /dist/LeafletEnvironmentalLayers.js:

< script src = "../node_modules/leaflet-blurred-location/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocation.js" > </ script > < script src = "../node_modules/leaflet.blurred-location-display/dist/Leaflet.BlurredLocationDisplay.js" > </ script >

_Real Time Layers

city (by openWeather)

var city = L.OWM.current({intervall: 15 , minZoom: 3 });

WindRose (by openWeather)

<script src="../src/windRoseLayer.js"></script> var windrose = L.OWM.current({intervall: 15 , minZoom: 3 , markerFunction: myWindroseMarker, popup: false , clusterSize: 50 ,imageLoadingBgUrl: 'https://openweathermap.org/img/w0/iwind.png' }); windrose.on('owmlayeradd', windroseAdded, windrose);

Open Infra Map

OpenInfraMap_Power Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Power = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/power/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',{ maxZoom: 18, attribution: '© < a href = "http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright" > OpenStreetMap </ a > , < a href = "http://www.openinframap.org/about.html" > About OpenInfraMap </ a > ' });

OpenInfraMap_Petroleum Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Petroleum = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/petroleum/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { maxZoom: 18, attribution: '© < a href = "http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright" > OpenStreetMap </ a > , < a href = "http://www.openinframap.org/about.html" > About OpenInfraMap </ a > ' });

OpenInfraMap_Telecom Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Telecom = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/telecoms/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', { maxZoom: 18, attribution: '© < a href = "http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright" > OpenStreetMap </ a > , < a href = "http://www.openinframap.org/about.html" > About OpenInfraMap </ a > ' });

OpenInfraMap_Water Layer

var OpenInfraMap_Water = L.tileLayer('https://tiles-{s}.openinframap.org/water/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',{ maxZoom: 18, attribution: '© < a href = "http://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright" > OpenStreetMap </ a > , < a href = "http://www.openinframap.org/about.html" > About OpenInfraMap </ a > ' });

Spreadsheet-based layers

We can source locations from a spreadsheet in a format like this:

Title Latitude Longitude Notes First 29.671282 -95.17829 The first marker Second 29.760371 -95.504828 The second marker Third 29.917755 -95.283494 The third marker

The layer is constructed like this:

var layer = L.SpreadsheetLayer({ url : 'https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/14BvU3mEqvI8moLp0vANc7jeEvb0mnmYvH4I0GkwVsiU/edit?usp=sharing' , lat : 'Latitude' , lon : 'Longitude' , columns : [ 'Title' , 'Notes' ], generatePopup : function ( ) { }, }); layer.addTo(map);

Read more here: https://github.com/publiclab/leaflet-environmental-layers/blob/master/src/util/googleSpreadsheetLayer.js

We're going to try spinning this out into its own library; see: https://github.com/publiclab/leaflet-environmental-layers/issues/121

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, the process for submitting pull requests, and steps to add new layers.

Reach out to the maintainers

Reach out to the maintainers here: https://github.com/orgs/publiclab/teams/maintainers

About PublicLab

Public Lab is a community and non-profit democratizing science to address environmental issues that affect people.

