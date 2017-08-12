Leaflet 1.0 plugin to support pre-loading tiles outside the current viewport on L.GridLayer-based layers.
Include
Leaflet.EdgeBuffer.js. By default, a 1 tile buffer will be added beyond the viewport. To define a different buffer size use the options below.
This demo shows two maps, one without this plugin active and one with.
This plugin does not currently work with the GoogleMutant plugin. See issues https://gitlab.com/IvanSanchez/Leaflet.GridLayer.GoogleMutant/issues/27 and https://github.com/TolonUK/Leaflet.EdgeBuffer/issues/10.
Leaflet.EdgeBuffer is free software and may be redistributed under the MIT License.