leaflet-edgebuffer

by Alex Paterson
1.0.6 (see all)

Leaflet plugin to support pre-loading tiles outside the current viewport

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

578

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Leaflet.EdgeBuffer Bower version npm version

Leaflet 1.0 plugin to support pre-loading tiles outside the current viewport on L.GridLayer-based layers.

Usage

Include Leaflet.EdgeBuffer.js. By default, a 1 tile buffer will be added beyond the viewport. To define a different buffer size use the options below.

Options

  • edgeBufferTiles: (number) The number of tiles that should be loaded beyond the edge of the map viewport. This may be a fractional number. Defaults to 1.

Demos

This demo shows two maps, one without this plugin active and one with.

Limitations

This plugin does not currently work with the GoogleMutant plugin. See issues https://gitlab.com/IvanSanchez/Leaflet.GridLayer.GoogleMutant/issues/27 and https://github.com/TolonUK/Leaflet.EdgeBuffer/issues/10.

License

Leaflet.EdgeBuffer is free software and may be redistributed under the MIT License.

