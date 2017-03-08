A plugin for leaflet to load echarts map and make BigData Visualization.
根据百度地图echarts的扩展改写，在事件联动这个地方以及echarts的容器与地图容器在拖动和缩放中的适应上耗费了很长时间，为了兼容echarts的map其他类型的数据又下了不少功夫。现在可以算是一个稍微完美的版本了。好的效果请在谷歌浏览器访问。
This is a beta version,so it would have some bugs,visit it by chrome will be better.
When you want to drag the map,drag on zhe basemap without echarts data.It seems that i have solved this problem.
Confirm you have import
leaflet first, 引入leaflet的js和css库自然不用说
Import
eaflet-echarts.js ,可以通过npm安装，输入
npm install leaflet-echarts 即可
Import
echarts.source.js under directory
lib 引入lib目录下的
echarts.source.js文件
As you can use this plugin like this,按照下面的方法使用
var overlay = new L.echartsLayer(map, echarts);
var chartsContainer=overlay.getEchartsContainer();
var myChart=overlay.initECharts(chartsContainer);
var option={};//这里跟百度echarts的map的option一样,the option is same as echarts map
overlay.setOption(option);
If you don't konw how to use this plugin,hava a look at
/examples/index.html,如果你不会用，看看examples目录下的
index.html