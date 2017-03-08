openbase logo
leaflet-echarts

by wandergis
0.2.1 (see all)

A plugin for leaflet to load echarts map and Make big data visualization easier.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

leaflet-echarts

A plugin for leaflet to load echarts map and make BigData Visualization.

基于leaflet 扩展echarts，使ECharts的地图可以加到leaflet上

根据百度地图echarts的扩展改写，在事件联动这个地方以及echarts的容器与地图容器在拖动和缩放中的适应上耗费了很长时间，为了兼容echarts的map其他类型的数据又下了不少功夫。现在可以算是一个稍微完美的版本了。好的效果请在谷歌浏览器访问。

leaflet加载echarts3的版本地址

arcgis加载echarts2的版本地址

arcgis加载echarts3的版本地址

This is a beta version,so it would have some bugs,visit it by chrome will be better. When you want to drag the map,drag on zhe basemap without echarts data. It seems that i have solved this problem.

在线访问(Demo)

Online Demo(Not in china?Visit this!)

使用方法（Usage）

  1. Confirm you have import leaflet first, 引入leaflet的js和css库自然不用说

  2. Import eaflet-echarts.js ,可以通过npm安装，输入npm install leaflet-echarts 即可

  3. Import echarts.source.js under directory lib 引入lib目录下的echarts.source.js文件

  4. As you can use this plugin like this,按照下面的方法使用

        var overlay = new L.echartsLayer(map, echarts);
    var chartsContainer=overlay.getEchartsContainer();
    var myChart=overlay.initECharts(chartsContainer);
    var option={};//这里跟百度echarts的map的option一样,the option is same as echarts map
    overlay.setOption(option);

  5. If you don't konw how to use this plugin,hava a look at /examples/index.html,如果你不会用，看看examples目录下的index.html

截图示例

参考

https://github.com/ecomfe/echarts

