A simple leaflet plugin which adds an icon to print or export a map.
dom-to-image dependency
Check out the demo.
You can either download this repo directly or install via NPM.
npm install leaflet-easyprint
You can pass a number of options to the plugin to control various settings.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
|string
|'Print map'
|Sets the text which appears as the tooltip of the print/export button
|position
|Leaflet control position
|'topleft'
|Positions the print button
|sizeModes
|array
Current
|Options available include
Current,
A4Portrait,
A4Landscape or a custom size object
|defaultSizeTitles
|object
{Current: 'Current Size', A4Landscape: 'A4 Landscape', A4Portrait: 'A4 Portrait'}
|button tooltips for the default page sizes
|exportOnly
|Boolean
false
|If set to
true the map is exported to a png file
|tileLayer
|Leaflet tile layer
null
|A tile layer that you can wait for to draw (helpful when resizing)
|tileWait
|Integer
|500
|How long to wait for the tiles to draw (helpful when resizing)
|filename
|string
|'map'
|Name of the file if export only option set to true
|hidden
|Boolean
|false
|Set to true if you don't want to display the toolbar. Instead you can create your own buttons or fire print events programmatically. You still need to call
addTo(map) to set the leaflet map context.
|hideControlContainer
|Boolean
|true
|Hides the leaflet controls like the zoom buttons and the attribution on the print out.
|hideClasses
|array
|[]
|Hides classes on the print out. Use an array of strings as follow : ['div1', 'div2']
|customWindowTitle
|string
|Defaults to title of map window.
|A title for the print window which will get added the printed paper.
|spinnerBgColor
|string
|'#0DC5C1'
|A valid css colour for the spinner background color.
|customSpinnerClass
|string
|'epLoader'
|A class for a custom css spinner to use while waiting for the print.
L.easyPrint({
title: 'My awesome print button',
position: 'bottomright',
sizeModes: ['A4Portrait', 'A4Landscape']
}).addTo(map);
|Method
|Options
|Description
|printMap(size, filename)
|Print size name, either 'CurrentSize', 'A4Portrait', 'A4Landscape', or the
className of a custom size. And a filename
|Manually trigger a print operation
var printPlugin = L.easyPrint({
hidden: true,
sizeModes: ['A4Portrait']
}).addTo(map);
printPlugin.printMap('A4Portrait', 'MyFileName');
You can create additional print sizes by passing in some options. Width & Height are defined in pixels at 90DPI. THe css class ought to contain a background base64 encoded svg image.
var a3Size = {
width: 2339,
height: 3308,
className: 'a3CssClass',
tooltip: 'A custom A3 size'
}
// in css
.easyPrintHolder .a3CssClass {
background-image: url(data:image/svg+xml;utf8;base64,PD9...go=);
}
Huge hats off go to mourner and all the contributors to the leaflet.js project, it's an amazing piece of open source software!
Also uses dom-to-image and FileSaver under the hood.