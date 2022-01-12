openbase logo
leaflet-easyprint

by Rowan Winsemius
2.1.9 (see all)

A leaflet plugin which adds an icon to print the map - Demo @ http://rowanwins.github.io/leaflet-easyPrint/

Overview

Categories

Readme

leaflet-easyPrint

A simple leaflet plugin which adds an icon to print or export a map.

Features

  • Supports resizing to predefined sizes (A4 Landscape & Portrait) as well as custom sizes
  • Supports saving to png, as well as printing
  • Compatible with both Leaflet v1+ and 0.7
  • Tested on Chrome, Firefox
    • Incompatible with IE & Edge due to dom-to-image dependency

Check out the demo.

Download

You can either download this repo directly or install via NPM.

npm install leaflet-easyprint

Options

You can pass a number of options to the plugin to control various settings.

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
titlestring'Print map'Sets the text which appears as the tooltip of the print/export button
positionLeaflet control position'topleft'Positions the print button
sizeModesarrayCurrentOptions available include Current, A4Portrait, A4Landscape or a custom size object
defaultSizeTitlesobject{Current: 'Current Size', A4Landscape: 'A4 Landscape', A4Portrait: 'A4 Portrait'}button tooltips for the default page sizes
exportOnlyBooleanfalseIf set to true the map is exported to a png file
tileLayerLeaflet tile layernullA tile layer that you can wait for to draw (helpful when resizing)
tileWaitInteger500How long to wait for the tiles to draw (helpful when resizing)
filenamestring'map'Name of the file if export only option set to true
hiddenBooleanfalseSet to true if you don't want to display the toolbar. Instead you can create your own buttons or fire print events programmatically. You still need to call addTo(map) to set the leaflet map context.
hideControlContainerBooleantrueHides the leaflet controls like the zoom buttons and the attribution on the print out.
hideClassesarray[]Hides classes on the print out. Use an array of strings as follow : ['div1', 'div2']
customWindowTitlestringDefaults to title of map window.A title for the print window which will get added the printed paper.
spinnerBgColorstring'#0DC5C1'A valid css colour for the spinner background color.
customSpinnerClassstring'epLoader'A class for a custom css spinner to use while waiting for the print.

Example

L.easyPrint({
    title: 'My awesome print button',
    position: 'bottomright',
    sizeModes: ['A4Portrait', 'A4Landscape']
}).addTo(map);

Methods / Using programmatically

MethodOptionsDescription
printMap(size, filename)Print size name, either 'CurrentSize', 'A4Portrait', 'A4Landscape', or the className of a custom size. And a filenameManually trigger a print operation
var printPlugin = L.easyPrint({
    hidden: true,
    sizeModes: ['A4Portrait']
}).addTo(map); 
printPlugin.printMap('A4Portrait', 'MyFileName');

Custom Print Sizes

You can create additional print sizes by passing in some options. Width & Height are defined in pixels at 90DPI. THe css class ought to contain a background base64 encoded svg image.

var a3Size = {
    width: 2339,
    height: 3308,
    className: 'a3CssClass',
    tooltip: 'A custom A3 size'
}

// in css 
.easyPrintHolder .a3CssClass { 
  background-image: url(data:image/svg+xml;utf8;base64,PD9...go=);
}

Acknowledgements

Huge hats off go to mourner and all the contributors to the leaflet.js project, it's an amazing piece of open source software!

Also uses dom-to-image and FileSaver under the hood.

